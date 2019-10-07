Lockheed Martin: My Most Recent Dividend Stock Purchase

It's for these reasons that I'm proud to announce I have finally opened in a position in Lockheed Martin.

Between Lockheed Martin's 2.5% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and a static valuation multiple, Lockheed Martin is likely to deliver annual total returns of at least 9.5-10.5% over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Lockheed Martin is the fact that the company is trading at what I believe to be fair value.

Despite the inherent risk of being the leading defense contractor, Lockheed Martin is a well-managed defense contractor with a strong balance sheet.

As I discussed in my article on Wells Fargo last week, there are a few sectors that I would like to increase my allocation to in the years ahead. Specifically, I'd like to increase my allocation and diversification within the financial services, industrials, and technology sectors to an extent.

Image Source: Personal Capital

I took yet another step toward increasing my exposure in financials and industrials. Aside from the position that I initiated in Wells Fargo last week, I also initiated a position in Lockheed Martin (LMT). As a side note, I'll also be detailing my other purchases for the month of October in a few weeks.

Today, we'll analyze Lockheed Martin's dividend safety and growth profile, the company's fundamentals and risks, as well as the valuation at the current price.

I'll then conclude the article by offering my prediction of Lockheed Martin's annual total return potential over the next decade.

A Very Safe Dividend With High-Single Digit Dividend Growth Potential

As a dividend growth investor, I have found it's always prudent to examine the safety of a company's dividend, as well as the growth potential of such dividend.

We'll assess the extent to which Lockheed Martin's dividend is safe by measuring both the company's EPS and FCF payout ratios.

In its prior fiscal year, Lockheed Martin generated $17.59 in diluted EPS against dividends per share of $8.20 during that time, for an EPS payout ratio of 46.6%.

For the current fiscal year, Lockheed Martin recently raised its outlook from $20.05-$20.35 in diluted EPS to $20.85-$21.15 against dividends per share slated to be $9.00, for an EPS payout ratio of 42.9%, using the diluted EPS midpoint figure of $21.00.

Moving to the FCF payout ratios, Lockheed Martin generated $3.138 billion in operating cash flow in 2018 (which was due to an exceptionally high $5.0 billion in pension contributions in 2018 according to page 23 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K) against $1.278 billion in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $1.860 billion.

Against the $2.347 billion in dividends paid during this time, Lockheed Martin's FCF payout ratio equates to 126.2%.

Through the first 6 months of this year, Lockheed Martin has generated $3.331 billion in operating cash flow against $533 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $2.798 billion (page 6 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-Q filing). Against the $1.260 billion in dividends paid during that time, this works out to a much more sustainable 45.0% FCF payout ratio.

When examining this entire fiscal year, Lockheed Martin is expecting a ramp up in both operating cash flow and capital expenditures for the second half of this year.

As detailed in the company's most recent earnings call, CFO Kenneth Possenriede stated that Lockheed Martin is now expecting $7.6 billion in operating cash flow against $1.7 billion in capex, for total FCF of $5.9 billion.

Against the roughly $2.6 billion in dividends that will be paid out this fiscal year, we arrive at a sustainable 44.1% FCF payout ratio.

When we factor in Lockheed Martin's sustainable payout ratios, strong balance sheet, and record backlog, it becomes clear that the company's dividend is quite safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given our analysis above, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I are in agreement that Lockheed Martin's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Now that we've established that Lockheed Martin's dividend is safe, we'll discuss the company's dividend growth potential going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As a side note, Lockheed Martin recently announced a 9.1% increase in its quarterly dividend from $2.20/share to $2.40/share, which isn't yet included in the image above.

With that addressed, I believe it is reasonable to expect Lockheed Martin's dividend to mirror whatever earnings growth the company can deliver over the long-term due to its ideal payout ratios at this time.

Given that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are forecasting annual earnings growth of 14.5% and 7.3% over the next 5 years, respectively, it's highly likely that Lockheed Martin will at least be able to continue with the high single digit increases for the foreseeable future.

In fact, I would argue that the only reason the company's dividend increase wasn't 10%+ this year was due to the upcoming 2020 elections. Rather than potentially overextending itself with a 15 or 20% raise and the possibility of a less military spending friendly administration, Lockheed Martin wisely opted to remain conservative with its dividend increase this year until the aftermath of the 2020 elections is clear.

