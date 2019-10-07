Global Dominion: An Early Stage Compounder

Huge backlog, diversified portfolio of clients, and long-term contracts with reliable clients that provide a recurring source of income.

Outstanding management team with skin in the game. They have managed to compound DOM’s parent company at a 18% CAGR over 17 years with their capital allocation and corporate culture.

Strong cash generation with conversion rates of over 65% of EBITDA, which are expected to increase. It currently trades at 9% FCF yield and has €82M in net cash.

Global Dominion is positioned to compound over the long term both organically and through roll-ups, due to its outstanding capital allocation and returns on net assets of over 20%.

Global Dominion is a global provider of solutions and services based in Spain, committed to help its customers make their productive processes more efficient.

It was founded on 1999 and spun-off from CIE Automotive in 2016, year in which it began trading. Its current market cap is €634M, with a positive net cash position of €82M, thus having an enterprise value of €552M.

DOM is listed on OTC markets under the ticker GBDMF, but has almost no liquidity. Its primary listing is on the Spanish stock exchange (NYSE:BME) under the ticker DOM.

Business model

DOM has 2 main divisions:

Services (62% of revenue). They manage the whole process for their client Solutions (38% of revenue). They implement solutions for certain parts of the client’s process.

DOM offers a wide range of services and solutions, but mainly they are in the fields of Telecommunication (50% of turnover), industry (41% of turnover), and Energy (9% of turnover).

They have 2 kinds of contracts:

Integral. They start the project from scratch Maintenance. They take care of the infrastructure. A lot of integral contractors end up also contracting maintenance once the infrastructure has been built. These kinds of contracts are long term (8-10 years) and provide a recurring source of income.

But, what kind of solutions and services do they offer to clients in order to enhance their productive processes? Without examples, it’s hard to understand their business model. These are some examples:

Source: Global Dominion Website. What do we do?

EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services for telecommunication networks, energy parks or hospitals.

Maintenance of industrial equipment and repair damages at high temperatures.

Act as subcontractors when companies want to outsource services. For example, telecommunication companies can outsource to Dominion the service of ADSL installing. DOM will hire the workforce and do everything needed to deliver that service.

They even developed a system for tsunami detection in Chile (2017)

With the acquisition of Phone House in 2017 and the Smart House project, they have entered the market of commercializing domestic services. We’ll talk in detail about that a bit later.

As you can see, they have a wide range of offerings, that often leads to misunderstandings about their business model.

History

As I’ve said before, DOM began trading in 2016, when it was spun-off from CIE Automotive, which was the main shareholder (although not the only one) until then.

It’s important to note the details of the IPO in order to understand the reason behind the listing of the company. The purpose of the IPO was not for DOM’s shareholders to cash out. In fact, none of the owners sold shares in the primary market, neither CIE. The purpose of the IPO was to raise capital in order to finance future M&A operations. They raised €156M.

This types of IPO’s are safer bets for new shareholders from an incentive standpoint.

After DOM’s IPO, CIE distributed to its shareholders all the DOM shares that they owned, which was 50% of the company.

Management team

DOM didn’t experience significant changes in governance nor corporate culture after the IPO. They maintain people from CIE group.

Mikel Barandiaran is the current CEO of DOM, he was also working for the company before the spin-off. He owns 5.1% of the company. His total compensation in 2018 was €720K, which I don’t regard as excessive.

Antón Pradera is the President of both DOM and CIE. He is one of the most outstanding Spanish executives. He has led CIE over many years and has delivered a lot of value to shareholders. He owns 5% of the company.

Inevitably, they have inherited CIE’s corporate culture, which is certainly one of the best aspects of the company. They stand out for being very financially oriented in their decision process, they care a lot about RONA, cash generation, WC management... They are exceptionally good capital allocators and have an outstanding track record of M&A operations.

Despite competing in the auto components industry, which has not gone well over the last years, CIE Automotive has managed to grow consistently. They have grown at a 18% CAGR since inception. That is without taking into account dividends and special distributions, like DOM’s shares distribution.

Source: Google Finance

Strategy

The main reason behind the IPO was to raise capital in order to keep buying businesses, that’s what they explicitly said. The fact that they are willing to dilute their stakes to do so, shows that they have conviction in their strategy.

This chart shows the history of acquisitions and JV’s that DOM has carried out over the past years.

Source: Slide 8, Corporate presentation

As you can see, DOM has followed the same M&A strategy as CIE of buying and integrating new businesses.

They have managed to buy businesses at low prices. The average EV/EBITDA paid is 3.7x. This is assuming that : 1) All potential future earnouts that have not been paid yet, will be paid; 2) No future growth; 3) No synergies. EBITDA’s used are of the last period pre-acquisition.

Source: Created by myself with current reports information.

Not only have they managed to buy at low multiples, but all their acquisitions have a strong strategic rationale behind them. Making synergies much more likely. In the current reports that have to be released after each acquisition, they explain the reason and details behind each operation.

