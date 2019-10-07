Assessing If Stericycle Can Bounce Back

We have been long Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) for well over 12 months now and remain sitting on a paper loss. At the time, we made sure we kept greed in check by keeping our position small with respect to the rest of our portfolio. Stericycle almost two years ago had a stellar valuation, was a market leader in many of its services and we believed tighter regulation would actually help the firm instead of hindering it. The firm, though, lacked a dividend which meant we did not have the possibility of getting paid while we waited for the monthly trend to reverse.

Unfortunately, though, the pattern of lower lows has continued. As we can see on the monthly chart below, the 50-month average has turned down, although the 200-month average is still managing to remain elevated. The MACD and the RSI momentum indicator for that matter have not been this oversold for decades. This has to bring opportunity for the trained eye as long as stops are controlled tightly. The question now is whether the monthly swing low that shares printed recently can hold.

As mentioned previously, this stock at present is a hold for us at best. Let's see, though, how the newcomer should approach Stericycle at present. We will start off with its present valuation.

We are of the belief that a respective position can be strengthened (made larger) when the odds are stacked in one's favor. Although Stericycle has a very low book multiple and sales multiple at present, its lack of earnings are obviously adversely affecting the income statement as well as the cash flow statement. When evaluating potential value plays, we like to make sure that all the valuation metrics stack up. Although operating costs have risen over the past few years, interest expense also continues to rise at the firm. Practically all the firm's operating profit is now being consumed by interest on the company's debt. We can see this worrying trend on the balance sheet also as the firm's liabilities are outpacing the growth of the company's assets.

The really low operating cash flow gives rise to the astronomical price to cash flow ratio at present. Although earnings are expected to bottom in December of this year, the lack of cash flow at present definitely brings some risk in the short term. Remember when we mentioned earlier the fact that we like to place the odds in our favor? Well, having plenty of cash flow certainly enables this. Stericycle, over the past four quarters, has managed to generate $6 million of operating cash flow. Any type of positive number here has actually been a feat in itself considering where net income is at presently at the company. However, if the firm were to be thrown some type of curved ball in the near term, the cash flow is simply not there at present to cover that additional expense. Management would have to dilute the share count even more, sell off some assets or simply add more debt to the balance sheet to raise cash if it were needed. All three of the above scenarios obviously would not help matters in the near term.

Since shares bottomed last December, they seem to be undergoing a symmetrical triangle. These patterns, although being neutral, usually end up as a bullish pattern. Obviously, we will not know this until price breaks above that upper trendline. What was encouraging, though, was the fact that the 200-day moving average was able to stop the decline on Wednesday of last week. Our mental stop definitely revolves around where shares are trading with respect to their moving averages. Strong divergences on the RSI indicator also demonstrate to us the likelihood that higher prices are ahead.

To sum up, Stericycle definitely presents opportunity at present due to how oversold shares are on the long-term chart. Its present lack of cash flow, as well as the high amount of intangible assets on the balance sheet, means that risk management should be to the fore here. Let's see what third-quarter earnings bring.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.