SoftBank's 'Capital Cannon' Is Misfiring - That Could Be Great News For IPO Investors

That could benefit IPO investors by taking a lot of private capital - which is in competition to IPO money - out of the market. And that could mean lower-priced IPOs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

Softbank Corp (SFTBY, SFTBF) is the lynchpin in the Softbank Vision Fund, a $100bn venture capital fund that has been the talk of Silicon Valley for 4-5 years now. The Vision Fund, its outside capital provided mainly by sovereign wealth funds (the largest of which is the Saudi Arabian PIF fund), has innovated in tech investment circles by investing relatively large sums - min. $100m - in relatively small companies, the valuation defined by the quantum of capital raised and the degree of dilution the founders were prepared to suffer, rather than any fundamentals-based valuation method.

The Vision Fund has used quantum of capital as a competitive weapon for both itself (edging out other VCs by writing bigger checks at larger valuations) and its portfolio companies. In 2018, the Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi made the now-famous remark when asked to explain why Uber would take money from Softbank on what, at the time, seemed onerous terms (Softbank was instrumental in ousting the Uber founder-CEO Travis Kalanick). He said "[because] I'd rather have their capital cannon behind me, than pointing at me". In other words - money itself had become a competitive weapon.

In the post-crisis, QE-fuelled world of free money inflating asset prices, SoftBank's Vision Fund embodied this ethos perfectly in the tech VC market.

Trouble In Paradise

Private fund management is a wonderful business model for as long as the fund manager can control its own valuations and/or that liquid valuations provide a material uplift over the entry price. Such fund managers can report ever-increasing net asset values, in the absence of liquid exits to validate the methodology. And all the while, management fees pour in. But in the end the day of reckoning must come. All private funds need to realize assets from time to time to send cash back to their investors. And if multiple of those assets don't deliver at least the book value at exit or IPO, outside investors begin to question the validity of the private market valuations proffered to them by the fund manager. And that is a place that no fund manager wants to be - when their investors in essence don't believe them and begin to lose faith in them.

SoftBank is circling that particular problem right now. Three of its high profile investments - Uber (UBER), Slack (WORK) and WeWork (WE) - have struggled. UBER and WORK have simply sold off post IPO.

Source: Ycharts.com.

WE has had its IPO pulled right before it was due to list.

In each case - but particularly UBER and WE - SoftBank had written big checks and also talked the companies up big. As everyone knows, WE has been pitched as a company "changing the world of work" rather than the office leasing business it appears to in fact be. And UBER has been pitched as solving the world's transportation efficiencies, rather than being the rather large taxi medallion business as it appears to be.

Now, stocks underperforming post IPO is nothing new. Facebook (FB) famously did so.

But the difference is that FB, even in 2010 before it went public, was very profitable and cash generative. So it could ride out most difficulties with its share price because it had no need to raise new equity capital. Here's FB's TTM EBITDA from 2012 onwards.

UBER and WORK on the other hand, consume cash. Here's the EBITDA performance for both since their IPOs. Negative (WORK) and heavily negative (UBER).

Further, UBER appears to be scrambling to find a viable business model, and we expect it to continue to use cash whilst it does so. So at some point we think it's likely to have to raise money, and that will likely be at a discount to the IPO price. So early investors having already suffered a capital decline could then suffer meaningful dilution.

And the result of all this is that perhaps Softbank's capital cannon won't be firing as much in the future.

So What?

Here on SA we are primarily concerned with public, listed companies of course. So machinations in the VC funding market aren't that big a deal for us - right?

Wrong.

For some time now, IPO valuations have been pressured upward by private market valuations. Young companies have waited much longer to go public because large amounts of capital were available on private markets. Private investors, led by Softbank, have provided large amounts of capital to keep lossmaking companies solvent without them needing to seek listed money and without needing to develop a profitable business model.

So we think there are a series of consequences should Softbank's money slow down.

Firstly, those investors who have emulated Softbank's style will likely also pull back, because as competitive pressure eases, they no longer need to operate at the edge of the envelope all the time. So that would amplify the degree of capital withdrawal from private markets.

Secondly, private companies will have to become profitable sooner in their lives. This is a very big deal. We can bore you for hours on this topic if you're interested (hit us up in comments if so) but in essence - the attitude to cash usage is baked into corporate DNA very early in the life of a company. For those companies who believe that cashflow is something that investors send to the CFO, well, life gets very difficult when the world prevails on them to turn a cash profit. Because the managers don't know how to run a business without free money. It's like asking an entitled rich kid to drop their allowance by 90% and go get a job in the store to get by. Some will be able to do it, most won't, and it will be tough for all of them.

