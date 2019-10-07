Pros Holdings: A Buy, Where Artificial Intelligence Benefits From Genuine Intelligence

It appeared as attractive as many of the changing 20 others we daily provide for subscribers in our “Market-Makers’ Intelligence Lists”.

We started using genuine intelligence of the equity investing process, learned from experience, back in the 20th century. Today it identified Pros Holdings (PRO) as an attractive buy.

Decades ago others in the CFA community unsuccessfully attempted to use an early branch of AI, “neural networks” to bolster outcomes of investment selections and portfolio management.

Why might Pros Holdings be a buy?

Not because “Technical Analysts” see patterns of past price changes in the stock which may currently fit some part of their folklore and could stir up temporary trading interest. That sector of attention among the investment establishment has, in over 50 years of my observation, consistently failed to provide reliable profitable evidence of the value of studying centuries of stock prices by looking at them in the rear-view mirror.

If studying the past can provide some reliable means of dealing with future events, then Artificial Intelligence gets morphed into genuine intelligence thru learning. Our understanding of global and local weather appears to be in this process.

No doubt there are business challenges which present similar opportunities, and PRO has built a business around them. Here is how Yahoo Finance describes the company's activities:

Description

PROS Holdings, Inc. offers artificial intelligence ((AI)) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis. The company offers solutions for selling improvement, including PROS Smart CPQ that automates the quoting process by enabling sales teams, partners, and end customers on e-commerce platforms; and PROS Opportunity Detection solutions, which enhances sales productivity, accelerates quota attainment, and delivers data-driven product recommendations. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price measurement, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, a prescriptive price guidance solution. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales for enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise. Further, it offers Airline e-commerce suite of products, such as PROS Airline Shopping and PROS Airline Merchandising that provide airlines with shopping and merchandising capabilities. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through go-to-market partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Please note that what PRO sells is not forecasts, but tools with which to make forecasts.

Most of the investing community takes the same approach when it comes to stock price forecasts. Yes, Yahoo Finance provides one-year-ahead target stock price estimates, with no clue as to how they are derived, or any indication of how often they may get adjusted, or what date the “1-year est.” involves. Yahoo’s current number is $78.56, compared to a past 52-week range of $28 to $75, and a current market quote of ~$59.

What do we see, making PRO attractive?

We do not make stock price forecasts. We report what other, better-informed market professionals (market-maker firms [MMs] ) appear to be expecting for specific stock prices in the coming next few months.

And then we look to see what has happened to actual market prices after these pros (not PRO) have had similar prior expectations in the past 5 years. Then we compare both the extent and reliability of the price changes experienced with those of available alternative investments, collected the same way.

When we do that, here is what appears, in Figure 1.

Figure 1

The vertical lines in this picture are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel a set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

Figure 3

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as the 96% winner. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N].

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like EK, GM, GE, others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 3 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places PRO in first place by a wide margin among other “people also watch” stocks. Its 35 bp/day score is well above the discouraging -1.8 that the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) now produces.

The current negative SPY comparison starts with its history of small Realized Payoffs [ I ] at +1.2% because of only 64% of its 316 prior forecasts at RI 40 produce gains, and over one third of them resulting in price losses. Better than 19 of each 20 PRO prior forecasts at its RI level of 4 earned profits, averaging +18.5%.

Other “market” comparisons are available, but one not often seen is provided by our aggregate of MM forecasts now earning an average of +2.8% net profit realizations. At their current average RI of 28, 4 out of every 10 were losers, worse than SPY.

The daily ranking of “best-odds” stocks we produce for subscribers from this total forecast population of over 2,600 issues currently generates +12.5% net gains. That group has won 7 out of every 8 of its prior forecasts, where their RIs averaged 27. Their rapid rate of price change (average holding period) [ J ] of 38 market days – less than 8 weeks – accelerates their CAGR average to +132%, nearly equal to the stellar level of PRO at +137%.

Conclusion

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) currently presents several evidences of likely super-competitive portfolio wealth-building attributes and should be considered a good buy here.

