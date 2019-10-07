KB Financial Group: A Hidden Gem Within The Korean Banking Sector

I am planning to introduce more coverage of Korean companies going forward. Stay tuned for more value picks from the land of the morning calm.

Investing in Korea 101

The NYSE and Nasdaq had a fantastic run in the last decade, and investors in US stocks have certainly profited from the outperformance of domestic equities vs. foreign markets. While technology has been the undisputed winner, most sectors have enjoyed a good run.

The positive differential registered against EU equities looks reasonable, considering growth has been sluggish in the Old Continent for the best part of the new century. Pretty much the same argument could be used for Japan. When it comes to EM, however, the discussion starts to get tricky, because the category includes a heterogeneous group of contestants. Most of these were poor performers, but the 20 years return of the MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) still stands up against the S&P500 (SPY). And nobody knows who will outperform whom over the next 20 years.

Still technically classified within the EM group, South Korea is hardly an "emerging" market. The country is the 11th largest economy and the 5th manufacturing powerhouse in the world, with distinct strengths in semiconductors, electronics, and shipbuilding. Growth in recent years has slowed down to more "developed market" levels, but thanks to a well-educated population and significant investments in technology, the country certainly has fair chances to maintain the lead in key areas of the world economy.

Nevertheless, the country still factors what investors have dubbed the "Korea discount," and includes (or have included) geopolitical risks, improper corporate governance, relational capitalism, frequent labor disputes, and most notably low shareholder return in the form of lack of share buybacks and dividend stinginess. But if geopolitical risk might still be a lingering threat for another 50 years, most of these other problems are quickly disappearing.

In recent years, South Korea has increasingly embraced Anglo-Saxon capitalism, progressively adopting better stewardship standards and transparent financial disclosures. Corrupted executives have started to get evicted and sometimes sentenced to prison. The dividend payout ratio has raised.

I am less and less convinced investors are right in ignoring the development of a briskly economy like South Korea. The abundance of positive events leaves me with a bullish outlook on the long-term prospects of the market. Besides the most known names in the leading sectors, I find of interest telecommunication and financial players, which have been long ignored but include profitable large businesses that are part of South Korea's economic backbone.

Why I am bullish on Korean banks

Searching for "Korean banking 2019," a slate of whining news will be brought to the attention of the reader. The articles usually indicate how trade tensions, weakening growth; sluggish local consumption is going to deteriorate banks' profits. What readers won't find is how Korean commentators are still stuck with an EM mentality and regard a GDP growth below 3% as a failure, but this year estimate of 2.2% handily doubles a level of growth that the eurozone hasn't seen in 10 years. Readers will also miss how 2018 has been a year of record profits for Korean commercial banks. Readers will miss that Korean banks are building a stronghold in Vietnam, by many analysts considered to be the next manufacturing powerhouse in Asia, with earnings in the country soaring 120% vs. the previous year. Long story short, beware of whining because I have lived in Korea long enough to know it is associated, more often than not, with record-breaking results.

The Korean commercial banking sector is an effective oligopoly. KB Financial Group (KB) shares the domestic market with Woori Financial Group (WF), Shinhan Financial Group (SHG), and KEB-Hana Financial Group (OTC:HNFGF). These banks are also referred to as the "Big Four" and, together with NH Financial group, which is owned by the powerful National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, are listed among the 100 biggest world banks. These are the only five Groups with an extensive, nationwide footprint.

High barriers to entry favor incumbent players. Some more institutions offer commercial banking in Korea, including the state-owned IBK, and two foreign banks: Citigroup (C) and Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF). However, operators outside of the big four and NH have a limited scope and market share. IBK focuses on SME lending at affordable costs; Citigroup has traditionally supported American business in the country.

Korean banks trade at cheap valuations. The entire Big Four group trade at P/E of less than 6x, including Woori, whose online available charts might be a bit messy due to the company's on-and-off status as a holding corporation and reverse mergers. Price-to-Book-Value also screams bargain, with values of approximately 0.4x, down from long-term averages of 0.6x - 0.7x. Besides the sizable discount vs. international peers, the valuation appears attractive also in comparison with the banks' five-years average:

Source: Gurufocus website

Distributed dividends are on the rise. The combined distribution dispensed by the top four financial groups increased by 8.8% in 2018 vs. the previous year. However, the Korean banks' payout ratio remains the lowest when compared to the EU, US, and Japan. Local analysts have challenged the conservative approach and called for further increases in the payout to enhance investor's returns. Still, long gone are the days of almost zero payouts, with KB Financial group increasing its distribution nine-fold in the last decade from about $71 million in 2009 to $691 million in 2018 (constant fx rates). More and more companies are also shifting towards semi-annual coupons from annual dividends, with Hana Financial Group being one of the early adopters. KB, Shinhan, and Woori are sticking to the yearly formula for now.

Low NPL ratio. Korean banks hold, in general, good loans. Loan screening in the last few years has tightened, resulting in a lower growth rate, but the NPL ratio has decreased or remained small, with an average of 0.55% for the big four in H1 2019 (*Korean all-financials average 0.7%). For a quick international comparison, the most recent data indicate indicate Japan's NPL stood at 1.1%, US 1.4%, Germany 1.5%. The banks' reserves for bad debts fully cover or exceed the required amount.