Phone House acquisition

It is important to understand the acquisition of Phone House, given its strategic importance.

They bought this company in 2017 for €55M (Phone House earned €10.3M EBITDA in 2016).

Phone House is a telecommunication service provider. They have more than 2,000 employees and 500 physical stores.

In their stores, they sell mobile phones and advise their clients about which phone contract deal suits them better. So they act as: 1. Mobile phone wholesalers; 2. Distributors, for telecom companies; 3. Advisors, for their clients.

However, the real business is not in selling phones, which has thin margins; but rather in distributing the services offered by telecom companies.

DOM has changed the name of the company to “Smart House”. They aim to expand their products and services as wide as possible. Offering their clients a catalogue of all domestic services, such as: Electricity, gas supplies, telecommunications, insurance, fintech, security, and many other domestic services. Contracting all this services as a package is convenient for the clients, because they don’t have to deal with several companies.

They don’t only want to distribute third party services, but they also want to offer their own energy and telecom services.

Apart from widening the product offering, they also want to internationalize the business by jumping into Latin America.

DOM also has strategic partnerships/joint ventures with other companies. They recently announced the creation of a joint venture with MásMóvil and Euskaltel through the incorporation of MedBuying, a co-owned enterprise with the sole purpose of buying in conjunct mobile phones, routers, telecommunication equipment other devices in order to get a more favourable price. DOM and MásMóvil will own 45% each of Medbuying, and Euskaltel will own the remaining 10%. In aggregate, the three companies injected €10M of equity to Medbuying.

Check this presentation for more info about Phone House acquisition.

They are limited by the strategic plan to take a maximum of debt 2x EBITDA. They currently have a net cash position of €82M. Assuming that DOM achieves its guidance, we can expect it to make around €80M in EBITDA this year.

That means they will be able to deploy over €240M (80*2+82=€242M) to acquisitions. That is without taking into account new cash coming in.

Although that seems highly unlikely, it illustrates DOM’s M&A capabilities.

If they keep buying companies at these low multiples and integrating them, they will certainly create value for shareholders.

Growth

On 2016 they announced a strategic plan for 2020 with the following guidance:

Achieving €1000M in revenue

EBITDA margin of roughly 8%

RONA >20%

Cash conversion >60% EBITDA

NFD/EBITDA <2x

They planned to achieve all these objectives organically. They achieved their strategic plan 2 years ahead of schedule. However, it is important to note that they have done so with the help of non-organic growth.

After successfully achieving 2016-2020 ahead of schedule. They have announced a new plan for 2022.

2019-2022 strategic plan

They have set the following guidance by 2022:

Double net income (That entails roughly 19% CAGR)

Compound revenues at >5% CAGR

Compound EBITDA at >10% CAGR

Cash conversion >75% EBITDA

RONA >20%

This plan also intends to achieve these targets organically. Therefore, if this guidance is achieved, growth will be higher because of acquisitions.

Are this targets achievable?

In April, DOM signed a contract with Enel to build and maintain electrical networks in Peru. They will maintain the network for 9 years, in exchange of €9M each year.

They’ve already signed another similar contract with Enel for Chile.

Enel will soon grant similar projects for Colombia and Ecuador to the best bidder, DOM has a lot of chances of earning those contracts.

In 2017, DOM was responsible for the EPC of Antofagasta’s hospital in Chile. That contract will be bringing them €25-30M yearly during the next 15 years for the maintenance and renovation of equipment.

At the end of this year it is expected that more hospital EPC contracts will be publicly tendered. DOM also has a lot of chances of earning those contracts as well.

Smart House platform is growing in terms of customers. They started in 2018, at the end of H1 2019 they already had 100,000 energy supply clients. They expect to achieve 140-150K clients by the end of 2019.

At the end of H1 2019 they had a backlog of €640M, and new acquisitions like Bygging or Flip Energy are earning them new revenues.

Taking all this into consideration, I think the objectives laid out in 2019-2022 strategic plan are achievable. At least with the help of non-organic growth.

Risks

-Diworsification. This is a very diversified company, both operationally and geographically. Diversification reduces risks, but also lowers the level of focus of the company.

-Organizational risk. DOM tries to handle the above problem by operating in a very decentralized way. However, that brings other kinds of risks. Decentralization is a managerial challenge, because it entails delegation, and successful delegation relies upon a high level of trust towards middle executives. Therefore, the proper functioning of the company can only be ensured with a good corporate culture and very qualified people.

-M&A strategy. They may not be able to successfully integrate acquired businesses. All companies that intend to grow via M&A face this risk. However, it seems that they have expertise and are sober headed when buying businesses.

Why is it cheap?

-DOM’s business model is not easy to understand, you have to go through a lot of examples of what have they done and what contracts they have in order to understand what kind of services and solutions they provide. This can turn off some investors when they take a first look at the company. Also, DOM’s doesn’t fit into a specific sector.