Now that we have addressed the safety and growth potential of Lockheed Martin's dividend, we'll transition into what will be driving the growth that the analysts have forecasted in the years ahead.

An Undisputed Industry Leader With A Strong Balance Sheet, Experienced Management Team, and Record Backlog

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor and largest supplier of fighter aircraft in the world. While the company is most known for its Aeronautics segment and specifically its F-35 joint strike fighter, the company's other three segments meaningfully contributed to the $53.8 billion in net sales in 2018.

Lockheed Martin operates in the following four business segments:

Aeronautics: According to page 3 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K, Aeornautics is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. Major programs include the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (which contributed to 27% of total consolidated net sales in 2018 and 68% of Aeronautics sales in 2018), the C-130 Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and F-22 Raptor. The Aeuronautics segment as a whole represented 40% of Lockheed Martin's total consolidated net sales in 2018.

Missiles and Fire Control or MFC: According to page 4 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K, MFC provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. MFC also has contracts with the U.S. Government for various classified programs. Major programs include Patriot Advanced Capability-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense air and missile defense programs, Multiple Launch Rocket System, Javelin tactical missile program, Apache, SNIPER, Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared for Night fire control systems programs. The MFC segment accounted for 16% of the company's total consolidated net sales in 2018.

Rotary and Mission Systems or RMS: According to page 5 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K, RMS provides design, manufacture, service and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS); simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. In addition, RMS supports the needs of government customers in cybersecurity and delivers communications and command and control capabilities through complex mission solutions for defense applications. Major programs include the Blackhawk and Seahawk helicopters, Aegis Combat System, CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, VH-92A helicopter, and Advanced Hawkeye Radar System. The RMS segment accounted for 26% of total consolidated net sales in 2018.

Space: According to page 5 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K, Space is engaged in the research, design, development, engineering and production of satellites, space transportation systems, and strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems. Space provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates complex space and ground global systems to help our customers gather, analyze and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Space is also responsible for various classified systems and services in support of vital national security systems. The segment's major programs include the Trident II D5 Fleet Ballistic Missile, Space Based Infrared System and Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared system programs, and Advanced Extremely High Frequency system. The segment accounted for the remaining 18% of total consolidated net sales in 2018.

Now that we have a better understanding of Lockheed Martin's business segments, we'll transition to our discussion of Lockheed Martin's operating fundamentals.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Continuing upon its strong financial results the past several years, Lockheed Martin reported yet another strong quarter, beating analyst GAAP EPS estimates by $0.23 and posting a revenue beat of $260 million. The company delivered 8% YOY sales growth and 6% YOY segment operating profit growth.

In addition to the strong quarter from Lockheed Martin, the company also reported that its backlog reached yet another record, topping $137 billion. This suggests that the company is positioning itself for continued success in the future.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Lockheed Martin continued to return capital to its shareholders in the 2nd quarter, returning 59% of FCF through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. The company executed $219 million of share buybacks in Q2 2019, which certainly isn't an insignificant amount for a company with a market cap just north of $100 billion, especially considering that given the recent authorization of an additional $1 billion in share repurchases, the total remaining authorization for future repurchases is approximately $3.3 billion (3% of the company's market cap).

The company's strong operating fundamentals also prompted management to increase its outlook for the year.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Lockheed Martin increased its sales, segment operating profit, diluted EPS, and operating cash flow guidance due to its strong business performance, which saw all 4 of the company's business segments post YOY growth.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Lockheed Martin's largest segment of Aeronautics posted 4% YOY growth driven by the timing on the F-35 program, and the F-35 program is actually tracking ahead of the year to date plan, as indicated by CFO Ken Possenriede in the company's most recent earnings call.

In addition, RMS posted 6% YOY growth that was driven by multiple programs that are IWSS line of business, but were partially offest by Sikorsky primarily due to lower volume.

MFC posted an impressive 16% YOY growth, which was driven by ramping up production rates for tactical and strike weapons, in addition to increased sales in new hypersonics and classified programs.

Space rounded out the impressive quarter by delivering 11% YOY growth, which was driven by growth in its hypersonics program and volume increases in next-gen OPIR and GPS government satellite programs.

In addition to Lockheed Martin's strong operating fundamentals, the company possesses a reasonably strong balance sheet.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As illustrated above, Lockheed Martin's net debt to EBITDA and interest coverage metrics have improved considerably over the past few years while the net debt to capital metric has remained largely unchanged the past few years. Overall, Lockheed Martin's balance sheet is fairly strong, with net debt to EBITDA coming in well below 3, and interest coverage coming in at nearly 12 over the past 12 months.

