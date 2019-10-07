CTS Eventim: The Moat Of This Dividend Engine Continues To Growth With New Acquisition

The acquisition outside the german market makes sense. CTS Eventim has a big fat moat, which will be further expanded with the recent acquisition.

CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF, OTC:CEVMY) has just announced that it acquired a majority stake in one of Russia’s leading tour and concert promoters Talent Concert International ("TCI").

Target Company

TCI was founded in 1995 and has since organized live performances in its home market, including:

Blur,

Nick Cave,

Deep Purple,

Kraftwerk,

Limp Bizkit,

Motörhead,

Rihanna,

the Scorpions,

Robbie Williams.

The highlights of 2019 (so far) include:

Jennifer Lopez,

Rammstein,

Whitesnake.

TCI doesn’t limit itself to events in the country’s two largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, but is also regularly responsible for shows in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Novosibirsk and Vladivostok.

Analysis

(Source: Applause to CTS Eventim's business activity)

First of all it is noticeable that TCI promoted the same band as CTS Eventim. Therefore, the acquisition will strengthen CTS Eventim's live promoting segment. CTS Eventim had put its promoter activities in a new Eventim Live segment. Eventim Live is structured as a network and now comprises 28 promoters. Together, the promoters organize more than 30 festivals and 5,000 live events each year, with ten million visitors in twelve countries. By this, CTS Eventim tries to respond to the needs of a growing number of artists who expect their tour operators to offer cross-border touring options and one-stop shop solutions.

With CTS Eventim being such a dominant company in its home market, there is limited potential for acquisitions of smaller companies. The acquisition of the concert agency Four Artists failed due to a decision of the FCO. So, future growth through acquisitions was limited. Given that, the acquisition outside the german market makes sense. Furthermore, it is not the first step on the Russian market. In 2006, the company acquired the ticketing provider parter.ru in Russia. Accordingly, CTS Eventim is thus further expanding its network. In July, CTS Eventim acquired a 48 percent stake in France Billet. France Billet is the ticketing subsidiary of France-based retailer Fnac Darty. But for now, the new joint venture entity will continue to do business as France Billet under the new ownership structure. However, CTS Eventim has an option for a majority purchase.

Today, one of the main businesses of CTS Eventim is the organization of concerts and performances on own account, where CTS Eventim has brought it to the world's third largest provider. The other and more profitable business segment is ticketing. With buying more and more companies (ticket seller as well as other promoters), CTS Eventim has built both, the infrastructure for concerts, festivals and other events and the organization of ticketing.

All this provided the company a big fat moat, which will be further expanded with the recent acquisition. This moat is due to a bottleneck and indirect networks effects created by CTS Eventim's dominant market position, which I described in more depth in another article. To put it simple: As more promoters use the CTS Eventim's system, more booking offices and customers will depend on the system (and vice-versa). CTS Eventim uses these effects: To promote an event yourself, you must distribute the tickets via the CTS Eventim ticketing system to reach consumers. If you are a ticket seller and would like to distribute tickets yourself for an event, which is highly likely promoted by CTS Eventim, CTS Eventim forces you to use their own CTS Eventim software. Hence, the more CTS Eventim grows, the safer the business becomes. CTS Eventim is very successful with this method. As I mentioned in another article, CTS Eventim significantly grew its revenues and earnings in the first half of 2019:

"Compared to the previous year EUR 606.6 million, Group revenues rose by 14.8 percent to EUR 696.6 million. Normalized EBITDA increased by 18.7 percent to EUR 111.8 million, thus exceeding the EUR 100-million mark at mid-year for the first time. The normalized EBITDA margin rose to 16.0 percent after 15.5 percent in the previous year. Both segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment, grew impressively well. The online ticket volume rose by a 6 percent in the first half of the year. The Ticketing revenues increased by 9.2 percent to EUR 200.2 million. Normalized EBITDA rose by 13.3 percent to EUR 74.4 million. Additionally, in the Live Entertainment segment, revenues grew by 17.6% to EUR 504.5 million. This was the first time where revenue exceeded half a billion euros after six months. Normalized EBITDA rose by 31.1 percent."

However and as the yield indicates, the growth comes with a high price.

(Source: Year to date performance)

For 2018 the company has a P/E ratio of nearly 36. Even with an optimistic outlook of an EPS of 1.49, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is with 36 very high, even for a growing business. Nevertheless, in return, you get a quasi-monopoly with high growth figures and steady dividend growth.

Conclusion

CTS Eventim is operating an extremely solid, growing and conservative business with very high entry barriers. On the other, the company seems to be overvalued. Of course, there is always the danger that you will never get a great company, because it always seems overpriced. But as an investor, you do not have to hurry. There are enough good companies and you don't have to own every company that performs well. And in the case of CTS Eventim, the company does indeed appear to have run into a severe overvaluation. Given the high share price, potential buyers should still wait for a decline.

