Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/2/19

|
Includes: CHWY, FB, KDP, SAFE, SPN
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/2/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Superior Energy Services (SPN),
  • Safehold (SAFE),
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), and
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Wizard Entertainment (OTCQB:WIZD),
  • Stoke Therapeutics (STOK),
  • Greenlane (GNLN),
  • American Finance Trust (AFIN),
  • RealPage (RP),
  • Ross Stores (ROST),
  • Palomar (PLMR),
  • Palo Alto Net (PANW),
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR),
  • Lumentum (LITE), and
  • Facebook (FB).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Peloton Interactive (PTON),
  • Oportun Financial (OPRT), and
  • Cerence (CRNC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tcv IX Cycle

PT,BO

Peloton Interactive

PTON

JB*

$50,000,002

2

Star James A

DIR

Chewy

CHWY

B

$993,860

3

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$698,445

4

Rtw Inv

BO

Stoke Therapeutics

STOK

B

$693,029

5

Kabnick Lisa

DIR

American Finance Trust

AFIN

B

$199,052

6

Denooyer Mary Beth

HR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

AB

$162,301

7

Kinnear Peter D

DIR

Superior Energy Services

SPN

JB*

$161,600

8

Kessler Paul L

CB,BO

Wizard Entertainment

WIZD

JB*

$158,982

9

Brady Todd C

CEO,DIR

Aldeyra Therapeutics

ALDX

AB

$49,483

10

Pura Vida Inv

BO

Greenlane

GNLN

B

$33,900

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$55,429,172

2

Madrone Partners

BO

Oportun Financial

OPRT

JS*

$29,646,824

3

Genstar Vi Gp Aiv

BO

Palomar

PLMR

JS*

$27,594,000

4

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$12,443,777

5

Nuance Communications

BO

Cerence

CRNC

JS*

$11,062,512

6

Xiao Deming

PR,OO

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$5,085,364

7

Rentler Barbara

CEO,DIR

Ross Stores

ROST

S

$2,750,363

8

Zuk Nir

VP,CTO,DIR

Palo Alto Net

PANW

AS

$2,467,955

9

Lowe Alan S

CEO,DIR

Lumentum

LITE

AS

$1,940,514

10

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$1,705,474

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.