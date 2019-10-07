CorEnergy Infrastructure: A Unique Way To Gain Exposure To The High-Yielding Energy Sector

Even though growth prospects are minimal at present, the high dividend yield combined with the safety of dividends should attract income investors.

CorEnergy has a unique business model and provides a one-of-a-kind way for investors to gain exposure to the energy sector.

Investors often associate energy companies with dividends, and rightly so as these companies tend to distribute the bulk of their earnings as dividends to investors. The energy sector has the highest yield among other sectors at present.

Despite this high yield, many investors tend to remain on the sidelines due to the high volatility attached to these stocks. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) is structured in such a way that investors can benefit from the high yields while exposing themselves to a lower level of risk, in comparison to investing in other energy companies.

Investment thesis

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust provides a unique way for investors to gain exposure to the energy sector. Even though there are no identifiable growth opportunities for the company at present, the unique business structure results in predictable, safe dividends. With a current yield of 6.4%, shares are a good investment for income investors.

Company profile & business model

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and financing real assets in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. The asset base includes upstream, midstream, and downstream energy assets, including wires, pipes, storage, and offshore platforms.

Portfolio of essential assets

Each of these assets has a long expected economic life and lease terms with tenants. This stabilizes the revenue of CorEnergy, and this predictability allows the management to distribute a stable dividend to shareholders.

Asset Expected economic life Initial lease term validity Pinedale Liquids Gathering System 40+ years remaining 15 years starting from 2012 Grand Isle Gathering System 20+ years remaining 11 years starting from 2015 Mogas Indefinite - Omega Currently in the initial years of its 3rd 10-year contract with the Department of Defense -

The primary business strategy of CorEnergy is to acquire a high-quality portfolio of income-producing real assets. As outlined in its historical earnings conference calls, the target is to buy one or two assets per year with a value between $50 and $250 million. When acquiring assets, the focus is on purchasing assets that are critical to an energy company’s operations. This way, the risk of income loss occurs only if the tenant ceases its business operations. This strategy has helped CorEnergy earn stable revenue even when oil prices were plummeting.

For example, two of its major tenants were in dire financial circumstances back in 2016. Ultra Petroleum and Energy XXI declared bankruptcy in 2016. At that time, Ultra Petroleum represented 30% of CorEnergy’s assets, and Energy XXI represented 38% of the company’s assets. Despite this, CorEnergy distributed its promised dividends, serviced its debt payments, and collected rent from these tenants. This is because the assets operated by CorEnergy were critical to the continued operations of these two companies, and it was simply not possible to default on rent payments as long as the entities were going concerns.

Even though CorEnergy has provided stable returns to investors during times of oil market crashes, shares have had a high correlation with oil prices at times. For example, in January this year, the correlation between WTI Crude Oil price and CORR was over 0.8. Therefore, investors need to have an understanding of the oil market before investing in CorEnergy shares.

Improving fundamentals

CorEnergy experienced revenue growth from 2014 to 2016 based on the acquisition of real assets. Since 2016, revenue has been steady and has not been volatile despite significant volatility in oil prices in this period. This makes CorEnergy a unique way to gain exposure to the energy industry.

Along with revenue, funds from operations (FFO) have improved since 2011, indicating the ability of CorEnergy to funnel top-line growth into the bottom line.

At the end of the second quarter, there were $498 million of contracted minimum rental receipts for all leases. CorEnergy will likely earn stable revenue in the next five years unless one of its tenants fail miserably. This is unlikely, given the promising outlook for energy prices through the end of 2020.

On the other hand, the capital structure of CorEnergy is healthy, and there is sufficient liquidity as well.

Metric Target ratio June 30, 2019 Total debt/total capitalization 25%-50% 18.2% Preferred equity/total equity 33% 26.4%

The total liquidity of CorEnergy at the end of the second quarter was $182 million, comprised of $58.8 in cash and $123.2 in the available revolving loan facility. As confirmed in the earnings conference call, the focus is on deploying the available liquidity to acquire assets.

On August 7, 2019, CorEnergy announced and priced a $100 million senior convertible debt offering under a private placement, due in 2025. The proceeds were used to repurchase the outstanding 7% senior convertible notes due 2020, with a gross value of $69.6 million. The company expects to redeem preferred shares and/or project level debt with the remaining amount.

Debt schedule

With this refinancing of debt, CorEnergy’s nearest maturity was pushed back to 2022, which reduces the refinancing risk in the short-term.

