VIXY: Stay Short Volatility

VIXY follows a methodology which has decimated wealth over the last decade and it is likely to continue to do so due to ongoing negative roll.

Over the last week, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) has delivered a rare win for holders of the fund with shares increasing by 7%. It is my belief that the long-term trend remains intact and that in the following weeks, we will see VIXY continue to hit new lows and drift downwards.

Understanding VIXY

In the volatility trading space, VIXY joins many of its peers in that it seeks to give the returns of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is fairly straightforward in that it tracks the return of holding a weighted average position across the front two months of VIX futures such that the average expiry date is roughly one month into the future. The key differentiating factor with VIXY is that it is an ETF rather than an ETN. This tangibly means that VIXY’s return is subject to tracking error which arises from actually executing the strategy on real market data rather than the ETN approach which would give a return of just marking the strategy.

An interesting facet of the underlying S&P Global index utilized is that it seeks to give a weighted-average exposure of roughly 1 month into the future using the front month futures contracts. This means that to maintain this exposure, the fund must constantly roll positions in greater degrees into the back-month contract. As you can see from the following table of holdings, this means that at this stage in the cycle, VIXY is heavily long back-month futures.

Because VIXY is so heavily long back month futures (and will continue to grow this exposure over the next 12 days), roll yield is becoming a larger share of the returns of the fund.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure across a futures curve through time. Roll yield comes from the general market tendency that futures prices tend to approach spot prices heading into expiry. This means that if a market is in contango, roll yield on a long position will be negative because the contracts held at higher prices will tend to drop towards the front month as time nears expiry. Conversely, a market in backwardation will see a positive roll yield because the contracts held at lower prices in the later months of the curve will tend to trade up in value towards the spot price as time progresses towards expiry. Here is the current VIX forward curve using the latest data from the CBOE.

As you can see, VIX futures are solidly in contango across the forward curve. This means that the underlying roll yield for VIXY will be negative because the strategy is currently rolling exposure in a contango market.

Historically speaking, VIX futures markets have almost always been in contango with only brief periods of backwardation (see data here). This state of near-constant contango has simply decimated the long term returns of most long volatility ETPs. To numerically frame this up, the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index (which VIXY seeks to directly track) has declined by an annualized rate of 53% over the last decade. Yes, you read that correctly – an investment allocated to the index which VIXY seeks to directly follow would have virtually been erased over the last 10 years. Keep this in mind if you are considering buying VIXY at any point (something I highly discourage) because the underlying mechanics of this market rarely favors long exposure of volatility futures. This said, I believe there are even more reasons to be short volatility due to current market action in the VIX itself.

Trading Recommendation

In volatility trading, the mantra “what goes up must come down” is a really good guideline to live by. You see, volatility is highly mean reverting and over most time periods it basically goes nowhere. For example, the annualized volatility of the S&P 500 has come in at around 10-20% per year for nearly all years with very little variation.

This mean reverting nature of volatility gives us tradable points at which we can enter the market. Mainly, when volatility hits new highs, we are offered exceptional places to short. As seen in the following chart of the VIX, we have recently brushed new monthly highs in the index.

In the following dataset I have gone through all market data since 1992 and tested the historic probability of the VIX increasing or decreasing in a certain number of days following a fresh close at 20-day highs or 20-day lows (as charted above) in the VIX. As you can see, there is strong statistical support for fading moves to highs in the VIX.

Given the fact that we are already seeing the VIX fall after its brush with fresh highs, I believe that we will continue to see follow through. Specifically, I believe that we will see the statistics above play out and that over the next month, volatility will continue to contract in line with 27 years of market data.

Trading VIXY

When it comes to shorting volatility, tail risk absolutely must be considered. Specifically, there is a low (but real) probability that the VIX can strongly leap in a very short timeframe due to all sorts of drivers. The baseline return for most long VIX strategies is definitely down (remember, the annualized return of the index is negative 53% per year) but these short pops are the primary reasons people trade volatility ETPs.

To guard against serious tail risk, I would recommend trading VIXY through options (chain here) rather than an outright short position. My favored strategy is a form of bear spread, but a deep in the money put would give a -1 delta which would more directly capture the full downwards move in price.

Conclusion

VIXY follows a methodology which has decimated wealth over the last decade and it is likely to continue to do so due to ongoing negative roll. The VIX has recently hit a fresh high which historically is followed by a drop in the index. To capture this trade, I’d recommend an options strategy to avoid tail risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.