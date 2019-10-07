Freeport-McMoRan's Stock May Be Due To Rebound Sharply

Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) stock fell sharply since the middle of September when the stock touched $11. However, some bullish options betting is suggesting that the stock will rise again. Meanwhile, copper prices have started to climb back after slumping over the same period.

In my SA Marketplace article, FCX May Be Setting Up Another Run Higher, for subscribers to my service, I said there had been some bullish option betting taking place in FCX over the past several trading sessions. I noted in another article - Why Freeport And Copper May Be Heading Higher - similar bullish bets taking place in FCX on September 6 before the mid-September move higher.

Option Betting is Bullish

Over the past 10 days, the calls at the $10 strike price for expiration on November 15 have seen their open interest rise by over 27,400 contracts. It has pushed the open interest higher to over 36,600 contracts. The contracts trade for roughly $0.20 per contract as of October 7, and that means that a buyer of the stock would need the stock to rise above $10.20 by the expiration date.

(Trade Alert)

Additionally, the $11 call options for expiration on December 20 have increased by over 31,000 contracts. There are no more than 31,600 open contracts. The contracts trade for roughly $0.17 per share. That means the stock would need to rise to around $11.20 or higher by the expiration date to earn a profit.

Chart Signaling a Reversal

The technical chart shows that the stock has been trending lower since mid-April when shares were trading at $14. However, shares have now found a level of support around $8.75. It could be creating a bullish reversal pattern known as a double bottom. Additionally, the chart shows that another bullish reversal may be forming, called a falling wedge. It would suggest that if the stock rises above that downtrend, at $9.90 or $9.50, it could go on to increase to $10.30.

Copper and Freeport a Strong Correlation

Another bullish sign for Freeport is that copper prices appear to have also found a support floor. The region around $2.50 has acted as strong support for copper since November 2016. Since that time, the metal has been able to find a meaningful bounce higher in the $2.47 to $2.53 range.

However, the metal is now in a downtrend, and should it rise above that downtrend around $2.65, it could result in the metal rise to around $2.70.

The prices of copper and Freeport have had a powerful correlation over the past three years, and should copper price stabilize and rise, it would likely help to push shares of Freeport higher.

Risks

There are a lot of threats to this bullish outlook. Copper prices can rise or fall based on the expectation for global growth. When that outlook is positive, it tends to lift copper prices. However, when that outlook is negative, it tends to depress copper prices. Currently, the outlook for global growth seems pretty weak, especially given weak manufacturing PMIs that taken hold around the world.

Additionally, there will be trade talks between the US and China this week in Washington D.C. If negotiations were to go poorly, it could make sentiment for global growth to worsen, pushing the prices for copper even lower and sinking Freeport's stock.

For now, if a bottom can be put into place in copper prices, then there is a good chance for the same to happen with Freeport. It seems some options traders are betting that will be the case.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day, using audio and video updates. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.