MoGas rate case update

On August 22, 2019, the company announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had approved the settlement of the Mogas rate case filed in 2018. As per the ruling, annual revenue from the contract will yield $14.8 million, effective September 1, 2019. The new rates are retroactively effective December 1, 2018. The successful settlement of the MoGas rate case further stabilizes the revenue of the company.

Growth opportunities

CorEnergy is a small REIT that facilitates energy infrastructure investments. Despite its small size, the management has been vigilant in acquiring properties that are value accretive to shareholders. This is evident from the fact that CorEnergy has not acquired an asset for over two years now, even though a few opportunities came their way, according to the management. This suggests the management is evaluating the quality of assets thoroughly to determine whether the acquisition of such assets would be value accretive or not. For long-term investors, this is an attractive trait.

The low-interest-rate environment provides energy companies with better financing options than to commit to a sale and leaseback agreement with CorEnergy. However, if oil prices decline in the future, banks and other traditional finance companies might grow hesitant to lend money to energy companies. This was the case back in 2016. For instance, BNP Paribas, France’s largest bank, announced in 2016 that it would no longer lend money to struggling oil and gas companies in the U.S. A macro-level development of this nature will provide ample investment opportunities for CorEnergy. Even though there are limited investment opportunities at present for CorEnergy, it’s about waiting for the right time.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) projects WTI Crude Oil price per barrel to average around $60 in 2019 and 2020 and decline beyond 2020. This is due to the weakening economic growth prospects.

For energy companies, declining oil prices spell trouble. However, this is not true for CorEnergy. Even though the share price has historically correlated positively with oil prices, when oil prices decline, investment opportunities will become available for CorEnergy.

The downside to this theory is that volatile energy prices might lead to volatility in CORR, which is unwarranted. CORR price should ideally correlate with earnings of the company rather than energy prices as CorEnergy is not the traditional energy infrastructure company that investors encounter. Operating lease payment receipts have utility-like revenue features, according to the management and Zacks analysts.

CorEnergy’s success will depend on its ability to diversify its portfolio of assets as well. It’s essential to scale up and acquire new assets to secure the sustainability of earnings in the long-term. The high liquidity provides the opportunity to capture market opportunities as soon as they become available.

The U.S. rig count has increased since reaching a low in 2016. This indicates that oil drilling activities in the U.S. are still well and truly active. However, the rig count has fallen in 2019, indicating a potential slowdown in drilling activities.

A falling rig count is not a favorable sign for the energy industry nor CorEnergy. The company might have to wait even longer to find suitable investment opportunities as oil-related activities decline, and only the largest players in the market remain active. These large players will not seek financing solutions from CorEnergy as banks are willing to finance these companies at premium rates.

Dividend safety

Since September 2015, CorEnergy has distributed a quarterly dividend of $0.75, totaling 16 quarters. The company survived the oil price crash that started in 2014 thanks to its robust business model.

Shares yield 6.47% at the current market price of $47. Over the last three years, CorEnergy has covered its quarterly dividend with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). This adds a degree of safety for income investors, considering that revenue of CorEnergy will remain stable given its operating lease structure.

(Source – Data from company filings)

CorEnergy has a long-term target AFFO to dividend coverage ratio of 1.5 times. In the second quarter, the dividend coverage was 1.4 times, slightly below the target level. The management attributed this to the un-invested proceeds from the sale of Portland assets in late 2018. The plan is to acquire value accretive assets before the end of the year to support revenue and earnings stability. New investments should help CorEnergy easily meet its dividend coverage target.

Risks

The overwhelming risk of investing in CorEnergy is the possibility that a tenant would not be able to honor the contractual lease payment obligations. As a small REIT, CorEnergy operates a portfolio with very few assets and the failure of one vital tenant to pay the rents could materially impact the earnings. This, in return, will lead to a cut in dividend distributions as well. This is where acquiring more assets can help the REIT in the long-term.

Another risk is the funding available for energy companies through traditional sources of finance, such as banks. As long as banks continue to fund energy companies, CorEnergy might not be able to find attractive investment opportunities. To counter this risk, the company might be forced to invest in properties with low cap rates and accept a lower return.

Conclusion

CorEnergy does not have attractive growth prospects in the short-term. However, the REIT distributes a very safe dividend that is covered by AFFO. More importantly, the plunging oil prices between 2014 and 2017 did not affect the dividend distributions of CorEnergy. The dividend yield of 6.4% is desirable, considering the stability of the business model. In the long-term, CorEnergy would be able to unlock growth opportunities when value accretive investment opportunities emerge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.