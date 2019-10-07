HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending October 04, 2019

By Vladimir Nikulin, CFA

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) price declined by 0.7% primarily due to monthly dividend payments and weak US economic data. HYG's underlying portfolio also demonstrated weak performance (-0.8%).

Figure 1. Price change of different ETFs in September

HYG (US High-yield bonds) EMB (EM High-yield bonds LQD (US Investment-grade bonds) SPY (S&P 500) EEM (MSCI Emerging Markets) +0.0% -1.4% -1.0% +1.5% +1.7%

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

HYG had neutral performance in September while other fixed-income classes (EMB and LQD) performed poorly. There was a higher demand for risky US assets (Equity and high-yield bonds) compared to investment-grade bonds following optimism of thawing geopolitical tensions after the US and China announced that they would resume trade negotiations in October. As a result, UST 10Y yield increased to 1.66% from 1.49% during September. As we know, investment-grade bond yields are frequently following US Treasury yields.

Figure 2. ICE BofAML US High Yield OAS spread

Source: Fred

Figure 3. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending October 4

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose at the start of the week before finishing the week down by 16bps to settle at 1.52% due to weaker economic data from the US. It is also worth noting that the yield on the 2-year Treasury dropped to its lowest level since 2017, finishing the week at 1.40%. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the US economy is in a good place, although it does face some risks. “Unemployment is near a half-century low, and inflation is running close to, but a bit below, our 2% objective… Our job is to keep it there as long as possible’’. As for US-China trade dispute, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the US team has an “open mind” as they head into China trade talks next week.

There was a weak portion of US economic data last week, especially manufacturing and non-manufacturing ISM indexes and weak private payrolls. The ISM manufacturing index dropped to a decade low at 47.8 and marked the second month of contraction. Moreover, it was reported that the ISM non-manufacturing index declined to 52.6 – a three-year low. As reported by ADP, US September private payrolls slowed, with 135,000 jobs added for September, and as August numbers were revised down by 38,000 to 157,000. However, there was positive non-farm payroll data, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent — its lowest in 50 years.

Figure 4. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio price declined by 41 bps last week and some of the negative effect was from distributed dividends which lowered NAV by 40 bps. As a result, HYG's price decreased by 74 bps including premium change.

Figure 5. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

All the sectors demonstrated positive growth last week. Almost all the sectors gained 30-40 bps except Utilities that had almost no price change last week. That was primarily due to move from defensive sectors and Talen’s (TLN) bond loss as Talen Energy Supply bond represent 10% of Utilities sector in HYG.

Figure 6. HYG sectors' weekly price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

As for October and 4Q outlook, trade uncertainty is one of the important factors. A favorable resolution could ease concerns about global growth, feeding into commodity prices and risk assets. For high yield, continued trade headwinds may require the Fed to build consensus around added easing to limit spread repricing wider. Moreover, economic US data will also form the direction of HYG prices as there is already weak data on the US economy.

The relationship of BB option-adjusted spreads to those of BBB and single B rated US dollar corporate bonds has reached levels that are historically extreme and at effectively the tightest level in two decades. In the past, such extreme dislocation has resulted in some recalibration, with that adjustment being led by a broader widening cycle. A far more responsive monetary policy stance globally has changed some of the reaction function for markets, which may mean the dislocation persists for longer.

Another important issue is the Sprint/T-Mobile US deal that would have significant impact on future returns for the communications sector and the overall high yield market (Communications sector represents 25% of HYG). If the transaction closes, Sprint (S) bond prices may rise as the large spread discounts to T-Mobile US (TMUS) bonds should narrow considerably. Sprint bonds will receive unconditional and irrevocable guarantees from T-Mobile US and its T-Mobile USA subsidiary with the merger. Overall, the completed merger could have also mixed influence on the issuers of high-yield bonds in the Communications sector. For example, DISH (DISH) would buy $5 billion worth of asset sales from Sprint and T-Mobile that might worse DISH's leverage position. The merger would be positive for Altice (SFRFP) as Sprint’s MVNO agreement with Altice could add as much as four years to the current contract. However, if the merger fails, Sprint bond prices could fall given the company's large debt, lack of free-cash-flow generation and massive upcoming debt maturities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.