Equities In Q4 - Signs Of A Repeat Performance

The first four trading sessions of the fourth quarter of 2018 were volatile ion the stock market. As we are now in the final three months of the year, more than a few issues are facing markets across all asset classes. The trade war between the US and China continues to thrust the global economy into a recession. The UK Parliament has put a legislative gun to the head of the Prime Minister when it comes to an extension for Brexit. However, a general election coming before the end of 2019 will serve as another referendum on the divorce from the European Union.

The world is still waiting for the next shoe to drop over the September 14 attack on Saudi oil production that had Iran's fingerprints. In the US, an impeachment inquiry is further dividing the nation along political lines as the 2020 Presidential election nears.

The US economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, and unemployment is at a half-century low. However, the central bank has cut interest rates twice since July 31 and ended its program of balance sheet normalization. The bottom line is that all of these issues and more could ignite a storm of volatility in the stock market before the end of 2019. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) moves higher and lower with the VIX volatility index.

Q4 2018 was a bearish period

October has a long history as a volatile time in the stock market. The stock market crash of 1929, 1987, and the 2008 financial crisis all started during the tenth month of the year. 2018 was no exception as volatility in the equities market started in October and lasted through the end of the year when stocks finally found a bottom in late December.

The weekly chart highlights the decline in the stock market from the week of October 1, 2018, through the week of December 24. The E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract dropped by 21.3% over the period. The start of Q4 this year looked eerily similar last week.

Selling over the first days of October spook investors

With memories of Q4 2018 and the long history of volatility in October fresh in the minds of market participants, the stock market looked shaky last week. In 2018, the range in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract during the first week of October was 71.50 points. Last week it was wider at 139.50 points. While the stock market recovered at the end of the week, it still posted a loss for the period. Weak ISM manufacturing data pushed stocks lower, and fears of a global recession continue to impact markets across all asset classes. At the end of last week, the market consensus pointed to two more 25 basis point reductions in the Fed Funds rate by the end of 2019. Recent economic data is spooking investors. Meanwhile, the coming weeks will tell us a lot about the direction of the stock market. Last year, selling picked up a head of steam during the second week of October.

Last year it was interest rates - this year it could be politics

While the price action looks similar, the reasons for selling in stocks has changed from last year. In the early fourth quarter of 2018, the stock market's concern was that rising US interest rates would choke off economic growth. The US Fed continued to increase the Fed Fund rate through December last year. Balance sheet normalization that pushed rates higher further out along the yield curve continued through August 1 of this year.

This year, the concerns are different, but the results could be the same. The trade war between China and the US escalated to a point where the impact on the global economy is far worse. Europe continues to be an economic and political mess, and the tensions in the Middle East are far higher than last year at this time. Moreover, political divisiveness in the US seems to reach a new crescendo each week. Last year, economics and the trend in US interest rates pushed stocks lower in Q4. This year, the culprit looks like it could turn out to be politics.

The VIX moved above the 20 level last week

The VIX index measures the implied volatility levels of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. The VIX tends to move to the upside as equity prices fall because market participants flock to the options market to purchase price insurance when stocks decline in value.

The chart of the VIX index shows that during the first week of October 2018, the index rose to a high at 17.36. The VIX eventually rose to 36.20 in late September when the stock market fell to its low.

Meanwhile, last week, the VIX probed above the 20 level, reaching a high at 21.46 on October 2 before settling at 17.04 last Friday. The volatility index moved to a level that was far higher than during the first week of the fourth quarter of 2018 last week.

VIXY for long volatility positions over the coming weeks and months

Those who read my pieces on the stock market on Seeking Alpha know that I have favored purchasing the VIX or VIX-related products on price dips and taking profits on rallies over the past months. A short-term product that I like to use is the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product. The most recent top holdings of VIXY include:

Since VIXY holds VIX futures contracts, it does an excellent job when it comes to moving higher and lower with the volatility index. VIXY is a highly liquid product with net assets of almost $300 million and an average of nearly 3.5 million shares changing hands each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.87%.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract moved from 2944.50 on October 1 to a low at 2855 on October 3, a drop of just over 3%.

As the chart shows, over the same period, VIXY rose from $18.96 to $22.30 per share or 17.6%. I continue to favor short-term long positions in VIXY on price dips and taking profits when volatility returns. Since VIXY is a short-term product, I would use both time and price stops and look to re-establish long positions at lower levels after being stopped out.

Last year, the VIX rose to a high at over 36 and VIXY to $43 per share in late December. The many issues facing markets over the coming weeks and months promise to make Q4 2019 a rocky time in the stock market.

