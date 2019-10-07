The Micron Play

As we track the prices of memory products and demand, we have been looking to a slowly-forming bottom and recovery.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is somewhat of a controversial name around here, given that we (well, Tara) had recommended it over a year ago, only to see it slump. Long-time followers may remember Tara discussing how she was handling it, including a massive put sale when the stock dipped to the $20s, and trading her way out of a big drop in shares.

That worked out. She was rather contrarian and correct, but early on the name. That said, this time, it is a bit different. We have analyst upgrading the name and raising price targets, versus 2018 when they were cutting estimates. The outlook is generally improving, though the stock has retraced heavily perhaps because it got ahead of itself. However, we believe that Micron offers compelling value if we can acquire shares under the $40 level.

Take a look at the chart, which suggests some support is approaching:

We see some possible support coming in the $40-42 area, and some of our traders may be tempted to initiate a position here. However, we think it is prudent to wait for a better price, especially since the 5-day momentum is negative. Thus, we think traders want to wait for sub $40.

The play

Target entry: $40-42

Stop loss: $36

Target exit: $47-50

Estimated time frame 4-8 weeks

Options: Consider selling $40 puts Jan. 2020 for $3.00 credit (this builds in the stock coming lower in the coming sessions). Strategy 2. Purchase the Jan. 2020 $43 CALL for $3.40-3.60.

Discussion

So, as you know, Micron is a chip play, so we really need to follow the DRAM and NAND prices. Such prices had fallen substantially in the past year as customers built up inventory levels and demand had fallen. As we track the prices of memory products and demand, we have been looking to a slowly-forming bottom and recovery. However, the uncertainty with trade issues globally and the economy is a major issue for the company. Restriction on sales to Huawei negatively impacted the Micron's revenues in their final quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Much of our outlook stems from what we are seeing in the recent quarter, the chart, and looking ahead. We will be clear that Micron has concerns that continued declines in sales to Huawei will occur over the coming quarters in case it fails to secure the license to ship additional products to Huawei or if the trade ban is not resolved in some capacity. This remains to be seen. That said, the company's most recent quarter was rather solid.

Discussing the top line

So, how did the numbers look? Well, revenues were $4.87 billion versus $4.79 billion for the prior quarter, down-sizably from the $8.44 billion for the same period last year. This decline in performance was expected and was why shares got hit hard in 2018. So, what went into these figures, which were better than expected? Well, DRAM revenues were $3.1 billion, which was 63% of total revenues in the quarter, and were down 48% year over year. However, they rose slightly 1% sequentially from the prior quarter, which was good to see. With a nice improvement in customer inventories, bit shipments were up about 30% sequentially and up year over year.

More broadly, a significant depletion in customer inventories for DRAM led to strong sequential growth in demand for server solutions in both cloud and enterprise markets. New processor platforms are boosting demand for higher-density and higher-performance DRAM modules.

What about the graphics side of things? Well, in the graphics market, increasing demand for graphics cards and gaming consoles aided solid sequential DRAM bit growth. This was a bit surprising on our end with no sizable release of gaming consoles really due. So, that was welcomed. Further, with CPU shortages subsiding, growth in DRAM module and SSD shipments helped out the PC market.

On the other side of the revenue equation, we have NAND. Revenues here were $1.5 billion, representing 31% of the total top line. These were down 32% on a year over year basis, but up 5% from the sequential Q3. Another positive to note was that shipment quantities improved about 15%, suggesting the bottom is in for this cycle. However, one point of weakness was in the computing and networking business. Revenues here fell 56% from the year-ago quarter and 8% sequentially to $1.9 billion. A lot of this was due to weak pricing. For the Mobile Business Unit, we saw revenues of $1.4 billion down 26% on a year over year basis, but the good news here was that this was up 20% from Q3. The Embedded Business Unit saw $705 million, down 24% from the year-ago quarter, but up 1% from the previous quarter, while the Storage Business Unit came in at $848 million, down 32% on a year-over-year basis, but up 4% sequentially.

Overall, revenues surpassed expectations. Margins were hit a bit here, however, though much of this was anticipated.

Margins crimped, but it was expected while EPS dipped

Micron’s adjusted gross profit of $1.45 billion fell over 70% from the prior-year period. Adjusted gross margin fell from 61.3% in the year-ago quarter to 30.6%, attributable to lower pricing of both DRAM and NAND.

Ouch. Operationally, there was contraction too. Micron’s adjusted operating income of $694 million fell tremendously from the $4.4 billion in the year-ago quarter, as adjusted operating margin contracted 38 bps to 14%. While this was expected and anticipated to occur, seeing it on paper hurts.

A word on cash and debt

So, cash and debt need to be considered here. Micron ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $7.95 billion compared with $6.69 billion at the end of the last quarter. Overall, Micron’s long-term debt increased to $4.541 billion from $3.563 billion in the prior quarter. We believe this is manageable. This is because the company generated operating cash flow of $2.2 billion compared with $2.7 billion in the previous quarter. Despite being down, this is strong. Adjusted free cash flow during the reported quarter was $260 million, down from $500 million in the sequential quarter. These declines were expected as well, but even with such weak revenues, cash flows were pretty darn solid.

Looking ahead to Q1

One thing that was mentioned by Microns executives on the call was that NAND prices are starting to surge. Micron is also seeing a crimped supply in specific portions of the market, and this helped the tail end of the quarter as well as the current quarter.

So, why is the stock falling? The outlook disappointed. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company guided revenues of $4.8-5.2 billion. The mid-point of $5 billion is solid, in our opinion. However, margins will be pressured again, and earnings guidance was lower than expected.

For Q1, Micron sees adjusted gross margin of 26.5%, while operating expenses on an adjusted basis are likely to be $760-800 million The company’s guidance for EPS was rather weak. Micron sees earnings in the range of $0.39 to $0.53 cents per share for Q1, while most analysts saw at least $0.50. However, there was good news on the annual EPS guidance front in terms of expectations. Despite expecting EPS for fiscal 2020 to decline 50%, consensus has come up to $2.75 in EPS.

DRAM and NAND outlook hit EPS guidance and the stock

In 2020, Micron expects the industry to see bit demand growth from high-teens to 20% range. That is bullish. As for NAND, better demand and lower industry supply are leading to an improvement in market conditions and reducing industry inventory.

Micron expects industry bit supply growth of approximately 30%, which is lower than the near 40% it first outlined. This hit shares hard. Still, demand will grow and outpace supply. For 2020, the company expects the industry’s NAND bit demand to grow in the high 20% to 30% range, while it will moderately outpace supply growth.

One key positive to note on the spending side is that Micron slashed its fiscal 2020 CapEx by more than 30% year over year. Overall, we think this is positive in the long run.

Bullish analysts

Although we never put much stock in analysts, it should be noted that their tune has changed to be more bullish, whereas, a year ago, they were slashing estimates left and right. Needham raised its Micron target from $50 to $60 after yesterday's earnings report. Piper Jaffray raised its Micron target from $36 to $46. Rosenblatt raised its price target to $80 from $60. While we do not put much stock in analysts (see the recent is it rigged piece), we will take this action.

Take home

Despite our senior analysts' experience with Micron, we believe that, as the worst is in for Micron, and the stock has now retraced 20%, if we let it come down a bit more, we can do some buying.

