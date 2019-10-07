Adamis-Emerge Partnership Displeases Investors

I have taken advantage of the discounted share price and have added to my position. I review the current valuations to justify my recent actions.

Management publicized their intention to secure ZIMHI partnership before PDUFA date, which is less than a month away. Are the partners waiting for the approval to be in hand?

It appears investors are waiting on stronger catalysts before committing to ADMP. Without these potent catalysts, ADMP longs should further depreciation in the share price.

Adamis recently secured a Australian and New Zealand partnership for SYMJEPI. Although this was a positive move for the company, the market responded negatively with a new 52-week low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) recently released a couple of positive updates regarding their SYMEPI and ZIMHI products. Despite both press releases being positive, the market smashed the share price down to fresh 52-week lows. Investors aren't biting on these updates and appear to be waiting for the stronger catalysts to act. In the absence of buyers, the shorts have been able to take advantage of the lack of interest in the ticker. Personally, I have been taking advantage of the short-sellers’ hard work and have added to my position. Despite the negative sentiment, the valuation metrics still point to a speculative buy.

I will review the recent updates and offer my views about why they are being rejected by the market. In addition, share some due diligence that reveals SYMJEPI’s headway with payers. Finally, I look at the company's current valuation an why it justifies my recent buying spree.

Emerge Deal

On October 1st, Adamis declared that it had closed a distribution and commercialization partnership with Emerge Health Pty to register and commercialize SYMJEPI in Australia and New Zealand.

Adamis will deliver technical backing to Emerge throughout the regulatory procedure, which Adamis believes it could take “more than a year.” Adamis will supply SYJEPI and Emerge will be responsible for the regulatory and remaining commercial requirements in Australia and New Zealand. Adamis and Emerge will split the net profits from sales of SYMJEPI. If all goes well, Adamis and Emerge should launch SYMJEPI in those countries before 2021.

Image Source

Typically, I don’t get too excited about a company securing an Australian and/or New Zealand partnership, but it appears that Australia has one of the highest allergy rates in the world. Adamis pointed to a 2017 study that revealed “1 in 10 infants and 1 in 20 children aged 10-14 years have food allergies” in Australia. What is more, Australian hospital admissions for anaphylaxis have amplified 5x in the last 20 years, which is one of the highest rates of hospital admissions for anaphylaxis in the developed world. So, I was a bit relieved to see that the company is at least attempting to get a deal done.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get some of the finer details of the partnership or if there will be an upfront payment to Adamis. Another downer is the fact the company has yet to secure a European partner for SYMJEPI. It is great that the company secured an Ex-U.S. partnership…but I think the market was looking for a bigger market with a stronger brand partner. As a result, the market hammered the stock down to an all-time low and it hasn’t displayed an encouraging bounce off the bottom.

Gaining Payer Favor

I have had several readers contact me about SYMJEPI’s formulary progress, so I decided to report some of my findings. As I pointed out in my previous ADMP article, Adamis announced: “nearly 90% of commercially insured people in the U.S. now have access to SYMJEPI through National and Regional Payers.” Which is up from a reported 60% coverage from earlier this year.

Although Sandoz still has plenty of work left to do with payers, I must admit I am pleased with their recent progress. Most notably is the number of tier 2 preferred and even tier 1 designation being reported (Figure 1).

Figure 1: SYMJEPI Examples (Source: Formulary Lookup)

SYMJEPI is intended to be a cheaper alternative to EpiPen and other branded epinephrine products, so it appears that Sandoz is starting to move closer to this goal. Despite the 90% coverage, investors shouldn’t expect blockbuster level sales or script numbers in the near-term. Sandoz still has plenty of work to do in terms of securing major payers such as CVS/Aetna, Kaiser, and Cigna (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Remaining Payers (Source: Formulary Lookup)

In addition, Sandoz must find a way to get the SYMJEPI name out to patients and start ramping up a retail marketing campaign. I don’t need huge billboards and primetime tv commercials but something more than a small ad in the online version of USA Today.

Back on September 3rd, the company revealed that they finalized ZIMHI's PK studies that were required as a result of amending their NDA. Although the company submitted the data ahead of the PDUFA date on October 31st, it is still possible this will be considered major amendment, which could trigger a 3-month PDUFA extension. If ZIMHI’s PDUFA is delayed, we can expect a decimation of the share price. We haven’t received word that the company has officially submitted the data to the FDA, but it appears the company is ready to display some PK data at the IHV meeting on October 4th. CMO Dr. Ronald Moss will be discussing PK data comparing ZIMHI’s high-dose Naloxone to current doses Evzio, Narcan, and generic Naloxone. I don’t expect any groundbreaking data to be released in the presentation, however, it is encouraging to see the company making public appearances with the data. ZIMHI could be a weapon used to combat the escalating fentanyl dilemma but the ZIMHI name needs to get out there for the company to be viewed as a leader in this fight.

Despite some recent progress, I am still disappointed that management has yet to secure a partnership for ZIMHI. The company has publicized that it was committed to secure a commercial partner prior to ZIMHI's approval. With less than a month remaining before the PDUFA date, I am not feeling confident about the company’s ability to hit that target. Without a ZIMHI commercial partner, the share price will most likely continue to sell-off as we approach the tax selling season.

An Irrational Valuation

As the share price continues to grind down, the valuation continues to label ADMP as undervalued. The forward price-to-sales metrics and price-to-book to defend a speculative Buy (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ADMP Value Metrics (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company’s trailing and forward price-to-sales metric points are both under 2x, which is substantially below the sector’s average price-to-sales of 5x. (Figure 4). These metrics are expected to only improve in the coming years and could record a sub-1x price-to-sales in 2021.

Figure 4: ADMP Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Obviously, these are only estimating future revenue, but it does exemplify how undervalued and misunderstood ADMP is at this point in time. Clearly, the market is anticipating a bad ruling on ZIMHI, no partnership, and SYMJEPI will fail to gain any market share. This all could be true, but the current market valuation resembles a pre-revenue biotech that has had to ditch their entire pipeline. Adamis not only has SYMJEPI and ZIMHI, but the company also has their compounding subsidiary that is expected to be cash-flow positive before year-end. Essentially, investors should expect to see revenue growth in the coming years despite the current sentiment around the ticker.

My Views

Predictably, the Emerge partnership deal was not welcomed by the market for a variety of reasons. Most notably, was the fact it wasn’t a ZIMHI partnership or SYMJEPI partnership in a larger territory. ADMP longs looked to be tapped out and shorts keep finding opportunities to bring the share price down on low volume. Despite being Long ADMP, I accept the short thesis on this ticker over the past several months. The company and SANDOZ are making some headway with SYMJEPI, but the market will continue to punish with so many unchecked boxes left on the To-Do list. Until then, investors should expect ADMP to continue trading in the downward channel and hit new 52-week lows (Figure 5).

Figure 5: ADMP Daily (Source: Trendspider)

It is possible we will see the selling pressure subside in the coming weeks as we approach the PDUFA date, but that pressure might be reapplied even if ZIMHI gets approval. It is apparent the market needs the company to find a reputable ZIMHI partner, report strong SYMJEPI script growth, announce that U.S. Compounding has crossed over to being cash-flow positive, and overall revenue growth in Q3.

What's My Plan?

I have been adding at these current levels and look to add if ZIMHI gets a 3-month extension or CRL. The stock continues to trade as if Adamis already has received a CRL. Thus, a substantial cut in the share price will provide an opening to average down to a cut-rate valuation. Overall, I haven’t changed my views about the long-term potential for Adamis, so I am looking to hold ADMP for at least five more years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.