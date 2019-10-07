Income Factory Cranks Out Cash At 11.5% Rate In 3rd Quarter While Holding Earlier Gains

The downside to this year's market appreciation, of course, is that we have to look harder for re-investment prospects, as prices and premiums have risen in the closed end fund market and elsewhere.

What really matters is we've collected cash that we can re-invest and compound at a current re-investment rate of 11.5% (not as attractive as the super yields of 9 months ago, but we'll take it).

Total return year-to-date is 22.5%, up marginally from the 21.5% of the first six months, which means we've offset our big "paper loss" of 2018 with a 2019 "paper gain"

As readers know, our Income Factory™ strategy is to regard our portfolio as a factory and not worry much about how the market values it from time to time, but rather to focus on (1) the factory output (how much cash it produces), and (2) growing that output steadily at an "equity return" rate of plus/minus 10% by re-investing and compounding.

Readers who are new to this philosophy (which I got a lot of grief about when I introduced it several years ago) can read past articles like this introductory overview.

The past year has provided a good example of how our Income Factory can cushion the shock and stress of market downturns. During the latter part of 2018, we saw the credit and equity markets fall substantially. For many investors, this would have been a serious nail-biting time, especially if they had a portfolio of stocks paying a paltry 2 or 3% yield, and were counting on market appreciation to provide the remaining 6 or 7% of a targeted equity return of 9-10%, while instead they were watching prices move in the opposite direction.

But with our Income Factory, the angst caused by the drop in market price was offset by our "river of cash" coming in that we could re-invest at abnormally high distribution yields that got up into the mid-teens by year-end (as related in this article from last December).

Now that this year's paper gains have offset last year's paper losses, we are actually ahead of the game (versus where we would have been if the market had merely been flat for the past year), since we got to re-invest our steady income at bargain prices and yields for that roughly six-month period. Extending our Income Factory analogy, think of how Ford Motor (NYSE:F) would feel if steel prices dropped for a six-month period and it could stockpile its raw material cheaply. That's the impact on our Income Factory of temporary market price drops and is why we emphasize that flat and down markets allow us to grow our income (and long-term wealth) faster than if the market were appreciating.

Income Factory: Current Portfolio

The current asset distribution chart looks a lot like the previous one since I haven't done much except re-invest current distributions (most of them; my Factory is an IRA and I have to make withdrawals periodically) and do some tweaking and pruning of funds that have become too rich or have underperformed to the point where I have lost patience. More on that later.

But big picture, I have added slightly to the following asset classes - CLOs, Equity/Option, and Senior Loans, while slightly reducing my position in these asset classes - Closed End Fund (i.e. "funds of funds), High Yield Credit, and Real Estate.

Asset Class 7/5/19 10/4/19 Change BDC 6.7% 6.7% 0.0% CLO 14.7% 16.4% 1.7% CEF Funds 3.6% 2.2% -1.4% High Yield Credit 23.1% 21.9% -1.2% HY Convertible 3.7% 4.0% 0.3% MLP 15.9% 15.9% 0.0% Mortgage REIT 4.2% 4.2% 0.0% Real Estate 8.4% 7.7% -0.7% Equity/Option 15.8% 16.8% 1.0% Multi-Sector 2.8% 2.8% 0.0% Senior Loans 0.9% 1.4% 0.5% 100% 100% 0%

Portfolio Review And Tweaks

Here is a quick rundown of the portfolio:

Business Development Companies (BDCs): I remain a huge fan of First Trust Specialty Financial Opportunity Fund (FGB) - professionally managed, 11%-plus distribution with a slight paper profit as well, which means none of my distribution has been given back through price erosion. I own a small amount of the leveraged UBS ETRACS Leveraged ETN (BDCL) as a way to get a bit more return from this sector, but FGB is my primary vehicle and I like it a lot despite it becoming a bit pricey of late.

CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) are another big part of the portfolio. Eagle Point Credit (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) have performed very well for me, each of them earning me an average annual total return in the low to mid teens AFTER accounting for any market price erosion. That means if I take the distribution yield from each of them and deduct from it whatever loss in market appreciation (paper loss) I have suffered since initially purchasing them, and annualize that market loss and deduct it from their distribution yields, the result is an average net distribution yield (and total return) in the low to mid teens annually.

Since my long-term overall portfolio total return goal is about 10%, then ECC and OXLC, by achieving significantly more than that, thus far, are doing their job which is to earn more than the target average, which I expect them to do given they are more complex, more work to analyze and understand, and present a higher risk/reward profile than the Factory as a whole.

