PS Business Parks Bets On Small Businesses And Flex Properties, Offers Solid Returns

PS Business Parks (PSB) is one of the most prominent REITs in the industrial segment. However, the REIT is primarily focused on serving small and medium enterprises, giving it a unique position in the market. The segment has lately benefited from several market-related and regulatory developments and the impact is visible on the fortunes of PS Business Parks as well. The REIT seems to offer an attractive value proposition and it is worthwhile to look into PS Business Parks to see if it has got what it takes to be a part of a long-term, income-oriented portfolio.

The Holdings

The worth of a REIT is highly dependent upon the quality and quantity of the properties held by it. In order to fully appreciate the potential of a REIT, it is imperative to undertake a deep analysis of its portfolio. PS Business Parks holds 28.3 million square feet of properties spread across six states. The markets covered by the REIT include high profile targets such as California and Texas. Such holdings provide stability to the portfolio and improve the long-term outlook for the REIT.

PS Business Parks works on a rather peculiar business model, where the emphasis is on versatility. The REIT positions itself as the provider of properties that are easily configured to meet various needs of its tenants. This Flex model allows the REIT to target a larger market where it can modify its offerings to suit market demands. The REIT's portfolio is mainly divided into Industrial, Flex, and Office segments. At 17.6 million square feet, the REIT's 65.3 percent portfolio is dedicated to industrial while Flex contributes to 22.6% of the portfolio with nearly 6.1 million square feet properties. Office contributes another 12.1 percent with 3.2 million square feet real estate. While the REIT is planning to work towards evolving the Flex segment, currently the Industrial segment proves to be the real money maker.

PS Business Parks' holding has diverse tenant base as well. As the REIT promotes itself as small and medium enterprise-oriented, a large portion of its income is derived from small businesses. However, the REIT is not overly dependent on the segment and has conveniently expanded itself to serve larger corporations as well. Out of its 4,868 tenants as on June 30, 2019, 1,365 tenants are categorized as large tenants, occupying 12,901 square feet on average. The REIT classifies tenants with average lease greater than or equal to 5,000 square feet as a large tenant. With the US government as its largest tenant, occupying 635,000 square feet and contributing 4.2 percent of the REIT's annualized rental income, PS Business Parks has a comfortable standing in the market.

Apart from its strong portfolio, the REIT also has a robust financial condition. The company holds A- rating from Standard & Poor while its preferred equity is rated BBB with stable outlook. Moody's has given Baa2 rating to the preferred equity of the REIT with stable outlook. PS Business Parks is one of the chosen REITs with A or A- credit rating, indicating its solid financial foundations.

While it needs to be noted that a REIT's performance is more aptly captured by other metrics such as Funds from Operations and dividend payment etc., the credit rating also provides vital information. These ratings are mainly influenced by the operational risk profile of the business and its financial standing. Overall, with its A- investment-grade rating, PS Business Parks seems to be an ideal candidate for a long-term income portfolio. This proposition is further accentuated by the fact that the REIT's properties are mainly situated in gateway markets and thus have high rental potential.

The Financial Performance

PS Business Parks recently reported financial results for its second quarter of the year. The company reported 10.4 percent increase in its FFO for the quarter to $1.75 per share. Since FFO is considered to be one of the most important metrics for measuring the performance and overall health of a REIT, the results highlight the operating efficiency of the company. The core FFO for the quarter remained unchanged while FAD was reported at $52.3 million, up from $46.8 million it had reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Similarly, the rental income for the quarter stood at $95.945 million, up from $91.94 million on quarter over quarter basis. The REIT also improved its NOI margin from 71.3 percent to 71.9 percent while its annualized revenue per occupied square feet also increased from $15.08 to $15.77.

Apart from these metrics, it is also noteworthy that PS Business Parks is virtually a debt-free REIT, which not only improves its credit risk profile but also ensures that the company is in position to raise funds at favorable terms and conditions for financing its growth activities. PS Business Parks is scheduled to report its third quarter results on October 22 and is expected to maintain its positive streak. The stock is also expected to receive a positive fillip from the results announcement.

Investment Thesis

PS Business Parks comes with diversified portfolio but still bears a unique proposition of serving small and medium enterprises. This proposition is expected to gain from current regulatory and economic scenario which is largely in favor of such firms. Apart from its impressive portfolio and steady financials, the REIT is also a good dividend provider. It has consistent track record of dividend payments with growth rate and it recently announced the payment of $1.05 in dividend per share, recording more than 20 percent increase over dividend payment done in the previous year.

Source: Company Website

The stock of this REIT has gained over 20 percent in the past 12 months and is currently trading close to 52 weeks high, indicating that investors may have to wait for some meaningful pullback to initiate a position. However, the REIT has the potential to generate robust returns in the future and become an integral part of a long-term oriented portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.