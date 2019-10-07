A Look At What's Working So Far This Year, And What's Not Working

So far, so good. Every asset class and every US stock style has earned positive returns this year so far. The word “bubble” appears every day in numerous articles. US stocks are continuing their unprecedented run. Real estate has surged this year. US interest rates continue to threaten a plunge below zero.

At the same time, there may still be bargains in segments that are lagging this year, like commodities. Importantly for “Smart Beta” investors, small-cap value stocks are lagging other US stock styles, so many Smart Beta portfolios are not looking so smart. Will they be redeemed in the fourth quarter?

What is your outlook for momentum and reversals?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.