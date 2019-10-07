Urstadt Biddle Properties: A Good Preferred Stock IPO In A Problematic Sector

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing By Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 5.875% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: UBP.PK) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.875%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 10/01/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little above PAR at a price of $25.28 and has a 5.76% Current Yield and YTC of 5.69%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 4.80% and 4.74%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") founded in 1969. We provide investors with a means of participating in the ownership of income-producing properties with ready liquidity. We are a proven leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. We take a disciplined, conservative approach to every aspect of commercial retail real estate. Whether its redevelopment, property management, or acquisitions, we make sound, strategic decisions based on solid demographics, broad experience, and stable resources. This has led many real estate experts to consider our property portfolio to be one of the highest quality portfolios of assets in our industry. We have two Classes of Common Stock that are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols UBP and UBA. These stocks are virtually identical in their rights except UBA receives at least a 10% higher dividend than UBP and has 1/20th of the vote that a share of UBP has. The majority of the UBP shares are owned by management who tend not to sell or trade their shares. Thus, UBA is much more liquid and is the stock that most institutions choose to invest in. We also have two classes of Preferred Stock, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols UBPRG, and UBPRH.

Source: The company's website | Corporate Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the two common stocks, UBA and UBP.

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, the company is expected to pay a yearly dividend of $1.12 for UBA and $1.00 for UBP. With the current market price of $23.82 and $19.03, respectively, the current yield of UBA and UBP sits at 4.70% and 5.25%. As an absolute value, this means Urstadt Biddle Properties pays $43.45M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series K Preferred Stock) of the company is around $18.12M.

In addition, with a total market capitalization of the two common stocks of around $1.09B Urstadt Biddle is one of the smallest Retail REITs (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Urstadt Biddle Properties' capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, the company had a total debt of $323M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series K preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which total $190M.

The Ratios We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of UBP but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 1090/(323 + 290) = 1.78 , indicating a very good level of debt and preferred stocks coverage.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 1090/(323 + 290) = , indicating a very good level of debt and preferred stocks coverage. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 24/(14 + 18) = 0.75 which shows that the net income is not enough to cover all interest and preferred payments.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Preferred Stocks

The company has two more outstanding preferred stocks:

Urstadt Biddle Properties 6.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (UBP.PG) and

Urstadt Biddle Properties 6.25% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (UBP.PH)

In the table below, you can see some relevant information about all of Urstadt Biddle Properties' outstanding preferred stocks:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Here is the moment to mention the company uses the proceeds of the UBP-K's offering to redeem all of its Series G Preferred Stock on October 31, saving itself a yearly dividend expense of 0.875%. This is why the only suitable for comparison with the new IPO, is the second preferred stock, UBP-H.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

UBP-H also pays a fixed dividend, at a rate of 6.25%, and it is also not rated by Standard & Poor's. With the current price of $26.90, the Series H Preferred stock has a current yield of 5.76% and Yield-to-Call of 3.60%. As regards to the current yield of the newly issued security and its "older" brother, there is no big difference between the two. If we look at their Yield-to-Worst, with 5.69%, the Series K Preferred Stock rewards 2% more than the "D". Moreover, something we have to keep in mind that UBP-H has a little more than 3 years to its call date, while UBP-H has two years more of call protection.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between UBP-G and UBP-H and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Two radically different behaviors are observed: UBP-G trading with fewer fluctuations with a close performance to the ETF (still, passing much more quietly during the last year's recession) and UBP-H that overwhelming outperforms the benchmark.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Retail" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend and has a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a clearer view, the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) are excluded from the bubble chart.

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list of all securities:

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In the charts below, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates and Washington Prime Group.

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call:

Source: Author's database

To see how the real yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: don't have to be callable and to trade above par value. The next chart will present the REIT preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (whether before or after October 1, 2024), we may, at our option and subject to certain conditions, redeem the Series K Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for a cash redemption price per share of Series K Preferred Stock equal to $25.00 plus all accrued and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not declared) to, but not including, the redemption date.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to fund the redemption of all of the outstanding shares of our Series G Preferred Stock. We intend to use the remaining net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, the funding of capital improvements to our existing properties and the acquisition of additional properties. Pending the use of the net proceeds as described above, we may use the net proceeds to make investments in short-term income-producing securities that are consistent with our qualification as a REIT.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc

Addition To The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, UBP-K is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The new preferred stock has quite an advantage over its closest relative, UBP-H, mainly due to the relatively low YTW of the "older" issue and its call date, 5 years (as a standard clause for each IPO of this type), compared to the 3 years to the call date of the "H". Also, as a positive, it can be added the well historical performance of UBP's preferred stocks against the benchmark, PFF. Moreover, being part of a very delicate sector where a few companies stand out in very poor current conditions and high volatility. It's about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Washington Prime Group, CBL & Associates Properties, and even Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). As for the rest, with its 5.69% YTW, it is the best preferred stock in the sector by this indicator.