It's for this reason that S&P affirmed its A- rating of Lockheed Martin this May, which is upper medium investment grade.

Besides the solid operating fundamentals and firmly investment grade balance sheet of Lockheed Martin, the company also possesses a capable management team.

Chairwoman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson joined Lockheed Martin more than 35 years ago as an industrial engineer, serving in a number of roles prior to being appointed to her current position, including as EVP of Global Sustainment for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Senior VP of Corporate Shared Services, VP of Global Supply Chain Management, and VP of Corporate Internal Audit. Ms. Hewson also serves on the Board of Directors for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and previously served on the Board of Directors for DuPont, DowDuPont, and Carpenter Technology.

While Kenneth Possenriede is fairly new to the CFO position (having taken over for Bruce Tanner following his recent retirement), Mr. Possenriede has a breadth of experience. Prior to his new role of CFO, Mr. Possenriede served as VP of Finance and Program Management at Aeronautics, and as VP and Treasurer for Lockheed Martin.

Ms. Hewson, Mr. Possenriede, and other key executives at Lockheed Martin possess a wealth of experience and many possess decades of industry experience necessary to continue guiding the company in the right direction.

Between Lockheed Martin's operating fundamentals, reasonably strong balance sheet, and experienced management team, I believe the company could prove to be a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

Although Lockheed Martin is what I believe to be a high-quality company, that doesn't mean an investment in the company comes without its fair share of risks.

The first risk to Lockheed Martin is that the company derived 70% of its 2018 net sales from the U.S. Government (of which, 60% was from the Department of Defense), either as a prime contractor or as a subcontractor. Another 28% of Lockheed Martin's 2018 sales were derived from international customers (including foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. Government) and 2% were from U.S. commercial and other customers (page 3 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K).

Because Lockheed Martin expects to continue to derive a significant majority of its sales from the U.S. Government, this exposes Lockheed Martin to concentration risk (page 9 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K).

Lockheed Martin's contracts are based upon the continuing availability of Congressional appropriations.

If we've learned anything about the defense industry in the past, it's that the risk of sequestration budget cuts is one that could lead to bumps in the road for defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Take for instance, that Lockheed Martin's earnings stagnated from 2009 to 2011, before returning to strong growth in 2012, and this point is reinforced. While defense spending is likely to increase in the years ahead, there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road that could negatively impact Lockheed Martin's growth prospects over the short to medium-term.

The second risk to Lockheed Martin is that as a defense contractor, the company's long-term success as a business is dependent upon consistently delivering on customer expectations and contract requirements (pages 10-11 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K).

Cost overruns or the failure to perform on existing programs could adversely impact the company's ability to retain existing programs and win future contract awards.

Adding to the risk toward Lockheed Martin in this respect is the fact that the company is the prime contractor on most of its contracts (page 12 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K).

Because Lockheed Martin often works with subcontractors and suppliers on these contracts, there is the risk that a subcontractor or supplier to Lockheed Martin is unable to meet its obligations, which would also have the potential to adversely impact Lockheed Martin's reputation and financial results.

Yet another risk to Lockheed Martin is the fact that increased competition and bid protests in a budget-constrained environment could make it difficult for Lockheed Martin to meet its long-term growth targets and maintain customer relationships (pages 11-12 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K).

Due to the competitive bidding nature of the defense industry, there is the potential that Lockheed Martin could face pricing pressure and that the company is required to submit multiple bids and proposals, which would negatively impact the company's costs.

Following the award of government contracts, Lockheed Martin also faces the risk of significant expenses, delays, contract modifications, or bid protests from unsuccessful bidders on new program awards.

In the event any of these risks manifest themselves on the numerous programs of Lockheed Martin, this could adversely weigh on the company's financial results.

Another notable risk to Lockheed Martin is its international exposure (pages 12-13 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K).

In addition to the risk of currency fluctuations that could negatively impact the company's financial results at any given time, there are a number of threats to Lockheed Martin's international operations, which include but aren't limited to tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, other trade restrictions, and unstable political environments.

The final notable risk to Lockheed Martin is that as a defense contractor, it is paramount that Lockheed Martin is able to adequately protect its intellectual property, the data of its customers and employees, and other third party data, such as subcontractors, suppliers, and vendors (pages 13-14 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K).

