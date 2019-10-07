Swedbank: Slight Recovery, Short/Medium-Term Uncertainity, Dividend Safety

Little new information has been released until today - the situation is clearer than before summer of 2019, but the potential dividend yield for 2019/2020 is still uncertain.

Since my last article, the bank took a sharp dip, only to start a recovery that's continued until today - more or less.

Let me quickly point out that Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) hasn't reported 3Q19 yet - but because of how the stock has developed, I thought it relevant to provide a small update on this Swedish bank. Since my last article, very little of substance has actually been released on Swedbank's part, but the slow recovery of the share price does confirm a portion of the long-term thesis - namely that now that things are calming down, people are slowly buying back into, and realizing the relative strength of this banking institution.

Today, and going into 3Q19/4Q19, Swedbank remains a "BUY", and I'll show you why.

Swedbank's strengths continue to show long-term

While nothing concrete regarding the overarching issues has been released over the past few months, a small number of less relevant news items have nonetheless been published.

Swedish analysts have calculated the potential fine for Swedbank to be between 7-10B SEK (~$1B). While allowing for this to be a guesstimate, if it pans out, it'll hardly dent the bank's short/medium term finances to the degree that people have feared in the more bearish thesis.

Another article (Source) estimates that a deal with relevant legal departments/institutions, which can happen early next year (though unlikely during 2019), the entire nordic banking sector will be valued at much higher multiples than today.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has judged Swedbank to be their first-hand choice ("New top pick") in the Nordic banking sector, and rates Swedbank "overweight", while lowering recommendations for other nordic bank/s.

Swedbank's previous management may be guilty of manipulating reports regarding money laundering, in that a previously unknown report is missing, reports the Swedish Economic crime authority.

While there is small downside potential if the bank hasn't reported all documents/relevant reports, the overall development over the past 2 months is one of positive character.

Source: Google Finance

While the bank is still experiencing multi-year low valuations, it has nonetheless recovered from the absolute lows seen during August, and thanks to updated recommendations, it is now back trading in the high 130's/low 140s. As I've written in previous articles, true recovery is likely to take years, so any investment into Swedbank should be done with extreme patience in mind.

More clarity will obviously be provided by the quarterly report for 3Q19 - slated to be released on the 23rd of October - so in about 2 weeks. My expectation for this quarter is generally similar results to 2Q19 - stable or increased customer activity, good profitability and barring one-offs or special items, no news on the money laundering front, beyond increased expenditures for the new compliance/anti-laundering departments.

The Dividend?

Source: Ledarsidorna

A question which returns, again and again, is whether the current 10%+ dividend can be considered safe. I've written about this in earlier articles, so le me updates the assumptions in this one as well.

As I said in my previous article, Swedbank has communicated what I expect to become a dividend cut, without impacting the bank's actual dividend policy. The policy states that approximately 50-75% of the operating profit will be paid out in dividends. The last statement suggests that for the next fiscal, the bank is targeting a 50% payout ratio, no more.

Because of the generous payout ratios of previous years, this will result in a dividend cut if applied. Last quarter's annualized EPS of 4.75 SEK results in a potential EPS of 19 SEK for the full year and 50% of that would be around 9.5 SEK per share. This would be a cut from today's (this year) dividend of 14.20 SEK, which can be considered very excessive. Even at this reduced dividend, however, a dividend of 9.5 SEK at a stock price of around 135 SEK would be around a 7% yield.

Compared to other Swedish banks, this is actually better than all of them. Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) will most likely require a dividend cut, Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) doesn't approach 7%.

The uncertainty here is of course that this doesn't include potential provisions for the fine, which most likely is coming Swedbank's way to some degree. Their thinking might be to make provisions from the reduced payout ratio (and the remaining profit), and the question is whether this will be enough - which will depend on the size of the fine.

Because we have little more than speculation at this point regarding a potential fine or the size of it, anything byond this line of analysis becomes speculative. If the fine is large, the bank may be forced to reduce the dividend further for a year or so in order to pay the fine. In guiding towards a 50% payout ratio, however, Swedbank has begun to prepare for a sizeable fine while at the same time maintaining a competitive dividend.

More considerations about the potential fine or what indicators we have for the size of it based on Swedbank's potential transgressions can be found in previous articles on the company - but needless to say, from a transgression-based perspective, things don't look all that bad for Swedbank. I expect the bank to maintain a competitive dividend of ~50% EPS payout, and even if the worst should happen and the bank is required to freeze their dividend for a year - Swedbank is a long term holding for me. I expect to hold it for as long as I am alive.

