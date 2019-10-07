To be transparent and accountable, I post the results of all of my top names and hedged portfolios six months after I present them to my Marketplace subscribers.

Safety First: Sprint Racer McKenna Haase and her helmet (via Racing News)

The Challenge Of Transparency

Each week since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by my site to my Marketplace subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present six months later, regardless of how it does. Recently, the performance of the hedged portfolios hasn't gone well, prompting a reader to ask why I bother to continue. That's actually a good question, so I have attempted to answer it here. The short answer is that I think the performance of the hedged portfolios I present will improve in the future, but that claim warrants some elaboration. Let's start with their performance so far.

Performance So Far - Hedged Portfolios

In my Marketplace service, I've presented portfolios hedged against various declines, but the ones I've presented the most are portfolios hedged against >9% declines, and ones hedged against >20% declines. Here's how the ones hedged against >9% declines have done.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

The average actual return of 3.13% over 6 months isn't bad, considering that these portfolios are only risking 9% declines - I don't think it's realistic to take that little risk and beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in a bull market - but the average returns should be better, and the gap between them and the average expected returns should be a lot smaller. More on that below, but first let's look at the performance of the portfolios hedged against >20% declines.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

The average actual return for these portfolios, 2.84% over the average 6-month period, versus 4.42% for SPY, is a bit disappointing. Although I wouldn't expect portfolios risking only 9% declines to generate returns close to those of SPY in a bull market, I would expect portfolios hedged against >20% declines to have a shot at that. The other issue here, even worse than in the previous table, is the gap between the average expected return and the average actual return. Again, more on that below. First, let's look at the performance of the top names (unhedged) I've presented in my service so far.

Performance So Far - Top Names

Each week since June 8th of 2017, I've presented my system's top ten names. These are used as a starting point for populating the hedged portfolios. Here's how all of the top names cohorts have performed so far.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

So our top ten names averaged 7.20% over the average of these 96 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 5.57%, an average outperformance of 1.63% over 6 months, or 3.26% annualized. This indicates that our security selection method is solid, which raises the question of what we can do to improve the performance of the hedged portfolios.

Why Performance Should Improve

Three changes we made to our portfolio construction algorithm at the end of July should improve the performance of our top names (unhedged) and our hedged portfolios for cohorts created after July 26th, and close the gap between our expected returns and actual returns for hedged portfolios created after that date. What all of these changes have in common is that they incorporate data from the performance of the top names and hedged portfolios I've presented since mid-2017, and continue to do so on an ongoing basis as those results come in. These were the changes, and how they should help.

Refining Security Selection

In our initial research, we found a source of alpha in security selection: our top ranked names that could be hedged against declines of 9% or less using optimal, or least expensive put options, outperformed those that couldn't be hedged that way by 3.23% over the next 6 months. We then used that 3.23% advantage to elevate those types of securities ("AHP" in our shorthand for "Also hedgeable with puts") in our selection process. Incorporating our data since 2017, we've found that that AHP advantage has widened to ~3.6%, so we now give a commensurately larger boost to AHP names during our security selection process.

Refining Portfolio Construction

A big decision our algorithm makes is whether to hedge securities with puts or with collars, when it's possible to use either (sometimes it's only possible to use collars): collars have lower cost, but cap your possible upside. Incorporating our data since 2017, we've found that positions hedged with puts tend to generate gross returns (not taking into account hedging cost) that are ~1.84 times those of positions hedged with collars. So what the algorithm now does when it's possible to hedge with either collars or puts is use the puts unless the potential return, net of hedging cost, with collars is >1.84x the estimated return, net of hedging cost, with puts.

To see how that can help, consider this portfolio hedged against a >20% decline that the system created on December 14th, 2017:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

In that portfolio, Cree (CREE), Manitowoc (MTW), Insperity (NSP), Red Hat (RHT), Square (SQ), Twitter (TWTR), and United Rentals (URI) were the primary securities selected because they were among my site's top names. The algorithm aimed to use equal dollar amounts of each of them, but it rounded down dollar amounts to round lots to facilitate hedging. Then it swept most of the leftover cash from that process into Bottomline Technologies (EPAY). Note that every position in that portfolio was hedged with a collar.

Here's how that portfolio performed over the next 6 months:

That portfolio returned 17.49% over 6 months, versus 5.87% for SPY, but if you look in the "Call Option Value" column, you can see how the collars held back that return. Setting aside EPAY, which would have been hedged with tight collar in either case, had we applied that 1.84x advantage during the portfolio construction process, all of the primary securities would have been hedged with puts. Had that been the case, except for EPAY, all the amounts in the "Call Option Value" column would have gone away. That would have added $152,641 to the final portfolio value, or 15.2% to the portfolio's return. Hedging those positions with puts would likely have increased the hedging cost of the portfolio by about 2%, so the net performance of this portfolio would have been 17.49% + 15.2% (-2%) = 30.69%.

Making Expected Returns More Accurate

Our initial research indicated that actual returns for securities averaged 0.3x our potential return estimates, so we used that initially to calculate expected returns. After incorporating our performance data since 2017, we now multiply our potential return estimates by ~0.28 to calculate our expected returns. Each of these calibration factors gets updated every trading day, as you can see below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Something Else To Look Forward To

Since I present results for everything six months after it's created, the impact of the three algorithm changes I described above won't start to appear in results I post until the end of January. So that's something to look forward to. Another thing to look forward to is the performance of more conservative portfolios. Starting next week, I'm going to present a portfolio hedged against smaller than 9% declines each week. I've created some of those in the past, and they've generated some interesting results, as you can see in the table of portfolios hedged against >6% declines in the table below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.