CarGurus: Compelling Growth At Great Value

Used car sales are also fairly recession-proof, so CarGurus believes its user traffic won't be negatively impacted in case the economy turns south.

CarGurus is both expanding internationally as well as adding new services in order to maintain its top-line growth rates.

Shares of CarGurus have erased all of their year-to-date gains, even after reporting strong second-quarter earnings results.

As the market clears up from last week's losses and begins to look frothy again, I'm on the lookout for growth stocks that show plenty of upside potential while trading at great value. One such name is CarGurus (CARG), the leading used-car research site that generates recurring advertising fees from dealers in its network. CarGurus is both a high-growth company as well as a profitable one: the company has maintained >30% y/y revenue growth despite hitting an annualized revenue run rate near $600 million, while the company's ~95% gross margins give it tremendous room for operating leverage.

For virtually no reason at all, shares of CarGurus have given up all of their year-to-date gains and are once again trading at the ~$30 mark at which they began the year in January:

In my view, CarGurus has become incredibly attractive again - keep an eye out for an entry point into this name.

Valuation check

Let's firm up the valuation argument first. At current share prices near $30, CarGurus trades at a market cap of $3.34 billion. The company has a clean balance sheet with $147 million in cash and no debt, translating to an enterprise value of $3.19 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, CarGurus has generated $525.5 million of revenues. Assuming the company can keep up a 25% y/y growth rate over the next twelve months, we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $656.9 million. This implies that CarGurus' current valuation is sitting at 4.9x EV/FTM revenues - far below the double-digit valuation multiples it was trading at in 2018, and significantly below other technology peers growing in the 30-35% range:

In my view, CarGurus is worth at least 8x EV/FTM revenues, implying a price target of $49 and 61% upside from current levels.

Rapid, durable growth

Aside from its currently lowballed valuation, growth is one of the biggest factors in investing in CarGurus. Recall that CarGurus derives its revenue from paying dealerships, both within the U.S. and abroad. It has grown rapidly since its IPO in October 2017, and yet is still maintaining a >30% y/y growth rate:

Figure 1. CarGurus revenue growth trends

CarGurus' growth also consistently outperforms Wall Street's expectations. Q2 revenues of $145.0 million (+31% y/y) was well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $140.6 million (+28% y/y). This revenue growth is also accompanied with a high degree of visibility as well, as the fees that CarGurus generates from dealers are recurring payments.

CarGurus is also fairly recession-proof. As the charts on the left-hand side of the below side show, used-car sales showed a far less prominent trough in the last recession versus new car sales:

Figure 2. CarGurus recession-proof stats

Expansion opportunities

CarGurus also has a number of initiatives to drive revenue growth in 2020 and beyond. Key to its growth strategy is international expansion. CarGurus already has leading market share in the U.S. and has tens of thousands of dealers under its grip, but its international market is still a greenfield opportunity that is largely untapped.

Figure 3. CarGurus international playbook

In just the five overseas markets that CarGurus has launched, the company has grown monthly unique users at a CAGR of 96% from 2016 through present, and its number of paying dealers has also jumped at a CAGR of 167%. CarGurus is scaling up an international business from virtually nothing.

Some additional notes on the company's international growth. In Q2 alone, CarGurus' international monthly average traffic more than doubled year-over-year (faster than the three-year growth CAGR), and in the United Kingdom, conversion rates rose more than 25% y/y and hit an all-time high. And international revenues - while still a small sliver of the overall revenue base - rose more than 2x y/y in Q2 to $8 million.

Across both its U.S. and international sites, CarGurus has also implemented an aggressive new product approach to drive further revenue growth. For example, as shown in the chart below, CarGurus has experimented with a P2P marketplace for used-car buying, deviating from its flagship business of showcasing dealer inventory. The company has also tacked on financing options onto its site, allowing it to tap into a $3 billion U.S. market for auto loan commissions.

Figure 4. CarGurus product roadmap

CarGurus' new monetization opportunities have driven strong traction within its existing user base. In Q2, the company generated its fourth sequential quarter of >20% y/y growth in AARSD, or the average revenue derived per paying dealer.

Rich margins and cash flow

It's also important to note that CarGurus isn't simply a growth-at-all costs company, diving carelessly into international markets and product development without a thought for the bottom line.

Several things are important to note on the profitability front. First, CarGurus has one of the highest gross margins in the tech sector, even when compared against other high-margin internet peers. Gross margins in the first half of 2019 clocked in at 94%, flat to last year. This level of gross margin indicates that nearly every dollar of incremental revenues flows through to the bottom line.

Pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, rose one point in the first half of 2019 to a respectable 10%:

Figure 5. CarGurus operating margin trends

We note that CarGurus' international expansion is currently a headwind to operating margins, as the company is investing to grow traffic with little revenue benefit upfront. Once CarGurus' international markets mature, the company will see tailwinds to operating margin expansion. CarGurus' long-term model calls for it to slash its sales and marketing spend by ~25 points as a percentage of revenue and ultimately get operating margins up to 30 points higher than current levels, as shown in the slide below:

Figure 6. CarGurus long-term operating model

The company is also cash flow positive, and as previously mentioned, CarGurus has no debt - giving it plenty of flexibility to invest into overseas marketing to drive growth. First-half 2019 operating cash flows are up 8% y/y to $25.7 million:

Figure 6. CarGurus operating cash flow

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about CarGurus at the $30 mark, least of which is the fact that a >30% y/y growth company is trading at a lowball valuation under 5x forward revenues. The company has clocked in strong growth over the past few quarters, and is expected to continue growing at a fast clip, driven by investments in overseas markets and expansions in product capabilities. CarGurus' long-term business model also shows that the company is intending to scale its GAAP profitability far beyond current levels, achieved by slicing down sales and marketing spend as a percentage of revenues once the company has replicated the critical mass levels that it enjoys in the U.S. to its overseas markets.

Stay long here and look for an entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.