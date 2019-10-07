Independent Bank: Banking In Michigan

IBCP closed on an acquisition in 2018, are growing organically in 2019 and have shown strong performance growth that alludes to future strength in operations going forward.

If a company, let alone a bank, has been around over 150+ years, they must be doing something right.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has been around for 155 years, since 1864. They offer the full spectrum of products & services, your deposit accounts, lending, wealth management and even insurance.

In 2018, they finalized and completed their acquisition of TCSB Bancorp. TCSB was approximately $350 million in total assets and therefore, added an ~10% to the total asset base of IBCP. This was their first acquisition since the recession and their growth in total assets and net income have followed suit since the acquisition. How so?

The company reported their earnings for the 2nd quarter of 2019 back in July. To dig into the numbers, one can click the link inserted above. IBCP had growth in all loan categories and had growth of 4.80% from 12/31/2018 or $124 million. Therefore, this is a growth of 9.60% on an annualized basis.

Further, on the liability-side, their deposit base grew by 4.5% on an annualized basis or $65 million through 6 months. Therefore, IBCP has to fund their loan growth by other means. What other means could they use/pursue? Borrowings. Their borrowings has increased from $25.7 million to $41.1 million or $15.4 million since the end of 2018. The other remaining pieces to fund growth was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. An increase in borrowings isn't a threat to their balance sheet, but a bank's main goal is to grow loans via growth in the deposit base, due to the deposit base being a lower cost of funding. Now, how about operations and earning performance has been through mid-2019.

The performance of IBCP is looking promising. First, 6 months-to-date 2019, interest income is reported at $74.2 million compared to 2018's first 6 months of $59.9 million or a 24% growth. Now, interest expense, as we have seen across other analyses and results from other banks, has also increased. Interest expense was $11.7 million year-to-date 2019 vs. $5.5 million in 2018. This more than doubled and has to do with the fight and war on deposits. Therefore, the net interest income (interest income, less interest expense) came in at $61 million vs. $52.9 million in 2018. This is a growth of 15%. Talk about amazing and incredible results. However, how about the bottom line?

First, non-interest expense stayed relatively flat going from $53.9 million to $54.6 million or $700 thousand. However, that may be skewed due to the $3.3 million of merger expenses in 2018. Therefore, expenses were up by $4 million or 8%. Therefore, net income came in at $20.1 million through 6 months 2019 vs. $18 million in 2018. This is a growth rate of 12% to their income! Earnings per share for IBCP came in at $0.86 vs. $0.79 last year, or 9% higher.

Lastly, IBCP announced a share repurchase plan of 300,000 shares through the end of the year. In fact, IBCP is down 1 million shares through 6 months of 2019 from the end of 2018! How incredible is that? That is a 5% share reduction through only 6 months. We'll see where they are at on 12/31/2019.

Overall, IBCP has rock-solid performance and they are firing on growth cylinders. I was a little caught off guard that their net income growth wasn't as high as their net interest income. To me, it may mean they are growing expenses faster than they are growing income, which obviously isn't the best equation. Now, just maybe, they are hiring more and or putting more cost into their brand/bank/technology to propel income growth in the future. Given this, it's time to look at their dividend metrics, as we are looking at IBCP as a dividend income stock for the portfolio. It is time to run IBCP through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $20.89 $0.72 $1.72 3.45% 42% 31.67% 25% 12.14

*Based on 10/04/19 close price

**Annualizing 6 months EPS of $0.86

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - IBCP is clearing this hurdle with ease! The picture perfect ratio is between 40 and 60%. IBCP, based on expected 2019 earnings, the payout ratio is roughly 42%. This shows they don't go overboard with paying out their earnings to shareholders in form of dividends, as well as retain earnings for development and pushing forward with, heck, even additional acquisitions.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is approximately 22. Therefore, IBCP's 12.14 ratio is definitely below the 13 which is desired and is also consistent with what I've seen in the industry. IBCP is making headways through another dividend metric with ease.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $0.18 per quarter or $0.72 per year equates to a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tough call. There are many other smaller and larger banks yielding above 3.45%, such as KeyCorp (KEY) and United Bancorp (UBCP). If $1,000 was invested, this equates to $34.50 on a go-forward basis.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - First, IBCP's dividend history is interesting. They cut their dividend during the recession. Then, they have roared the dividend back. Going from $0.06 per quarter, per share to $0.18 per quarter, per share today. The dividend has tripled since 2014, which is when the dividend was $0.06 per quarter. Therefore, the long dividend growth history is not there and has only been 5 years. However, though short-term, the 5 year dividend growth rate is 25%, which is astounding and they still have room to continue the dividend growth forward, which I think we'll see this scale back slowly into the 10%-15% over the next 2 years.

Conclusion

IBCP is an interesting community bank. They are roughly $3.5 billion in total asset size and would be in a position to continue to pursue acquisitions at their size. Performance is strong, they are growing loans, interest income and net income by a heavy clip.

However, their dividend story is the tough bullet that may or may not be a bullet. First, it appears that they had a dividend cut in the recession and then kept it flat or even slightly dipped the dividend lower in 2013/2014. Now, on the other hand, their last 5 years of dividend growth have been utterly amazing. No words can state how great a 25% average dividend growth rate is over the last 5 years. Further, they have room to grow their dividend.

Since I am a dividend investor, the dividend growth means a great deal to me. IBCP still has room to grow their dividend, but the risk from their history and also growing expenses faster than income are a few flags. Given their yield is below 4%, I would have required a higher dividend growth rate. Guess what? That is exactly what they have.

I would be interested in adding them to my portfolio at these prices, but not to own a substantial amount as a percentage to my portfolio. Reason being is due to the longevity of their dividend growth.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

