The Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels: Unique 153-Year-Old Luxury Hotel Owner Trading Below 33% Of BV

HSH currently trades at 0.32 times P/B, and 0.29 times price-to-adjusted net asset value assuming the value of HSH’s hotels and golf courses were adjusted to fair market value.

HSH is differentiated from most hotel owners in that it operates a single hotel in each city, has a single brand and owns all of its hotels that it manages.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed luxury hotel owner The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited (OTCPK:HKSHY) (OTC:HKSHF) [45:HK], or HSH, is currently trading at 0.32 times P/B, and 0.29 times price-to-adjusted net asset value assuming the value of HSH’s hotels and golf courses were adjusted to fair market value. HSH has only traded lower once in the past decade, at 0.30 times P/B in March 2009 during the Global Financial Crisis.

While the stock's current cheapness is justified by its weak 1H2019 results (underlying profit down -39% YoY) and the bleak near-term outlook in view of ongoing protests in Hong Kong and slowing global economic growth, mid-term growth prospects are exciting with HSH expected to open three new hotels in 2021 (the first new hotels since its last new hotel opening in Paris in 2014).

More importantly, HSH's unique strategy of owning and operating single-brand luxury hotels in gateway cities globally positions it well to benefit from long-term growth in the hospitality industry.

HSH is an investment opportunity for patient long-term investors, as the stock could get cheaper with potential downside to future earnings in the near-term.

Company Description

Started in 1866 and one of the first companies to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, HSH owns, develops and manages prestigious hotels and commercial and residential properties in Asia, the U.S. and Europe. It also provides tourism and leisure, club management and other services. HSH is the owner and operator of The Peninsula hotels in 10 cities globally.

Hong Kong, other Asian markets and the U.S. & Europe contributed approximately 42%, 33% and 25% of HSH's 1H2019 revenue respectively. HSH's hotels business has 300 rooms in Hong Kong, 1,618 rooms in other Asian markets and 969 rooms in the U.S. & Europe as of end-June 2019.

HSH derived approximately 75%, 18% and 7% of its 1H2019 revenue from hotels, commercial properties and clubs & services business segments respectively. HSH's hotels business segment comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula Bangkok, The Peninsula Manila, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beverly Hills and The Peninsula Paris. The company's commercial properties portfolio includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower, St. John’s Building, The Landmark and avenue Kléber. HSH's club & services segment includes The Peak Tram, The Thai Country Club, Quail Lodge & Golf Club, Peninsula Clubs & Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising and Tai Pan Laundry.

I will be primarily focusing on HSH's hotels business segment for the purpose of this article, this segment contributes three-quarters of the company's revenue.

HSH's Portfolio Of 10 Peninsula-branded Hotels

Unique Hotel Operating Strategy

HSH, which opened its first hotel The Peninsula Hong Kong in 1928, is differentiated from the majority of hotel operators in three key aspects.

Firstly, HSH operates a single hotel in each city, while most hotel operators prefer to operate multiple hotels in a city to extract revenue and cost synergies. HSH targets to be the top hotel in every city it operates in. By operating a single hotel in the city, HSH sends a clear signal to both competitors and hotel guests that it has put in the maximum amount of effort and resources to make its hotel the best among peers in the location.

Secondly, HSH only has one hotel brand, in contrast with the multi-brand strategy that a lot of hotel operators adopt. The prevailing view among CEOs, management consultants and investment analysts is that a multi-brand strategy deters new entrants with entry-level "firewall" brands, improves profit margins with premium, up-scale brands and captures the full industry profit pool with multi-tier brands targeted at every customer segment.

But the reality is that a multi-brand strategy dilutes brand image, as savvy consumers eventually find out which company is behind any individual brand. HSH understands this very well, so both the company and its single hotel brand "The Peninsula" are synonymous with luxury hospitality precisely because of this insistence on a single-brand strategy.

