50 Software Stocks Down Big: These 3 Are Worth Considering (Zscaler Edition)

After years of outperformance, many high growth stocks have been crushed in the last month, and software stocks (IGV) have been among the hardest hit. In our view, this pullback has created some highly attractive investment opportunities. This report reviews data on 50 software stocks that have been taken to the woodshed recently, and then highlights three that we believe are particularly attractive. Specifically, we first share a detailed analysis of Zscaler (ZS), and then review Avalara (AVLR) and Zendesk (ZEN). We conclude with our opinion on who might want take advantage of the dramatic pullback.

The Recent Bloodbath for 50 Software Stocks:

For starters here is a look at the 50 worst performing software stocks (Software Infrastructure and Software Application) over the last month (with a minimum market cap of $500 million). The mostly green columns show the powerful sales growth of the companies that have sold off, and the mostly red column shows how bad performance has been over the last month.

And whether you believe the sell-off was driven by nefarious quantitative traders or a long overdue correction, is less relevant. What matters in this case is that a few attractive companies were caught up in the sell-off, thereby essentially making them babies thrown out with the bathwater, in our view.

Zscaler: Disruptive, Cloud-Based, Information Security

Zscaler is one attractive name on the list. If you don't know, Zscaler is a disruptive, cloud-based, information security company. And we like the businesses for a few big reasons, including its "cloud first" approach (which is a big advantage over legacy businesses), its superhero CEO, Jay Chaudhry (he's built multiple very successful cloud business in the past), and its very high customer retention rate (hackers aren't going away, and enterprises aren't going to ditch this subscription service during a market downturn). Plus, it's already free cash flow positive, it has very high gross margins, it's growing revenues rapidly, and the total addressable market is huge and will grow for many years. Further, these shares sold off for all the wrong reasons, including misconceptions about competition (Jay Chaudhry directly contradicted Palo Alto's ridiculous assertion during their respective quarterly calls), and the shares got caught up in the recent software industry sell off. Zscaler is an attractive buy right now.

What We Like About Zscaler:

"Cloud-First" Approach: Zscaler's mission is to empower organizations to realize the full potential of the cloud and mobility by securely connecting users to applications from any device, anywhere. And that gives the company a huge advantage over legacy information security companies that are trying to adapt their old school businesses to the cloud-based mobile world. Specifically, legacy competition is designed to secure onsite servers with firewalls, but everything is now moving to the cloud. In contrast, Zscaler was built from scratch in a highly scalable and ultra-fast multi-tenant cloud security architecture-something legacy providers only wish they could say. Further, Zscaler's subscription model makes it more attainable for users (the upfront costs are lower).

High Quality: Zscaler is highly regarded in the industry. Administrators appreciate the visibility and granular control it provides over policies, and the seamless integration it allows with third party applications. According to one recent analyst report, he's "never met a group of customers as positive about a product as these were about Zscaler's." CTOs and CIOs of Zscaler clients are well-known to take Zscaler with them to new companies when making career moves, which is a testament to the value and quality of the product.

Superhero CEO, Jay Chaudhry: Chaudhry is a serially successful entrepreneur with a track record of successful ventures and completed exits (he previously founded and led AirDefense, CipherTrust, CoreHarbor, and SecureIT, all of which have been acquired or merged). And considering that he exited all of his previous startups, it's noteworthy that ZScaler is the first business he plans to build for the long term. And the fact that Chaudhry opened a cloud-based security business in the early days of 2008 shows he has the type of forward-looking vision that can keep ZScaler ahead in the industry.

"Recession Proof" Subscription Model: Hackers aren't going to just disappear during a recession, and companies aren't going to ditch their information security solutions (Zscaler) during a market downturn. For perspective, according to CEO, Jay Chaudhry, during the most recent quarterly call, the:

"environment remains favorable and we've high win rates coupled with a strong net dollar retention rate of 118%. In fact, our customer churn rate declined quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. We ended fiscal 2019 with over 3,900 customers, Total global 2,000 customers increased to over 400 as of July 31, up from over 300 a year ago. And we have over 100 of the Fortune 500 companies as our customers."

Attractive Forward-Looking Financials: Zscaler turned free cash flow positive in 2018, and has maintained that trend through the first three quarters of 2019. We see this as a strong sign of financial health. Further, it has very high gross margins. In particular, Zscaler's Non-GAAP gross margins stood at 82.0% for the latest quarter, a slight improvement year-over-year (it's closer to 70% on a GAAP basis). And management expects the margin to remain unchanged in the long term, as gross profits increase. 80% is a very high and attractive margin.

(source: Left Brain, Factset)

Further, Zscaler is growing its revenues rapidly (as shown in the table above) thanks to high demand and the company's many attractive qualities (as we will describe in more detail below). According to CEO Jay Chaudhry (on the most recent earnings call):

"For the quarter, our revenue grew 53% and billings grew 32% year-over-year against a very difficult comparison. And for the full year, our revenue grew 59% and billings grew 51%."

And what's even more appealing about the revenue growth is the very large total addressable market (as we will cover in the next section), combined with the highly capable and newly hired Chief Revenue Officer, Dali Rajic.

Large Total Addressable Market ("TAM"): One of the important things we look for in an attractive growth businesses is a large (and expanding) total addressable market, and in Zscaler's case, they've got it. Zscaler CEO, Jay Chaudhry, had this to say about the TAM on the most recent quarterly earnings call:

"we believe we are in the early innings of a significant market opportunity to enable cloud transformation just like salesforce and Workday developed cloud native multi-tenant platforms to disrupt large legacy software vendors, Zscaler has a similar opportunity to disrupt network security."