Profits from value-added activities. Despite their massive physical presence, the big four do not charge monthly fees to customers for simple checking accounts, a feature which in most developed countries is only available (and not always) through online-only, second-tier financial institutions. National bank transfers are also free of charge. Banks earn profits through their core lending activity, and other value-added services, including credit cards, insurance, and asset management.

Why I'm bullish on KB Financial Group

The right choice for US-based investors to gain exposure to the sector could be choosing the listed ADRs of KB, Woori, and Shinhan. Among the three, I am inclined to choose KB. Woori has the highest ROE and the lowest NPL ratio of the group. I am also a customer. However, their dividend policy is the most uncertain, and the company is using profits for bolt-on acquisitions and consolidating its holding structure, which makes me uneasy buying now.

Shinhan and KB have each pro and cons. Shinhan has the highest NIM in the peer group at 2.03%, and it is the most efficient bank with a cost-to-income ratio (CIR) of 47.5% in 2018. The current yield is 3.9%, and I'd consider it a good buy at 4%+. On the other hand, KB Financial valuation indicates it's cheaper; NIM is the second-highest in the group at 1.96%, and KB offers a 4.6% yield with a similar payout (25% for KB vs. 24% for Shinhan). But there are more reasons for which I believe KB is an excellent choice for investors:

KB has a high CET1 of 14.1%, which gives the bank capital flexibility. I do not dislike to see a worse CIR than Shinhan of 51.20% either, because both banks CIRs have been on a steady downtrend, and since there is a natural limit to efficiency improvements, KB can work more to increase margins.

KB has a strengthening regional presence. The bank is investing in neighboring EM markets and rapidly expanding its brand oversea. In Vietnam, KB launched its asset management subsidiary (KB Securities), but the company is also present in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. In July 2018, Kookmin Bank acquired a 22% in Bank Bukopin of Indonesia, becoming the second-largest shareholder of the bank.

Growing profits. The company has grown at an impressive pace in the last five years, more than doubling earnings from 1,401 bln KRW in 2014 to 3,061 bln KRW in 2018. Yes, growth slowed down in 2018 after a record increase in 2017, but Q2 2019 results are bullish for KB Financial, with the latest Q2 2019 991.1 bln KRW coming well ahead of analysts' estimates and a 17.2% increase versus LY. The primary reason for the decrease in 2018 was the recording of one-off costs (voluntary early retirement plan) and significant FX and capital markets headwinds in the last quarter of the year, with profits for 200.4 billion KRW vs. 553.8 in Q4 2017. The company is likely to post much higher earnings in Q4 2019; hence, I expect FY 2019 results to come in stronger than FY 2018.

KB Financial Group H1 presentation

Management attitude towards dividend protection. Outside of the US, and especially in Europe, distributed dividends are often a fixed percentage of the profits in a given year. This policy, while helping to retain cash in adverse business conditions, introduces two significant risks for investors. Not only such policy scares away DGI investors, who can't trust the company for stable income, but also aids lousy management, as executives won't need to exercise discipline over capital spending to protect the annual distribution to the company owners. Despite the decrease in profits last year, KB management decided to maintain its dividend at KRW 1,920 per share, after increasing it 54% the previous year. Although the bank interrupted the streak initiated in 2013 (and I believe a token raise of 10 KRW would have given better optics), the attitude to preserve the payment denotes a radically shifting culture towards shareholder value theory.

Strong balance sheet/credit metrics. Considering the low payout ratio and steady profitability, KB has an Aa3 rating from Moody's and an A rating from Standard & Poor's. For full disclosure, I note this is not a distinctive advantage of KB since Shinhan and Woori also earn an A from S&P. Hana, though, has a slightly higher risk profile (higher payout, lower NPL coverage) and has received an A- rating from the agency.

Wrapping up

With a strong economy and rapidly improving corporate governance, Korea seems the right choice for investors who want to get international exposure in their portfolios. A low-risk option to do this is the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY), although over 1/3 of this fund is invested in a single company, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF).

However, I believe that some neglected sectors of the Korean economy, namely telecommunication and banking, currently offer potentially superior risk-adjusted returns, due to their "deep-value" status. I like and consider "good buys" all the three ADR listed Financial Groups KB, Woori, and Shinhan. However, I am an income investor and, all things being equal, naturally tend to tilt my preference toward the highest yielding name. KB currently offers a nice 4.6% dividend.

KB is primarily a commercial bank, and the Group derives approximately 72.6% of its FY18 earnings from banking activities. Under its holding umbrella, KB nevertheless offers a wide range of services: credit cards (as KB Kookmin Card) were 10.7% of FY18 earnings. KB Securities represented 5.8% of FY18 profits and KB Insurance 8.5%. Among minor subsidiaries, KB Capital, which specializes in car financing, also has some relevance (3% of FY18 earnings).

The bank leverages on its platform for cross-selling opportunities and has efficient operations in its home market. The growth engine for the bank is its expansion in key South East Asian markets, where Korea has significant economic interests, both by establishing a direct presence (Vietnam) or through FDI in local operators (Indonesia).

KB Financial trades 5.5 P/E, and 5.1 fwd P/E, which is a rare find for an "A" investment-grade, dividend-paying company. The P/BV multiple is also low at 0.45x, below the long-term 0.7x. The Street's consensus is equally bullish on the name, with a $47.8 average target price (37% upside) and 9 Buy, 13 Outperform, and 3 Hold ratings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.