Thirdly, HSH owns all of the hotels it operates, while an asset-light strategy focusing on hotel management is the prevailing trend among hotel operators. It owns a majority stake (50% or higher stake) in eight of its 10 hotels, with a 20% interest in The Peninsula Beverly Hills and The Peninsula Paris hotels.

The negatives associated with a hotel ownership strategy are obvious, such as lower profit margins (e.g. hotels' depreciation expenses), higher capital expenditures (e.g. renovating existing hotels and building new ones) and a slower growth rate (it take more time and resources to build new hotels compared with signing new hotel management contracts).

On the other hand, HSH's ownership model gives the company more flexibility to upgrade existing assets and enables it to execute on asset enhancement initiatives at its hotels without being bogged down by the need to seek approval from hotel owners.

HSH also has a greater degree of control over maintaining its premium brand positioning for the long term by choosing where it wants to open its new hotels. Location is arguably the most important factor in a hotel's brand positioning and long-term growth potential. In contrast with a hotel owner like HSH, hotel managers operating and managing hotels on the behalf of third-party owners cant't choose the location of their hotels.

In summary, HSH's unique strategy of owning and operating single-brand luxury hotels in gateway cities globally allows it to focus on serving its niche of luxury hospitality customers. It does not engage in price wars and it typically has the highest hotel room rates in the cities it operates in.

Recent Financial Performance Disappointing And Near-Term Outlook Is Bleak

For 1H2019, HSH's revenue declined -2% YoY to HK$2,791 million, while its net profit attributable to shareholders fell -60% YoY to HK$254 million. The company's underlying profit, excluding the post-tax effects of unrealized property revaluation movements and other non-operating items, dropped by a lower -39% YoY to HK$148 million during the same period, due to a lower non-operating and non-cash revaluation gain on the investment properties in Hong Kong as compared to 1H2018.

The decrease in HSH's top line was due to softer market conditions for its hotels, in particular The Peninsula Hong Kong and The Peninsula New York, and the temporary service suspension of the Peak Tram.

Services for the Peak Tram (part of the company's clubs & services business segment), one of Hong Kong’s landmark tourist attraction operated by HSH since 1888, were temporarily suspended from April to July 2019 as part of a HK$684 million upgrading project to increase tramcar capacity and reduce visitor waiting time. The upgrading project is scheduled to be completed in 2021 and HSH will have the operating rights for the Peak Tram extended by 10 years to 2035. Revenue from the Peak Tram declined by -31% YoY to HK$46 million for 1H2019 due to the temporary service suspension, and a second service suspension is planned in 2020.

The Peninsula Hong Kong and The Peninsula New York saw their revenue decline -7% YoY and -4% YoY to HK$617 million and HK$316 million respectively for 1H2019. The Peninsula Hong Kong is HSH's most significant revenue contributor, accounting for 22% of the company's 1H2019 top line. The weak performance for The Peninsula Hong Kong was attributed to a high base in 1H2018 due to incremental revenue from large non-recurring group business, decline in U.S. and Mainland Chinese hotel guests as a result of U.S.-China trade tensions and increased supply in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Hong Kong. The Peninsula New York was negatively impacted by increased hotel supply in Manhattan, travel restrictions and geopolitical tensions associated with The Middle East market segment, and lower food & beverage revenue derived from the hotel’s rooftop bar, Salon de Ning, due to rainy weather in the second quarter.

However, it is notable that average room rates for both The Peninsula Hong Kong (-1% YoY) and The Peninsula New York (+4% YoY) held firm, with a decline in occupancy rates responsible for the decrease in revenue. This is aligned with HSH's luxury hotel brand positioning and unique hotel operating strategy discussed in the preceding section of this article.

HSH's underlying profit, excluding revaluation gain on investment properties, declined -39% YoY in 1H2019, largely due to increased costs associated with its three new hotel projects (discussed in detail in the next section of the article) and the Peak Tram upgrading project and the negative effects of operating leverage. As mentioned earlier, HSH owns all of its hotels that it manages. An asset-heavy hotel ownership models implies that a small decline in revenue is magnified via a large decrease in profit due to operating leverage. Capital expenditure relating to the three new hotel projects and the Peak Tram upgrading project were HK$611 million and HK$54 million respectively for 1H2019. Specifically, the construction cost of the new hotel, The Peninsula London, budgeted at £650 million, could be higher than earlier anticipated with the company highlighting in its 1H2019 results announcement that it "faced significant cost pressure from recent tender returns and a thorough review of the budget is underway."