We believe that UBER is going to struggle on this front. For so long its business model has been to raise capital and then spend it in pursuit of raw revenue growth. It requires a complete DNA re-tread to then build a profitable yet still growing business. Its new CEO knows this - but knowing it isn't the same as achieving it. And should WE ever go public we believe we will see similar struggles. The company was predicated on spending big to add buildings, seats and services, and long term profitability was viewed as something for the, er, long term. WORK is a less difficult case - firstly the cash burn is lower and secondly cloud software is inherently profitable if run even half well. But nonetheless it will have become used to endless supplies of cash on tap if required, and that has changed. This is true of very many companies that recently went public.

Remember the FB EBITDA chart above, showing it to be very profitable very early in its life. Now look at a basket of companies which have recently IPO'd - we've chosen Zscaler (ZS), Zuora (ZUO), Elastic (ESTC) and Okta (OKTA).

We could no doubt have picked a different basket - we don't mean this to be the perfect basket, simply illustrative of our point. Like most companies early in their listed lives, they are all EBITDA negative. But the unusual things is that, with the exception of ZS, they are all increasing their losses. That is very much a "free money era" thing to do - throw money at the cost base in order to achieve the revenue growth required to sustain a valuation based on revenue growth. That is perfectly reasonable and indeed investor-friendly in the near term when two conditions obtain. Firstly, that money is in fact free or close to it; and secondly, that the market does indeed value based on revenue growth. In actual fact those two things are not independent variables. For a lossmaking company, money is free insofar as it can be raised as equity or equity derivatives (like convertible debt) based on a very high stock price. Because they can't raise true debt - because they aren't cash generative. And you can call money whatever you like, there are only two flavors in the end - debt and equity.

Now, we've been around awhile and we have lived through two versions of a free money era. First, the 1990s dot-com era. Money was free to companies that could demonstrate high potential revenue growth, as indicated by page views and the like. Second, the 2010s QE era. Money has been free to companies that could demonstrate high actual revenue growth, particularly if that revenue could be shown to be recurring in nature and capable of generating high operating margins at scale. The 2010s read a lot more rationally than the 1990s, as every commentator will tell you. But still, at some point money won't be free, and you can see that the virtuous circle will fracture at that point. Equity prices fall, can't raise free money, can't throw as much money at revenue growth, revenue growth slows, stock price falls again, money gets more expensive still. Rinse and repeat.

Now we don't know when the wheels come off the free-money era, nobody does, but as a wise investor one has to look for the first cracks in the edifice and decide whether they represent a deeper structural problem or just a little rain damage. Softbank's current travails are to us an early crack in the edifice. We all have to form our own opinion about how serious. We ourselves take this in the context of the learned former COO of Pimco, Mohamed El-Erian, declaring in TV interviews lately that there "will be one more leg to the bull market - investors should take the gifts that central banks have given them [meaning QE] and put that in the bank". Again, nobody, not even El-Erian, knows when the wheels are going to come off. But some signs are here. So investors ought to take care.

Wait, This Is Good for IPO Investors?

Yep. It could be very good for those who invest in IPOs once the river of free money in the private market dries up. Because then money in the public market will get more expensive. Meaning as investors we get more for our money. Because offer prices as a multiple of everything will fall. And also because companies will learn to get profitable earlier, in order to avoid a punishing dilutive fundraising. And that means better quality companies. And that means they ought to be able to survive a recession and/or bear market better. And that is better for investors' long-term portfolios.

The current crop of IPOs will, we believe, experience a shakeout in due course. The companies that will survive and prosper are, in our opinion, those who learned to be parsimonious with cash early on. We've used the example of FB above. Other companies stamped from this mold include The Trade Desk (TTD) and Veeva Systems (VEEV). We'll likely commence coverage of those companies soon in our Marketplace service.

In the meantime, take a look at your portfolio and see which companies you own that have become dependent on free money, and decide what if anything you plan to do with those holdings. We ourselves own very small positions in a few such companies - UBER for instance - that we took as pure speculative positions. They might do well, they might not. If we lose all our money in that stock, we can live with it. We took a small position in Virgin Galactic (IPOA) on the same basis. Our core investments don't look like this, they are all cash generative companies. But a little froth at the edges is fine with us. How much froth you want to own is down to your own risk appetite. But at least be aware of what can happen when the world turns. And have cash on hand for the wave of new-style, capital-efficient IPOs that will surely come at some point.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 7 October 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC, IPOA, OKTA, TTD, UBER, WORK, ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the following stocks on a personal account basis: ESTC, IPOA, OKTA, TTD, UBER, WORK, ZS