GUSH For A Short-Term Bounce In Energy Equities

One of the worst-performing sectors of the stock market has been energy-related companies. Part of the problem has been the weakness in oil and gas prices. In 2018, crude oil traded to a high at $76.90 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. In 2019, the high has been at $66.60 in late April. In natural gas, the peak last year came in November at $4.929 per MMBtu. This year, the high in the volatile NYMEX natural gas futures market came in mid-January at $3.722, and it has been mostly downhill for the price since then. The natural gas futures market has not traded at over $3 per MMBtu since January.

While the stock market is not far below its high, the prices of many oil and gas-related companies are at lows. When it comes to oil services companies, the prices are at the lowest prices in many years. The energy sector has been nothing short of a red-headed stepchild for investors who have avoided most of the companies like the plague.

Sector rotation can be a powerful force, and many of the oil equities are overripe for a bounce. Timing is everything for products like the Direxion Daily S&P Oil Exploration and Production Bull 3X Shares (GUSH) and its bearish counterpart (DRIP). These products are not for the faint of heart and are horrible prospects for a medium or long-term investor. However, for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of the energy sector, they can be handy tools.

Energy-related stocks have underperformed the overall market in 2019

Since the December lows, stocks and the price of crude oil are high, but oil-related equities have lagged.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract has risen from 2316.75 to 2952.50 as of October 7, a rise of 27.4%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, nearby NYMEX crude oil futures have moved from $42.36 to $53.79 per barrel or just under 27%.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR or XLE has moved from a low at 53.36 in late December 2018 to $57.60 on October 7, a gain of 7.9% as the oil-related stocks have lagged both crude oil and the equities market.

Sector rotation could lift prices

We are now in the final quarter of 2019, which could be a volatile time of the year, given the price action at the same time in 2018. Last year it was rising interest rates that pushed the prices of oil and stocks lower. This year there are more than a few issues that could cause wide price variance in markets across all asset classes. However, if stocks can find a way to rally over the coming weeks and into the end of the year, investors will be looking for bargains. The oil path offers some of the best values in the market these days, given the price performance so far in 2019. Sector rotation could lift the price of oil-related shares if the stars line up for the stock market, and 2019 turns out to be different than last year.

Iran underpins crude oil

At $53.79 per barrel at the end of last week on nearby NYMEX crude oil, the energy commodity is close to the bottom end of its trading range. The price of the energy commodity has declined steadily since the high on September 16 after the attack on Saudi oil production on September 14. The high level of US output and the return of Saudi production by the end of September pushed the price down by around $10 per barrel over the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, the US and Saudi Arabia have yet to respond to the attack with Iran's fingerprints. Sanctions continue to choke the Iranian economy. With no response, the odds of further provocative actions by Iran could increase. At the same time, if the Saudis or the US decide to use military action against the Iranians, the tensions in the area will increase and could reach a boiling point. Any hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the region could spark supply concerns and price spikes. The Middle East is home to half the world's crude oil reserves. The situation surrounding Iran is likely to continue to underpin the price of crude oil over the rest of 2019 and into 2020. Iran is not likely to back down, and the US under President Trump is not likely to take the pressure off Tehran.

Natural gas is coming into the peak season for demand

When it comes to the natural gas market, we are coming into the peak season for demand, which begins in the middle of November. The uncertainty of the weather conditions and temperatures across the US during the winter months could lift the price of natural gas futures over the coming weeks.

In November 2018, the price of natural gas rose to its highest level since 2014, at $4.929 per MMBtu. Inventories were at the lowest level in years, and early season cold temperatures caused a significant rally. Last year, stocks peaked at 3.247 trillion cubic feet before the start of the withdrawal season. As of September 27, natural gas stockpiles were already at the 3.317 tcf level, above last year's peak going into the winter season. Therefore, it is unlikely that we will see price action on the upside like last year over the coming weeks. At $2.30 per MMBtu at the start of this week, natural gas is at a level that could lead to a recovery and a test of the $3 level at the start of the peak season.

GUSH is a speculative tool

If crude oil can hold the $50 level and natural gas prices begin to reflect the upcoming winter season, sector rotation in the stock market could provide support for energy-related equities that have lagged the rest of the market. The Direxion Daily S&P Oil Exploration and Production Bull 3X Shares and its bearish counterpart DRIP are short-term trading tools that magnify the price action in energy exploration and production stocks. The most recent top holdings in GUSH include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GUSH has net assets of $194.57 million and trades an average of over 14.3 million shares each day. GUSH charges an expense ratio of 1.17%. The price of November NYMEX crude oil futures rallied from $53.93 on September 12 to a high at $63.89 on September 16, or 18.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, GUSH moved from $3.66 to $5.37 per share or 46.7%.

Meanwhile, DRIP is the inverse product with $39.76 million in net assets and an average of over 435,000 shares trading each day. DRIP charges an expense ratio of 1.07%. December crude oil futures dropped from $63.89 on September 16 to its most recent low at $50.99 on October 3 or 20.2%.

Source: Barchart

During the same time, DRIP moved from $50.25 to $100.35 or virtually doubled in value.

GUSH and DRIP are short-term tools that magnify the price action in the shares of energy exploration and production companies. The leverage in these products causes time decay, and both are susceptible to reverse splits, which eat away at value.

For those expecting sector rotation and a rebound in oil-related equities, GUSH could be an instrument to optimize returns.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.