I also added smaller positions in the two newer CLO funds that have emerged recently OFS Credit (OCCI) and Octagon Floating Rate Alternative Income (XFLT). CLOs, in general, have performed well through thick and thin, including through the great crash, and are an asset class I believe in. Putting CLOs in a closed end fund has advantages (availability to retail investors, like us, and greater diversification among individual CLOs). But it also creates challenges (forcing a "mark-to-market" requirement on an essentially cash-flow, non-market-traded instrument, and creating confusion and complexity in analyzing which cash flows represent authentic income and related questions about principal erosion and decay over time).

Fortunately, the quality of analysis and discussion about CLO funds here on Seeking Alpha has improved greatly over the past year or so and, while all the analysts don't necessarily agree with each other, the level of the discussion has been raised substantially and most of us investors in these funds have a much higher awareness of the risks and issues we should be focusing on. (Shout-out to @Stanford Chemist and @Rida Morwa and their colleagues for lifting the bar.)

In my closed end funds "fund of funds" category I cut back a bit on Rivernorth (RIV), whose distribution is very attractive but, along with other readers and authors I have noticed, I was tired of having to worry about rights offerings.

Similarly, I sold some of my NexPoint Credit Strategy (NHF) because it took too much work to figure out what was happening, for similar reasons @Stanford Chemist outlined in an article earlier this year (here).

Besides the NHF, I also reduced the High Yield category slightly by selling my Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and New America Income (HYB), both of which are great funds that performed well while I owned them. In both cases, I chose to take my gains and rotate into higher-yielding funds.

In the Convertible, MLP, Mortgage REIT and Multi-Sector categories, I made no changes and am happy to let the distributions continue to roll in so I can re-invest them opportunistically. The MLP sector continues to be seriously underwater from a paper loss standpoint. But I see no reason to think that the cash flow from this vital infrastructural industry will be seriously threatened. Even if our country were to finally get its act together and begin to seriously address climate issues, there would be a demand for gas pipelines and other infrastructure for many years to come. Note that my reported total return results include the drag from my MLP holdings' underperformance.

The Equity/Option sector saw its percentage of income increase largely because of the addition of Clough Global Dividend & Income (GLV), one of the true opportunities out there from a pricing and yield standpoint (11.3% distribution, -9% discount). Special shout-out to @Douglas Albo for this recommendation! The Equity/Option category increase would have been greater, except I also sold off stalwart Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity (ETJ), which had been a great performer over several years, because it had gone to a premium and I saw other opportunities elsewhere.

Real Estate income dropped a bit, not because I sold anything, but because Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) decided to reduce its dividend. Despite that drop, this has been a successful holding although its current distribution yield (7.8%) makes it less attractive for an aggressive portfolio like mine.

Brookfield Real Assets (RA) continues to be my largest holding, in terms of income contribution. I have managed to pocket virtually all of its 10.5 to 11% distribution, with fairly minimal capital erosion over the 3 years I have owned it. I have a lot of confidence in Brookfield, one of the oldest and most respected investment firms in North America. They manage CenterCoast Brookfield MLP & Infrastructure (CEN), another of my largest holdings, which is under water price-wise, but so far seems to be pumping out its overly generous distribution. Do I expect a yield at this rate (18%) to continue indefinitely? Probably not, but even at two-thirds of that it would be attractive, and I feel that every month I can collect it at the current rate is icing on the cake to a long-term income investor.