-Generally speaking, the Spanish investor has reluctance to invest in spin-offs. In Spain, spinning-off junk companies in order for the parent company to cash out has been a very common practice. Telefonica has done so with: Páginas Amarillas, Terra or Telefónica Móviles. Iberdrola has done so with Iberdrola Renovables. All those spin-offs ended up really bad. However, as I explained before, in this case none of the previous owners cashed-out from the IPO.

-It trades on the Spanish continuous market and is not very big in size (€625M market cap).

-Concerns with cash generation in H1 2019. The main concern of the market with H1 19’ results was the decrease in cash balance. Net cash was down from €105M (at the end of 2018) to €82M. One of the reasons for that €24M cash consumption was the decrease in retail sales of Phone devices, that had to do with Huawei problems, thus increasing inventory and working capital requirements.

Catalysts

None of these catalysts are strong catalysts, but they can help the stock price to rebound:

Q3 results. On 30 October 2019 DOM will disclose 3Q results. Good results will positively affect the price of the stock. The issue with inventory accumulation is expected to be solved by the end of this quarter. If they are able to solve this, net cash position will rebound higher. However, in 1Q and 3Q they don’t disclose their cash balance, so this catalyst is for full year results. New contracts. DOM can be on the verge of winning Enel’s contracts in Ecuador and Colombia; and hospital EPC contracts in Chile. Share repurchases, given how much stocks are down from its highs. Repurchasing shares seems a reasonable possibility. Specially taking into account the huge amount of spare cash that they have. However, the management team has not stated their intention to do so.

Projections

These are my bear, base and bull case projections for the company.

Base case projections assume that they reach the minimum objectives stated in guidance.

Bear and bull case projections assume that they deliver lower and higher results, respectively, than those stated in guidance. These ones are made discretionally by me, based on my understanding of the business and trying to be conservative.

Base case:

Source: Created by myself, based on previously explained projections

Bear Case:

Source: Created by myself, based on the previously explained projections

Bull Case:

Source: Created by myself, based on the previously explained projections

It is important to note that one of the things that increases DOM’s valuation substantially is its outstanding cash generation. However, the company will not likely retain all its cash balance by 2022, they will probably deploy it in:

Acquisitions. Thus, lowering the net cash position, but increasing growth. So in the future, the company will probably have less cash but higher growth as the one assumed in my model. But remember that the objectives established in guidance are intended to be achieved organically. That’s why I assume no additional growth from acquisitions in my model, because I don’t take out the cash needed to fund that additional growth. Paying dividends. Dividends are not discounted from cash in my model because my intention is to estimate the total return of the company. I don’t care whether that return comes from dividend or value appreciation. DOM plans to distribute around a third of net income produced by the company.

What I do take into account in my model in order to calculate net debt, is earn-out payments. They will have to face €9M in earn-out payments in H2 2019 and €34M between 2020 and 2024. They don’t disclose further information regarding the timing of these earn-outs. So, for the sake of being conservative, I assume all those €34M are paid by 2022, in equal yearly payments of €11.3M each.

Valuation

This chart shows the EV/EBITDA multiples for 2018 and 2019E at which its peers are trading.

Source: Created by myself. Actual 2018 and estimated 2019 financial data from MarketScreener. List of competitors from Valentum video.

Given the abnormally high and low multiples at which Eltel AB (EV/EBITDA 2018 is over 80x) and Bravida Holdings are respectively trading, I consider the median value to be the most meaningful measure, as it is less sensitive to outliers.

DOM probably deserves a premium compared to its competitors given its growth, strong cash flow generation, high RONA, and great management team. With that being said, I think that the multiples assumed below can be deemed reasonable.

If we take base case projections and apply EV/EBITDA, P/E (ex cash) and EV/FCF multiples of 10x, 12x and 15x, respectively; we get an average target price of 7.49€ per share.

Source: Created by myself, based on the previously explained projections.

If we take bearish case projections and apply the multiples you see on the table, we get an average target price of 5.56€ per share.

Source: Created by myself, based on the previously explained projections.

If we take the bullish case projections and apply the multiples you see on the table, we get a target price of 9,85€ per share.

Source: Created by myself, based on the previously explained projections.

Assigning 50%, 30% and 20% probabilities to base, bearish and bullish case scenarios, respectively. We get an average weighted target price of 7.38€ per share. That entails a CAGR of 19%.

Source: Created by myself, based on the previously explained projections.

Given the net cash position of the company, valuation is not very sensitive to changes in the assumptions. That narrows the potential outcomes of this investment, making it less risky.

Conclusion

I think DOM presents an interesting opportunity, current prices are attractive from a risk/return perspective.

Nevertheless, I would not say that the company is extremely cheap, it is certainly not a deep value play. It is rather an opportunity to buy a potential compounder in its early stage for a reasonable price.

And of course, one should not underestimate the risks that this company faces.

Feel free to contact me if you are interested on further discussing the company or sharing my excel model with you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBDMF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.