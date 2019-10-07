Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - October 6, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Acacia Communications was the biggest winner for the week. In a week of slow merger and acquisition deal news, the stock rose 1.15% to close at $65.35 against an offer price of $70 from Cisco (CSCO). This leaves the simple spread at 7.12%. This rise marks a pleasant recovery for this spread. However, as noted, the rise in the broader market on Friday helped a number of merger arbitrage stocks. A "4 - Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities" was made during the week. However, we view the rise in this spread as a function of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. We are somewhat relieved by this week's recovery and maintain our position.

Versum Materials (VSM)

The other significant gainer for the week was Versum Materials. Having announced clearance from the Chinese regulators during the week this deal is scheduled to close on Monday. The Merck KGaA offer is for $53.00 per share in cash. We, along with many others see this as an extremely positive sign and it reinforces our conviction of holding stocks sensitive to the effects of the ongoing trade war. Although we have practiced restraint in this area by applying prudent risk management techniques, we are of course pleased to see this development. We have had a small position in VSM for some time and will enjoy taking this small victory.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers also continued its volatile path this week. Tuesday morning saw the stock at almost $34. Following a slide during the rest of the week, the stock managed a weekly increase of $0.31 or 0.95% to $32.81 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. This again was on little news. However, one bearish commentator has suggested the stock was, and is, overpriced and should be sold.

The volatility in this spread is intriguing. We note a pre-offer price of around $30 although we expect the floor price to be below that if the deal were to fail. The turnaround plan does not appear to be convincing the market. Therefore, we would expect the price to drop by a few bucks beyond that level. With such limited downside, should this volatility continue, on little to no official deal news, we will look to take a larger short-term position in this stock. We will however be more comfortable entering closer to the $32 level. The aim here is to trade to volatility and uncertainty surrounding this deal. A significant news announcement may alter this approach materially and with immediate effect.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California made yet another appearance at the top of the largest decliners list this week. Despite there being no new deal news, the stock closed below $5.00 for the first time in recent history. By Friday's close, PACB was down 4.60% at $4.98 against an $8.00 offer price from Illumina (ILMN). What may prove newsworthy was the lack of volume on Friday. Despite a 2.54% drop just 33% of the 3-month average volume traded. We have covered PACB updates in many articles recently and will keep readers up to date with any developments as soon as announcements are made.

Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

What may come as a surprise to some was the performance of Genesee & Wyoming. Friday saw the stock rise $0.23 in line with the broader market. However, the performance for the week was down $0.19 or 0.27% at $110.48 against an offer price of $112. This is despite a positive shareholder vote voting in favor of the proposed offer from Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP). Results of the Genesee & Wyoming shareholder vote are in the table below.

For 50,030,723 Against 63,021 Abstentions 13,679

This result was despite some wild claims of undervaluation of the offer. The spread still offers 1.38%. The latest closing guidance from the company indicates closing to be towards the end of the year or early 2020. We maintain our small long position although the minimal return and timeline may lead us to exit the position shortly in absence of any further updates.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued its retreat from fresh high this week as the domestic political scene came into focus. A lack of economic news saw the markets trying to figure the significance (if any) of an impeachment of the U.S. president. However, we expect trade issues to return to the fore over the coming weeks. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 0.90% for the week. An almost identical performance of the previous week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) also had another negative week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was down 0.31%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 16 advances and 4 declines this week with 2 non-movers. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved 0.07% and the dispersion of returns was 1.17%. This is significantly lower than the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages and is the lowest figure for some time. The negative performance of the portfolio attributed to the significant decline in PACB, was offset by a number of gains mentioned above.

The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 7.26%. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) has begun to become less reliant on spreads connected to the U.S. China trade negotiations as conditions improve. However, the last couple of weeks has seen this situation reverse. The average return remains relatively high. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and has ballooned to more than 60%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

This week was a deceptively poor week for cash merger arbitrage spreads. With the exception of PACB, returns were broadly positive. Last week, and indeed for some time, we warned of the lack of new deals and how the closing of existing deals further reduces opportunities. However, three more deals closed during the week. Versum Materials is scheduled to close on Monday. The more volatile candidates saw their spreads oscillate as always looking for guidance from broader economic factors such as progress in the trade dispute.

As the pool for potential investment candidates gets smaller and exiting deals are not replenished we strongly caution traders not to rush into positions simply to employ newly released capital. Indeed, we also note the decline in global M&A activity does not bode well for the immediate future.

We retain our mildly positive outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage for the time being. Chinese approval of the Versum deal is a hugely positive sign, although we are all aware negotiations may cease or reverse at any moment. With fewer opportunities to choose from there may not be much chance to recover from a bad episode.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACIA, VSM, RRGB, GWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.