Income Factory - October 2, 2019 Symbol Distribution Yield Discount/ Premium Total Quarterly Portfolio Income % Total Portfolio Income % Last Quarter Increase/ Decrease Asset Class Brookfield Real Assets RA 10.65% -4.3% 7.05% 7.02% 0.0% HIGH YIELD Eagle Point Credit Co. ECC 15.15% 32.0% 6.66% 6.64% 0.0% CLO Centercoast Brookfield MLP & Infrastructure CEN 18.02% -0.6% 6.33% 6.30% 0.0% MLP Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 17.72% 14.1% 6.06% 6.05% 0.0% CLO First Trust Specialty Financial Oppty Fund FGB 11.55% 5.9% 5.46% 5.44% 0.0% BDC Miller/Howard High Income HIE 13.01% 4.0% 4.73% 5.14% -0.4% EQUITY/OPTION Barings Global Short Duration BGH 10.22% -2.7% 4.70% 4.16% 0.5% HIGH YIELD Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income GPM 12.54% 3.8% 4.64% 4.63% 0.0% EQUITY/OPTION Neuberger Berman Real Estate NRO 8.69% -2.6% 4.33% 4.33% 0.0% REAL ESTATE CS X Links 2XLeveraged Mtge REIT REML 22.00% NA 4.24% 4.23% 0.0% MORTGAGE REIT Clough Global Opportunities GLO 11.68% -10.3% 3.66% 3.77% -0.1% EQUITY/OPTION Aberdeen Global Premier Property AWP 7.82% -11.8% 2.93% 3.65% -0.7% REAL ESTATE Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund CHW 10.91% 0.8% 2.82% 2.81% 0.0% MULTI-SECTOR Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies ACP 11.68% -1.3% 2.71% 2.70% 0.0% HIGH YIELD OFS Credit OCCI 11.52% -1.0% 2.66% 2.10% 0.6% CLO Clearbridge Energy MLP Oppty Fund EMO 11.80% -11.5% 2.34% 2.34% 0.0% MLP Fiduciary Claymore MLP Oppty FMO 14.94% -6.5% 2.18% 2.18% 0.0% MLP Allianz Convertible & Income II NCZ 10.89% -0.4% 2.16% 2.15% 0.0% HY/CONVERTIBLE Advent Claymore Conv Sec & Income AVK 9.80% -10.6% 1.85% 1.57% 0.3% HY/CONVERTIBLE Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Fund KYN 10.39% -10.2% 1.81% 1.81% 0.0% MLP KKR Income Opportunity Fund KIO 9.72% -2.2% 1.79% 1.79% 0.0% HIGH YIELD Clough Global Dividend & Income GLV 11.36% -8.8% 1.77% 0.00% 1.8% EQUITY/OPTION Rivernorth Opportunity Fund RIV 12.33% -2.8% 1.70% 3.16% -1.5% CLOSED-END FUNDS Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund DSE 13.80% -1.8% 1.67% 1.66% 0.0% MLP Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Oppty JMLP 13.44% -8.2% 1.61% 1.61% 0.0% MLP Blackstone GSO BGB 9.19% -5.1% 1.40% 0.94% 0.5% SENIOR LOANS Nexpoint Credit Strategy Fund NHF 13.50% -15.0% 1.33% 1.99% -0.7% HIGH YIELD UBS ETRACS Leveraged BDC BDCL 16.50% NA 1.25% 1.24% 0.0% BDC Apollo Tactical Income AIF 8.08% -10.5% 1.22% 1.21% 0.0% HIGH YIELD PGIM Global High Yield GHY 8.81% -13.8% 1.19% 1.19% 0.0% HIGH YIELD John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income HEQ 11.17% -5.6% 1.18% 0.00% 1.2% EQUITY/OPTION Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income ERC 9.66% -6.4% 1.17% 1.11% 0.1% HIGH YIELD Octagon Floating Rate Alternative Income XFLT 9.99% 7.0% 0.97% 0.00% 1.0% CLO Voya Global Equity Dividend IGD 8.14% -12.0% 0.81% 1.23% -0.4% EQUITY/OPTION Ivy High Income Opportunity IVH 8.85% -9.2% 0.68% 0.68% 0.0% HIGH YIELD Cohen & Steers Closed-End Oppty FOF 8.14% -1.8% 0.46% 0.46% 0.0% CLOSED-END FUNDS Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund JRS 7.05% -5.0% 0.39% 0.39% 0.0% REAL ESTATE Eaton Vance Risk Mgd Diversified Eq Inc ETJ 9.96% 2.2% 0.00% 1.01% -1.0% EQUITY/OPTION Wells Fargo Incom Opportunity Fund EAD 8.67% -8.5% 0.00% 1.05% -1.1% HIGH YIELD New America Income HYB 7.37% -10.0% 0.00% 0.33% -0.3% HIGH YIELD

Final Thoughts

That's our report for the first three quarters. As you have probably guessed, I have no crystal ball to tell me what lies ahead economically, financially or politically, and continue to rely on a broadly-based and well diversified portfolio that depends on companies in numerous industries and asset classes to keep on doing what they have been doing (paying interest and principal, continuing current dividend levels). In other words, surviving, muddling through, "finishing the race" but not necessarily having to "win the race" in order for our Income Factory to be able to keep on producing its "river of cash."

Thanks for reading and for all your support and encouragement. Thanks in particular to my fellow Seeking Alpha contributors @Stanford Chemist, @David Van Knapp, and @John Cole Scott, who have written jacket cover "blurbs" for my new book, The Income Factory: An Investor's Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns, that McGraw-Hill will publish in early 2020.

As always, I look forward to your comment, feedback and suggestions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XFLT, ECC, FOF, OXLC, NHF, REML, OCCI, JRS, AWP, CEN, RA, GLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all the securities mentioned in the table accompanying this article, except those listed with a zero balance as having been sold during the quarter.