More specifically, the TAM for Zscaler is estimated to be $20.3bn (as of May 2019) based on the company's analysis on IDC data using disparate markets for security applications that perform the same functions Zscaler offers through its platform.

Anecdotally, a general increase in awareness of internet threats and data breaches has made cybersecurity a growing concern for businesses worldwide. And the secular trend of businesses transitioning to the cloud is a major tailwind Zscaler products

The shares sold off for all the wrong reasons:

Difficult Comps: There have been some misconceptions about the competitive environment that have recently caused the shares to sell off hard. For starters, as mentioned earlier, Chaudhry notes that the most recent quarter sales grew at a little slower rate year-over-year (53%) against a very difficult comparison. Also, the company announced very conservative forward guidance as they brought on a new Chief Revenue Officer (mentioned earlier) so he would have room to transition and grow. However, the short sited market incorrectly interpreted this transition period, and the shares sold off, despite continuing dramatic long-term growth prospects.

Absurd Statements from the Competition: And pouring a little fuel to the selloff fire, Palo Alto (PANW) absurdly stated during its most recent quarterly call, that:

"we had several notable wins during the quarter. We displaced Symantec and Zscaler at a Fortune 50 U.S. retailer… We displaced Zscaler and beat Fortinet at a major European national healthcare provider in their digital transformation project."

And:

"You do notice that we're displacing your favorite company Zscaler in many situations."

Chaudhry strongly corrected those statement during Zscaler's quarterly call stating:

"I think statements like that may have [the] competition truly making zero sense."

Chaudhry went on to explain, alluding to firewall company, Palo Alto Networks:

"Lastly, firewall which is a pass-through device was a good thing before the SSL world when traffic was not encrypted. Today, in most of the cases 90 plus percent of the cases it's SSL traffic, TLS traffic, firewalls were never designed to inspect SSL proxy technologies needed for SSL. If you really don't inspect the traffic, it is like your luggage passing through an airport inspection check post without inspected. That's not a good thing. So I think these statements are meaningless. They mislead customers. They give them false sense of security and do a disservice to the security industry."

Further, Chaudry said:

"I've analyzed Top 50 deals and we rarely see this firewall vendor in there. We do expect to see further misleading claims in the future from legacy firewall vendors who are trying to tout their cloud security wins. When legacy secure web gateway vendors were trying to compete with Zscaler, we saw the same behavior. They try to upgrade the security appliances. They gave away the cloud and they were falsely claim it as a cloud security win and displacement of Zscaler."

Software Sector Sell Off: Also, worth a reminder, Zscaler shares got caught up in the recent software industry sell off as mentioned earlier. However, this is a business that is not as sensitive to cyclicality considering companies are able to simply drop their information security solutions (Zscaler) just because the market environment slows. This is a stable, high renewal rate, business.

Valuation:

When we wrote our previous report on Zscaler (a month and a half ago) we loved the business, but were cautious about the valuation, explaining the "expensive valuation [indicates] that the market has likely factored in the company's high growth trajectory and industry leading position." Since that time, the company announced strong quarterly earnings numbers, the market valuation has come down significantly, and we still love the business (especially at the new lower price). For perspective, here is a look at a couple of the valuation multiples we consider, both of which have come down significantly over the last month (attractive); EV/LTM Sales is more recently under 20x, and EV/NTM Sales is now under 15x (per Factset).

(source: Left Brain, Factset)

Zscaler Bottom Line:

Overall, Zscaler's growth is impressive, especially considering attractive business model and the large and growing TAM. Keys to continuing growth will be the ongoing expansion of their product ecosystem and continued momentum in acquiring market share. Readers can access more information about Zscaler using our 7-pack presentation, as well as our Zscaler full report, linked above (both written a month ago when the shares were trading significantly higher). In a nutshell, we like the business, the ongoing growth trajectory, and the share price (particularly following the recent share price pullback).

A Review of Avalara: Tax Compliance Software with Big Catalysts

Avalara is another attractive name on the "babies thrown out with the bathwater" list, in our view, and it stands out for two main reasons. One, its attractive business, and two, the increasingly attractive price. We wrote about Avalara in detail last week (see: Avalara: Large Market, Significant Catalysts). And the high level summary is that this is an attractive cloud-based tax compliance software business that has been growing rapidly (despite the recent sell-off), and it has three big catalysts that should propel the shares much higher: (1) the South Dakota versus Wayfair Supreme Court Case, (2) the secular trend towards the cloud (it's still in the early innings), and (3) rapidly growing investor interest. Avalara is a very attractive business, and we believe the recent sell-off could provide support for another impressive stock price rally, especially considering the business is quite attractive.

Zendesk Overview: An Attractive, Rapidly Growing, CRM Business

Zendesk is another attractive name on the list of 50 that have recently sold-off. If you don't know, Zendesk offers customer service products (whereby businesses can interact with customers through phone, chat, email, and social media). And we like Zendesk because sales growth is rapid, margins are high, the total addressable market is large (and expanding), and Zendesk has been successful in displacing legacy players in its newly entered CRM market.

Conclusion: Babies Thrown Out with The Bathwater

Per our investment philosophy, we know that markets get emotional, prices become irrational, and that patience and flexibility are significant advantages. Whether you believe software stock prices were irrational before the sell-off, or they're still irrational now, a variety of attractive businesses in the space exist. For example, of the 50 software stocks with share prices that sold-off so hard over the last month, we believe some of them are attractive and worth considering. For example, Avalara, Zendesk and Zscaler (see our Zscaler full report), to name a few.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.