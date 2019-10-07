Options Trading: Updating A Sprint Trade, Take Profit Or Reinvest

Options remain far riskier than stocks and will expire worthless if the court approves the merger. Only investors with appropriate risk appetites should invest in them.

There still exists an opportunity to reinvest those proceeds in longer-dated put options for May, by which time the case should be decided.

News of the trial and the Lifeline scandal has pushed Sprint low enough that those options can be liquidated for a reasonable profit, 14% in four months.

The decision by the coalition of state AGs to proceed with an antitrust action means that January options will almost certainly expire before the verdict is in.

In May, I recommended an option trade built around Sprint put options expiring in January 2020, thinking that the merger's fate would surely be decided by then.

Last week, I wrote an article arguing that Sprint (S) stock is ideally suited for an options trade because its pending merger is a binary outcome event - it either will or will not happen - with a reasonably defined timetable for resolution. My conclusion was that bulls should sell their stock and buy options and pessimistic investors should “keep their powder dry” awaiting Sprint’s fall in price should the merger be blocked.

After publishing, I got some pushback from friends (also readers) who pointed out that keeping powder dry wasn’t entirely in keeping with my previous advice. Back in May, I wrote another article describing a put-option strategy for those skeptical of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger. My conclusion was that a then-prevailing prices in the option market, those looking to actively bet against the market should invest in $6 put options with an expiration in January 2020, which were then selling for 58 cents per share, or roughly $58 per 100 share option contract.

My article last week was predicated on someone looking to time an entry into the market for Sprint shares, and therefore focused on the trading strategy for bulls. Since bearish bets weren’t the focus of the article, I simply noted that those skeptical of the merger should “keep their powder dry” and be ready to buy in later when the price fell. In other words, doing nothing was the right strategy for now if your plan was to eventually buy shares.

Of course, those who feel strongly that a stock will fall aren’t limited to waiting for it to do so and then buying it on the cheap. They can actively bet on that fall if they want to, by buying options instead. The purpose of this article is to explore the bearish trading side more carefully, and update the options trading strategy for those skeptical of the Sprint merger.

Summary Of Results, And New Analysis

In my previous article, I analyzed a series of options before settling on January $6 puts. Since then, through all the ups and downs of Sprint’s gyrating stock, those options have increased in value 13.8%, not a bad haul for a little over four months. While that pencils out to a 40% annualized return, I am now recommending to liquidate those options.

However, I still believe the basic option trade on Sprint has merit, so I am also recommending to purchase another, longer-dated put option to replace it.

Shifting Sands Of Time

There are two separate questions to be considered here: first, should investors sell their old option, and second, should they buy a new one?

The answer to the first question is almost certainly yes. The greatest risk with any option compared to the underlying stock is always that it will expire worthless, because the buyer misjudged the timing of the stock movement, even if they predicted the direction correctly. Any holder of options must therefore always consider if the timeframe for their predicted price movement has changed.

My original timeframe estimate was based on a final decision on the merger by the DOJ coming no later than the fall. I believed that an actual trial was relatively unlikely, since the DOJ could stall the deal past the point where it made sense to pursue its completion.

New Trial Timeline Complicates Matters

An unanticipated snag has developed however. DOJ approved the deal, but a large collection of states opted to sue to stop it anyway. While a DOJ trial is unlikely, the state lawsuit looks like it will go all the way through the process. Management at both companies has all along insisted that they would fight the states if they got DOJ approval, which in and of itself might considerably improve their chances of winning such a fight. Now that they’ve got it, they show no signs of backing down.

Such a trial severely strains the margin of safety on timing that I sought by choosing January over the riskier August options. Initially, it was thought that the trial could be held by October, but this was prior to delays in finalizing the four-way deal between DISH, T-Mobile, Sprint and the DOJ. Thanks to those delays, the trial will not even start until December, almost certainly pushing a resolution well into 2020. Far from having room to spare, January options are now dangerously in the potential “expired prior to exercise” zone.

As such, I consider it a good time to liquidate the existing option position, regardless of whether or not you choose to follow the second half of my advice and buy back into options with a later expiration date. It is almost certain now that this situation will not be resolved by January, barring some settlement breakthrough, and Sprint stock could well still be in the no-man’s land between the two binary outcomes at New Year’s.

Potential For Reinvestment?

Selling will net $66 per option, a 13.8% profit. The question now is, is there another put option that can restore our confidence on timing safety, while still offering the payoff for a blocked merger and limiting downside of an approved one?

I checked the prices for various 2020 put options and came up with this. Prices are per share, not per contract:

February March May $6 $0.81 $0.97 $1.05 $5 $0.44 $0.59 $0.65

Unlike this past May, there are no pricing failures in this market; prices show consistent increases left to right and consistent decreases top to bottom. But even so, the gap in price between March and May is so narrow that I consider it ill-advised to purchase any March options; if you’re going to pay the much larger February-March gap for an extra month’s protection, why not pay a much smaller premium to get still two month’s more protection? So for me, at least, it really just comes down to February or May.

One other thing jumps out at me. It is never prudent to have too much of your equity tied up in one option set, just because options are so risky. They are also sufficiently disproportionate in terms of payoff that when they do succeed large bets are not needed for large payoffs. So I am going to set an additional criteria for myself, and try not to increase the amount of principal I have at risk. That means that I will be replacing my $6 put with a $5 put, whose prices are the only ones below the $66 per contract that I cleared from the first transaction.

Options Potential, Price And Risk

From there, the decision is more or less made for me. February options are not much safer than January options, in terms of timing. The trial might still be going, or the verdict might not have come down yet. May offers considerably more margin of safety, for a less than 50% increase in price. That is the option I recommend.

May put options at $5 strike will cost $65 per contract, requiring the reinvestment of almost all the proceeds from my January option sale. However, if Sprint falls to $3 following a merger injunction as my analysis suggests, they can generate as much as a 200% return in eight months or less.

Obviously, that gain is predicated on the merger injunction being granted. A decision to approve the merger and overrule the state AGs will almost certainly result in the options expiring completely worthless. As always, investors should do their own due diligence and only investors with suitably high risk appetites should engage in options trading, an inherently leveraged financial instrument far riskier than ordinary stocks.

Conclusion

This article is simply the companion piece to my last publication on Sprint, which already laid out the trading strategies for those bullish on the merger and those who simply wish to await a suitably lower buy-in point for the underlying stock, avoiding options entirely. My last Sprint option trade generated substantial profits on an annualized basis, and I hope to do the same again, but risks are unquestionably substantial. Those with less appetite to take those risks can simply take their 14% gains in four months and celebrate a good trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in S over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.