Any inability on the part of Lockheed Martin to protect data and intellectual property could result in damage to the company's reputation and lead to potential liabilities related to intellectual property and civil liberties, which may not be fully insured or indemnified.

While we have discussed many of what I believe are key risks associated with an investment in Lockheed Martin, I would refer interested readers to pages 9-18 of the company's most recent 10-K for a more complete discussion of the risks facing Lockheed Martin.

A Wonderful Company Trading At A Fair Valuation

Now that we have established Lockheed Martin is a high-quality company firing on all cylinders, we will transition into the valuation aspect of an investment in the company.

The first valuation metric we'll examine to arrive at a fair value for shares of Lockheed Martin is the 5 year average dividend yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Lockheed Martin's dividend yield of 2.49% is 10% below its 5 year average yield of 2.76%.

Assuming a reversion to its 5 year average yield of 2.76% and a fair value of $347.83 a share, Lockheed Martin is trading at a 10.7% premium to fair value and poses 9.6% downside from its current price of $384.95 a share (as of October 6, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll use to determine the fair value of shares of Lockheed Martin is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Lockheed Martin's forward PE ratio of 16.8 is well below its 5 year average of 18.5.

Assuming a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 18.5 and a fair value of $423.90 a share, Lockheed Martin is trading at a 9.2% discount to fair value and offers 10.1% upside from the current price.

The final valuation method that we'll use to assign a fair value to shares of Lockheed Martin is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply another term for a company's annualized dividend per share. In the case of Lockheed Martin, the current annualized dividend per share is $9.60.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires. While this varies by investor, I require a 10% rate of return as I believe that adequately rewards me for the time and effort that I put into researching and monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first input can be arrived at within a few seconds and the second input is a matter of investor preference, accurately estimating the long-term DGR is considerably more difficult because it involves a number of factors, including a company's payout ratios, the long-term earnings growth rate that the company is able to achieve, industry fundamentals, and company fundamentals.

When we take into consideration that Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is in an ideal range, it's reasonable to conclude that dividend growth will roughly mirror whatever the company is able to achieve in terms of earnings growth over the long-term.

Because I believe that the fundamentals of the defense industry remain intact and that Lockheed Martin's balance sheet is fairly strong, I believe a 7.5% long-term DGR is a realistic assumption going forward.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, we arrive at a fair value of $384.00 a share. This implies that shares of Lockheed Martin are trading at a 0.2% premium to fair value and pose 0.2% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $385.24 a share, which indicates that shares of Lockheed Martin are trading at a 0.1% discount to fair value and pose 0.1% upside from the current price.

Summary: Lockheed Martin Offers A Great Blend Of Safety, Yield, And Growth

Lockheed Martin is the preeminent defense contractor and supplier of fighter aircraft in the world. This has allowed the company to deliver 17 consecutive dividend increases. Given that global military spending has been a relative constant since the dawn of time, I don't foresee the dividend increases halting any time soon.

Despite the inevitable unpredictability of military spending from year to year, I believe the trend of increased military spending will continue in the years ahead. Lockheed Martin is the leader in an industry with no shortage of demand, in addition to boasting a reasonably strong balance sheet and experienced management team.

Adding to the case for an investment in Lockheed Martin is the fact that the company is trading at a price that I believe is well within its fair value range.

Sure, the company isn't trading at a bargain. On the other hand, it isn't trading at a premium from my perspective either. I'm content to pay fair value for this high-quality company, which is why I initiated a 1 share starter position in Lockheed Martin at a cost of $375.45.

Between Lockheed Martin's 2.5% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and a static valuation multiple, Lockheed Martin is likely to deliver annual total returns of at least 9.5-10.5% over the next decade.

Given the quality of this company and its leadership position in an industry that is likely to see continued growth over the long-term (though, there will almost certainly be significant fluctuations in military spending from year to year depending on a host of variables such as political instability throughout the world and economic conditions), I believe this is an acceptable return for my risk tolerance.

As an aside to this article, I would like to conclude by thanking everyone within the Seeking Alpha community that has followed my work over the past number of months. With the publication of this week's articles, we have surpassed 2,000 followers. While I'm still in the early stages of my time here on Seeking Alpha as a contributor, this was a number I never could have imagined reaching when I first began writing last year. I just wanted to acknowledge that I quite literally couldn't have done it without the support of this wonderful community, so for that, I thank each and every one of you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.