New Home Company: Things May Improve, However Stock Still Appears Overvalued

The company has been hit hard in the recent year by the higher interest rate environment with the stock plummeting >40%.

Investment Thesis

New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) is a firm focused on new generation home building targeting high-end, premium buyers in select communities in California. The company has been hit hard by the higher interest rate environment in recent years with its stock declining ~75% over the past 3 years. We believe there are potential tailwinds that may come into play for the company going forward; however, the stock still appears overvalued compared to peers. Investors should stay on the sidelines.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Company Overview

The company designs, constructs, and sells consumer-driven, innovative and premium homes in the metropolitan regions of California with a recent expansion into Arizona. NWHM has historically targeted high-growth, land-constrained markets geared towards the high-end segment but has recently started looking at more affordable price segments as well.

Source: Investor deck

The company generates most of its revenue from the sale of new homes, however, also in other construction-related services resulting in Fee revenue.

Other Highlights

Target customers: luxury move-down and move-up home buyers looking for premium homes; average sale price of homes is close to $1M; however, the company is working to decrease this in order to target first-time home buyers

Value proposition: Unique designs, modern homes in high growth areas

~350 Employees

The company owns and controls (wholly owned) ~2,800 lots. 44% are in northern California, 28% in South California, and another 28% in Arizona

An additional ~4,000 lots are owned and operated under joint ventures and fee building

Made ~1,200 home deliveries in 2018

Sample homes built by the company

Market Overview

The market for new homes is increasingly impacted by macro factors (e.g. overall economic conditions and interest rates) along with location-specific factors.

Location Specific Factors

As previously mentioned, the company targets new builds in high-demand areas primarily in California. A few key indicators that give evidence of this high demand is the general supply of homes in an area along with population/employment growth. The cities where NWHM targets its builds generally have favorable conditions with regards to these factors as illustrated by the image below.

Source: Investor deck

Macro Factors

General economic growth has been decelerating over the past little while and this is expected to continue over the short term. Factors causing this include the tariff impacts along with the waning benefit of the tax rate decreases from a few years ago. If these trends continue, we can expect a negative impact on sales of premium homes and hence the company is looking to counter this via a decrease in ASP to cater to buyers looking for more affordable options.

Interest rates, however, have been trending downwards and with the overall slowdown expected in the economy, could be subject to further cuts by the Feds. This obviously would be a tailwind for the company as buyers will have cheaper mortgage options to avail.

The overall employment conditions and labour markets also seem to be holding up with the recent jobs report showing that unemployment has hit a 50-year low.

Financial Performance and Valuation

Historical Financial Performance

After showing strong top-line and margin growth up till 2017, the last few years have been extremely disappointing for the company which has led it to pivot towards lowering ASP and expanding outside of California in order to seek growth. The decline was mainly due to the interest rate increases which as we discussed earlier, have a sizable impact on this industry.

NWHM Financials (forward estimates are analyst expectations; Source: Capital IQ

The recent quarter results show some encouraging signs in terms of overall deliveries; however, the overall backlog is significantly lower, hence revenue deceleration is expected to continue into 2020. Having said that, there are a few growth vectors potentially in play which would improve results going forward:

Lower interest rates - this is a real possibility given the tone from the Fed in recent meetings and the overall economic deceleration

Lower ASP - the company has been working to lower the price of its homes for buyers and as can be seen from the results below, there was a 23% decline in ASP over the past year

Expansion into new areas - The company has expanded into Phoenix recently which is also part of its push to lower ASP. This opens up a new market for additional growth.

Source: Investor deck

Valuation

Despite the significant share price decline over the last year (~46%), the stock is still trading at 33x trailing EBITDA with forward EBITDA forecast expected to be lower vs. TTM. The comp table below shows a mean/median range of 10-12x which is significantly lower.

We believe the stock is still overvalued, however, could have near-term tailwinds that come into play if there is favorable movement on interest rates.

Key Risks

The company operates mainly in California. Any adverse economic downturn within the state can adversely affect operations.

Increased competition in existing markets.

NWHM relies on builder relationship especially with Irvine who is the main contractor of the company. Any negative relationship can affect operations.

Lack of suitable land that meets the criteria set by the company can slow down new housing developments.

Increase in costs of raw materials such as steel, concrete, copper, drywall, and insulation. This can be negatively impacted by the recent tariff wars.

Rise in interest for home financing can lower the construction activity of the companies. It will also lower consumer incomes affecting the uptake of homes.

Labor shortages - this can be impacted by a more stringent immigration policy.

Conclusion

The company has been hit hard from the higher interest rates in recent years; however, there are some potential tailwinds that could come into play going forward that propel growth. The company still appears overvalued compared to peers and investors should wait on the sidelines for now and keep an eye on future developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.