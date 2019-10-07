Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/2/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/2/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Superior Energy Services (SPN),

Safehold (SAFE),

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), and

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Chewy (CHWY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Wizard Entertainment (OTCQB:WIZD),

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK),

Greenlane (GNLN),

American Finance Trust (AFIN),

RealPage (RP),

Ross Stores (ROST),

Palomar (PLMR),

Palo Alto Net (PANW),

Monolithic Power (MPWR),

Lumentum (LITE), and

Facebook (FB).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Peloton Interactive (PTON),

Oportun Financial (OPRT), and

Cerence (CRNC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tcv IX Cycle PT,BO Peloton Interactive PTON JB* $50,000,002 2 Star James A DIR Chewy CHWY B $993,860 3 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $698,445 4 Rtw Inv BO Stoke Therapeutics STOK B $693,029 5 Kabnick Lisa DIR American Finance Trust AFIN B $199,052 6 Denooyer Mary Beth HR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP AB $162,301 7 Kinnear Peter D DIR Superior Energy Services SPN JB* $161,600 8 Kessler Paul L CB,BO Wizard Entertainment WIZD JB* $158,982 9 Brady Todd C CEO,DIR Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX AB $49,483 10 Pura Vida Inv BO Greenlane GNLN B $33,900

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $55,429,172 2 Madrone Partners BO Oportun Financial OPRT JS* $29,646,824 3 Genstar Vi Gp Aiv BO Palomar PLMR JS* $27,594,000 4 Winn Stephen T CB,CEO,BO RealPage RP AS $12,443,777 5 Nuance Communications BO Cerence CRNC JS* $11,062,512 6 Xiao Deming PR,OO Monolithic Power MPWR AS $5,085,364 7 Rentler Barbara CEO,DIR Ross Stores ROST S $2,750,363 8 Zuk Nir VP,CTO,DIR Palo Alto Net PANW AS $2,467,955 9 Lowe Alan S CEO,DIR Lumentum LITE AS $1,940,514 10 Hsing Michael CEO,DIR Monolithic Power MPWR S $1,705,474

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.