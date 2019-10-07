Let's Talk Trade: Enthusiasm Lags As China, U.S. Prepare To Resume Negotiations

It’s the last week before earnings season, so geopolitics could still play a big role in shaping performance. Talks with China start later this week, but media reports over the weekend suggest there’s doubt about how much China is willing to talk about some of the major issues beyond just buying more U.S. soybeans and pork. China is “increasingly reluctant” to commit to reforms of industrial policy or changes to government subsidies, Bloomberg reported. It’s going to be interesting to see if the two sides can make any progress, and without the distraction of earnings until next week, any trade headlines could continue jolting the market.

The big earnings report to keep an eye on this week is Delta (DAL) on Thursday. The company’s shares got hammered last week after DAL lowered Q3 guidance.

Job growth itself is slowing, and some analysts chalked it up to the trade war. There may be an element of that, though a full-employment economy like the one we’re in tends to see smaller monthly gains even when there’s no trade war. When unemployment drops to 3.5%, it can mean many companies have all the labor they need. It’s not uncommon to see 200,000 a month job growth in the beginning of a recovery, but it would be odd to continue seeing it go on and on forever.

At the same time, it wouldn’t be prudent, to use an expression made popular by a former U.S. president, to completely discount the possibility that global weakness and trade tensions might ultimately affect the U.S. job market. If manufacturing data continue to disappoint, it might be time to start taking that into account. Retail sales data, due Oct. 16, could be important to watch as a possible sign of whether slower wage growth might be eating into consumer demand. We’ll also start hearing from financial industry executives that week as earnings come in, and they often have a good sense of the mood on Main Street.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) is near 18, down from highs above 20 last week. With earnings and trade talks ahead, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more choppiness as the week advances.

Fed in Focus

It wouldn’t really be fair to finish talking about last week and payrolls without mentioning the potential Fed reaction. It’s still weeks until the Fed meets, and as one Fed official pointed out in an interview Friday, there’s a lot of data between now and then.

The futures market indicates 76% chances of a rate cut later this month. Those odds look pretty high, historically speaking. Additionally, odds of a second cut before the end of the year stand at approximately 40%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to make brief remarks at 1 p.m. ET today, but it’s unclear if he’ll discuss anything too important. On Friday, he said the economy is in a "good place," in his comments at a Fed Listens event. And he added it's "our job to keep it there as long as possible." He didn’t really discuss policy or the economy.

Rate cuts wouldn’t necessarily be a panacea for a market that hasn’t been able to make a new high since late July. That takes us back to the range of 2800-3000, which seems to be the mantra for the SPX. Without a trade deal, it seems hard to believe the market could move much above that anytime soon, rate cut or not, which is why it wouldn’t be surprising not to see a lot of follow-through from Friday’s fiesta.

