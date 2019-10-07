Sony Corp. - Better Together

However, I am not convinced of the need to hold on to Sony Financial Holdings in which the company owns the majority.

I also believe the entertainment divisions to be a good fit with the aforementioned as they complement each other well.

I believe it is the right decision in the long run to keep the company's divisions under one roof.

Japan's Sony Corp. (SNE) resists demands from activist Third Point LLC to spin-off its semiconductor division. As readers of my previous work on Seeking Alpha may remember I am not too much of a fan of conglomerate structures. And still, when it comes to Sony I believe that it is the right decision to keep its various businesses under one roof.

I agree that a division spin off would be an easy - and, Sony being a Japanese company, tax efficient - way to create (or rather unlock) value fast. In the long run, however, I am inclined to think that a combined Sony will be able to create additional value that outweighs the short term potential of such measure. I will explain my thinking below.

The Businesses Strengthen One Another

First it should be clarified that in the case of Sony we are not talking about a broadly diversified collection of unrelated operations. Instead the company's various business complement one another.

In the case of the semiconductor business, it is the consumer electronics divisions where this becomes obvious. True, there may not be direct cost synergies. But the know how of the divisions offers great potential to learn from one another in order to improve the respective products. For example the semiconductor division could produce exactly what the consumer electronics division requires. And the consumer electronics division in turn could profit from the know how in terms of the most efficient utilization of the respective components.

Also the ability to transfer personnel internally between divisions in order to further foster reciprocal learning should not be underestimated. Talent development within the group certainly profits to a good degree from the product diversity.

Lastly, having a leading semiconductor developer and manufacturer as a sister division, also saves Sony's consumer electronics from reliance of third parties to a degree.

Semiconductors And Entertainment?

From what was said above, it should by now have become clear why I think that the semiconductor and consumer electronics divisions are a good fit. But how does the semiconductor business benefit the entertainment divisions, which after all are considerably more important in terms of profits? Well it does not, actually. However, the entertainment business is a good fit paired with the consumer electronics business, I believe, thus making the latter a link between the former two.

The music, motion pictures and most of all gaming divisions have surpassed the consumer electronics division as Sony's core business. Notably, Third Point, too, agrees that the entertainment division should remain a key part of the company. In a reversal of its 2013 plan for the company, Daniel Loeb's fund now even suggests Sony invest more resources into the motion picture business (which back in the day it wanted to be spun-off). At reported cash and equivalents of ¥1,210,507 million (about €11.3 billion at current exchange rates) the company should by all means be able to provide more capital if needed.

The level of capital expenditures of the entertainment divisions is naturally far below that of the semiconductor business. The content libraries (or catalogues) in particular are a most valuable asset in this context. I believe that this way the two divisions augment one another quite well.

With regard to the music division I, unlike Third Point, do not see too pressing a need to divest the company's remaining stake in Spotify Technology SA (SPOT). While it would certainly not hurt to cash in on the investment, I find it justifiable to keep the stake as a strategic investment. It will certainly not be disadvantageous in negotiations given that Sony as a leading music publisher inevitably has to deal with Spotify.

Where Third Point Has A Point

While all in all I believe that the company will fare better long term if it keeps the divisions alluded to above under one roof, I agree with Third Point in one matter. The company should dispose of its 65.1 percent majority stake in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:SYFHF;OTCPK:SNYFY). The position currently has a value of about $5.9 billion.

Sony Financial operates a variety of financial services accounting for roughly a fifth of Sony's operating income (as of Q3.). I find myself unable to see how insurance and financial services materially benefit either the entertainment or the semiconductor or consumer electronics business.

Conclusion

All in all, I do believe that it is the right decision not to break apart Sony at large. The different divisions have the potential to benefit one another in the long run and complement each other quite well. Yet, with regard to the financial services division at least I happen to agree with Daniel Loeb.

So in my opinion it would be optimal for Sony to remain an integrated technology and entertainment company but without a stake in the insurance and financial services business.