One year of reduced dividend is something I've experienced with other Swedish stocks, which generally speaking have a much higher payout ratio and yield than NA ones, but in exchange have greater flexibility in payout based on the company's needs for that specific fiscal. This is simply something to consider when you're investing not just in Swedbank - but any Swedish or Scandinavian stock.

Current Valuation

Source: Svt Play

The valuation discussions of previous articles still stand in their validity - at least from the current perspective, where we don't yet know the impact of a potential fine for the bank. The entire bull thesis regarding Swedbank that I advocate is based on a few things.

Swedbank is a qualitative banking institution that represents a player on the Swedish market which in its current state, cannot be replaced by another bank.

The Bank is a profitable company and despite all the bad press and risks, customer activity and profits are looking to be in line with company expectations.

The current work done by the bank to shore up walls, plug holes and improve on security will, long-term, make Swedbank into a better company that can pay a competitive dividend while maintaining a Scandinavian-level safe CET1-ratio and overall fundamental safeties.

The market penetration of Swedbank's services cannot be replicated by another bank currently on the market. Sweden has 10 million inhabitants. There are currently over 9.3 million Swedbank credit cards active in Sweden. Swedbank is the bank of choice for new arrivals to Sweden, and their offices are represented in virtually every municipality in our nation.

(Source: Swedbank)

The risks, which oppose these points are:

Swedbank may be ordered to pay a substantial fine due to its failures to comply with money-laundering regulations.

While the risk is significant and should give investors pause, it is in my mind far from enough to deter or impact all of the long-term benefits here. Initial media discussions in Sweden were suitably hyperbolic, with even well-respected journalists expecting the bank to literally go "bankrupt" - despite the fact that no large bank in Sweden really ever has done so.

The current stock development from the bank's highs over 220 SEK/share represents a general dislike for the way the bank did business during those money-laundering days. Grandmothers withdrew their funds, pensions, and stocks. Institutions sold stock. Pension funds re-evaluated their holdings. Parents withdrew their savings from Swedbank's funds. It was an exodus - and this is represented in what we've seen here over the past half-year.

However, it paints an unjust picture of what this bank actually is, or will be, long-term.

That is why there's not only room for a bull thesis, it would be ridiculous, in my view, not to be bullish on the long-term prospects of this bank.

The current valuation of ~135 SEK/Share continues to be an appealing buy, given the bank's profile.

Updated Thesis

The third quarterly will shed further light on whether Swedbank's "business as usual" tendency following the horror of early 2019 will continue. Should it, the bull thesis will be confirmed further. Of course, a full impact will be impossible to judge until the fine is actually levied (or not levied), at which point the share will no doubt swing wildly either down (in case of a huge fine) or up (in case of a fine that's easily payable by the bank).

Because of my own exposure and cost basis here, the only way I'd buy more Swedbank at this time is if the share price dropped below 110 SEK. Outside of a recession or further bad news regarding the money-laundering, that's not something I see happening. Beyond said recession or bad news regarding fines, the worst for this bank is over. Profits may certainly go down a bit, but even if they do, I don't see catastrophic drops here. Once the bank's valuation goes back up, I may actually be forced to sell a significant portion of my shares in order to keep the position at a desired diversification in relation to my overall portfolio. The position will quickly grow to eclipse 5-7% once the share appreciates back over 200 SEK.

The question investors need to ask themselves are similar to the ones asked a few months back - what they consider the potential fine to be likely to be. All we have at this point is speculative data, backed somewhat by looking at what fines have been levied at banks previously. Still, Swedbank's situation isn't similar to them (Such as Deutsche bank (DB) or Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF)), and as such, can't be compared either due to transgression character or size of transgression. My own thesis for this is that there will be a fine, and the fine will be able to be handled within 1-3 years of operating profits less a 50% payout-based dividend.

This makes Swedbank, provided your exposure is still small/limited, a "BUY".

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

I maintain my "BUY" rating for Swedbank at this point, given the relatively unchanged state of affairs. More information will be available during 3Q19 in a few weeks. Until then I do caution care as we seem to be entering a volatile situation with shifting industrial output not only in the US but globally. This may influence valuations and provide more appealing entry points later on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, DNSKF, SVNLF, NRBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.