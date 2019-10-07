Thoughts On Trade War: Some Kind Of A Strange Game Theory Dilemma

If he bluffs in such a bloated conflict, he would not be the first president, but would follow the madman theory of former President Nixon.

President Trump has said several times that in case of doubt he will also accept an economic slowdown if there is no agreement with China.

We have now reached a point where an interesting game-theoretical dilemma emerges. Depending on how the players behave, it could have a sensitive impact on investors.

The impact of the trading dispute on the stock markets is still very slight. However, it looks likes this could change with the latest round of tariffs.

Introduction

The impact of the trading dispute on the stock markets is still very slight. There are several reasons for this. In an older article, I explained why this is the case:

"Firstly, tariffs have not yet affected all market sectors. Large Internet groups in particular have little impact. Companies such as Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) are not active in China. Given that, so far, only typically cyclical companies have suffered from tariffs such as 3M (MMM), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY; OTCPK:SMAWF) or the entire automotive industry. This could change with the latest developments. If tariffs affect consumer goods on which people depend, companies have to lower prices or people have to pay more. That's a simple truth. In the first case the profit margin would fall in the second case customers would have less money to buy other products. This would also affect American companies that are mainly active on the US market. By now at the latest, the entire US economy would be affected. Secondly, another explanation for the stable stock market is that due to a lack of alternatives, investors can only invest in stocks. This is due in particular to the extremely low interest rates in America and Europe."

However and as I stated above, it looks likes this could change with the latest round of tariffs. If Trump actually introduces further tariffs in December, the tariffs would cover 99 percent of all Chinese exports. According to Bloomberg the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is nudging the world economy toward its first recession in a decade. The prices of the major indices have also fallen again recently (albeit, of course, at a high level).

Industry has already begin to feel the effects of the trade war. The German car manufactures Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF; OTCPK:DMLRY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) as well as their us american peers Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) haven't given investors any pleasure for the last year and a half. The stocks of German automotive suppliers like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF; OTCPK:CTTAY), Schaeffler (OTC:SFFLY) also suffer because manufacturers simply pass the pressure on to them.

According to the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), the mood within the industry deteriorated enormously in 2019. This applies to both America and Europe (but also China). This is definitely a warning sign for the global economy. This is due in particular to the trade conflict between the USA and China, which is having an increasingly global impact.

(Source: Global PMI activity; Note: The PMI is a measure of the prevailing direction of economic trends in manufacturing. It is based on a monthly survey of supply chain managers across 19 industries, covering both upstream and downstream activity.)

Given that, we have now reached a point where an interesting game-theoretical dilemma emerges. Depending on how the players behave, it could have a sensitive impact on investors.

The setting

The game theory tries to analyze in models how people decide in conflict situations. It fits in with a global economy which face more trade conflicts with unpredictable results. With regard to the individual game types, the chicken-game-mode is best suited to the current trade conflict. For those who've never heard the name before, it's based on this iconic movie scene:

(Source: James Dean's joined the chicken game in the movie Rebel Without a Cause)

Rationally speaking, the game is pointless. Both players threaten the other with suicide. It would be better if both players would completely renounce the game and share the prize or even completely renounce it. In the present trade dispute, we have the USA and China. Both know that free trade without tariffs is good for the economy and good for welfare. Now it even seems as if another protagonist, the EU, who was previously more of a spectator than a participant, will inevitably enter the stage.

The dilemma

Like I said above, it would be better if the participants of a game cooperate. This solution of "cooperation" can be opposed by many things: the hormones of the participants or the fact that a player successfully gives the impression of being so crazy that he risks everything. This irrational component is important, because it leads to the other player giving up according to the motto "the smarter one gives in". It seems similar in the present situation. Trump does not give the impression of giving in. He assumes to be the winner and to leave the game successfully. In this respect, he keeps turning the escalation level. China, if it does not want to lose itself, is of course following suit, and so is the European Union.

And now comes the particularly strange thing about this dilemma. Not only do those involved act irrationally. Above all, they act against the premise to which they owe their legitimacy.This legitimation lies in growth; especially in growth of stock markets, growth of economy and growth of wealth. Trump kept pointing to the bull market and saying he was responsible. And vice versa, the Chinese leadership only knows the population behind it, because it has brought the country a great deal of luck and prosperity in a short period of time.

Now, however, the trade conflict is beginning to have an effect on the ordinary population. Given that, the consequences of the trade war are likely to be felt most strongly in the third and fourth quarter of 2021. In combination with a 10 percent fall in global equity prices, it is to be expected that the global GDP growth will be minus 0.6 percent.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Such a scenario would probably lead to both parties losing a great deal of credibility among their voters. However, Trump has said several times that in case of doubt he will also accept an economic slowdown if there is no agreement with China. The question is whether he is serious and acting irrationally or bluffing. If he bluffs in such a bloated conflict, he would not be the first president, but would follow the madman theory of former President Nixon. Nixon and his administration tried to make the leaders of the Sowjet Union nations think Nixon was irrational and volatile. The plan was that those leaders would then avoid provoking the USA, fearing an unpredictable response. This theory is transferable to the current situation, but China also knows the madman theory, so that the initial situation hardly changes.

Conclusion

Of course, no one can look to the future. Markets and trade dispute can also develop differently. It is also possible for the USA and China to come to an agreement. Both have stressed the possibilities for talks. However, investors are moving on a narrow scale. While I still believe that the political stock markets have short legs, investors might feel the impact of tariffs much stronger than before. On the other hand, Trump is looking for his reelection next year. There he has to face the voter. I am not sure whether he can afford to show falling stock prices and an incipient recession there.

I write on Seeking Alpha not only about individual companies, but also about economic and political developments in general. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.