Looking ahead, apart from a slowdown in global economic growth and service suspension associated with the Peak Tram, ongoing protests in Hong Kong are expected to have the most significant negative impact on HSH's hotel revenue, particularly The Peninsula Hong Kong. In an interview with Hotel News Now published in an article on October 2, 2019, Mr Clement Kwok, CEO and managing director of HSH was quoted as saying that "as a business that generates the majority of its earnings in Hong Kong, we are very concerned about the impact of the current situation." In the same article, it was reported that Mr Kwok had acknowledged that "there is an immediate financial impact due to the protests."

Investors are expected to watch the release of HSH's 3Q2019 operating statistics in early November closely to assess the impact of the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. HSH reports financial results on an semi-annual basis like most Hong Kong-listed companies but releases unaudited operating statistics on a quarterly basis. HSH's earnings are likely to continue being under pressure in FY2019 and FY2020, with ongoing costs and capital expenditures relating to the three new hotel projects and the Peak Tram upgrading project, and the negative effects of operating leverage.

New Hotel Openings To Drive Mid Term Growth

Although the revenue and earnings outlook for HSH in 2019 and 2020 seems bleak at this point in time, new hotel openings are expected to be a key growth driver for HSH in the mid-term.

HSH has not opened a new hotel in the past five years, since The Peninsula Paris, its first and only European hotel opened in 2014. This means that HSH has been reliant on the increase in occupancy rates and room rates to drive earnings growth in recent years without any contribution from new hotel openings. Looking forward, HSH's 100%-owned 189-room The Peninsula London hotel, 70%-owned 88-room The Peninsula Yangon hotel and 50%-owned 180-room The Peninsula Istanbul are all scheduled for opening in 2021.

Construction of The Peninsula London, located at the gateway to Belgravia, is on track; and the company held the topping out ceremony on the first core of the property on June 19, 2019. HSH did face certain construction issues with the other two new hotels. The Peninsula Yangon in Myanmar met with construction delays in 2018 as a result of the collapse of a small portion of the heritage building facade wall, but HSH still expects to complete the project in 2021. The Peninsula Istanbul was faced with some unforeseen site conditions and challenges relating to a heritage building, and the hotel opening in Turkey has been delayed to the second half of 2021.

Assuming the new opening of the new hotels are not delayed further, I expect the three new hotels to contribute incremental full-year revenue in 2022, equivalent to approximately 7% of the company's FY2018 revenue. This is based on assumptions of a 70% hotel occupancy rate for the new hotels, and the current prevailing room rates of luxury hotels in London, Yangon and Istanbul respectively.

HSH's Three New Hotels

Valuation

HSH currently trades at 0.32 times P/B based on its net asset value of HK$23.82 as of end-1H2019 and its share price of HK$7.56 as of October 4, 2019. The only time HSH traded at a lower P/B ratio was during the Global Financial Crisis in March 2019 when the stock was valued by the market at 0.30 times P/B.

HSH's Historical P/B

If the value of HSH’s hotels and golf courses were adjusted to fair market value based on the valuation conducted by independent property valuers, HSH's adjusted net asset value as of end-1H2019 would have been HK$26.15. This implies that the stock is currently trading at an even lower 0.29 times price-to-adjusted net asset value versus its P/B ratio of 0.32 times.

HSH also offers a trailing 2.6% dividend yield, which is backed by a low net gearing of 16%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for HSH are lower-than-expected revenue due to ongoing protests in Hong Kong and weak global economic growth, higher-than-expected costs associated with the three new hotel projects and the Peak Tram upgrading project, and a delay in the planned opening of the three new hotels in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED [45:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.