Market Volatility Bulletin: Hong Kong Implied Vol Trades Several Points Over Realized Vol

Realized vol on Hong Kong shares has been surprisingly calm, but the implied vol readings show room for a pretty big move.

The Hong Kong protests enter their 18th week, and the situation seems to be getting worse rather than improving.

Asian markets (AAXJ, EWJ, EWA, EWU, FXI) were a mixed bag as the Sino-American trade discussions reopen this upcoming week.

European stocks (VGK, EWU, EWG) traded higher on Monday by about .3%.

VIX of EEM

The EEM VIX shot up after a rather difficult weekend in Hong Kong - the index is now trading near the middle (20.22) of its five-day range (18.65-21.55).

CNN

The Hong Kong protests keep going and going. The trouble is that in terms of violence and direction of order, one can easily make the case that things are headed toward increased chaos.

Hong Kong has been rocked by violent clashes and the city has been partially paralyzed since the Friday evening decision by the government to use its emergency powers to ban people from wearing masks at demonstrations. Lam said the move was "necessary" but insisted it does not mean Hong Kong is in a state of emergency. - CNN

As an American, it is very easy to reflexively take the side of the protesters. But things are getting out of hand rather quickly when people mob together.

While the US certainly has its issues to deal with as the trade talks resume, China has its own domestic crises to contend with.

Financial doom for China? People have been calling it for years. Maybe it will happen. Eventually it likely happens to all countries, which are after all run by mere humans.

Without pin-pointing some financial Armageddon, it cannot be a good sign that daily limits are cratering. It does in fact suggest that not all is well in the Chinese banking system. I'm interested in any viewpoints from readers on this topic.

So the spread on 3M-30Yr USTs looks quite ominous. But there are other factors at play, such as global rates more or less going down the rabbit hole into negative-rate territory.

I'm not saying that the recession warning should be shrugged off. Still, US30Yr debt is trading at a substantial premium to most European sovereign debt, and the Fed is taking rates lower (quite likely to cut in late October).

Vol Snapshot: iShares Hong Kong ETF

For 18 weeks of intensifying protests, EWH has held its ground pretty okay. Don't get me wrong - it's not a place where folks would have wanted to park their money over the last three months (down about 15%). In light of the disruption to commerce (subway closures, streets blockaded, severe reduction in ATM withdrawal limits) though, this is about as good as one could ask for.

Finance Yahoo! - EWH volatility percentiles

Here's the view on realized volatility for the EWH on a percentile basis going back to Jan 2009.

The fund's vol profile is declining from a realized standpoint, which may be counter-intuitive.

ThinkOrSwim: One-sigma price points by date

ThinkOrSwim has a tool that forecasts future price ranges based upon its computed implied volatility (currently 27% for EWH). The implied one-sigma move (about 68% likelihood) as priced by the options market is that the shares will trade between $19.57 and $25.28 by this December - or about a 13% move.

There is a good bit more trading on the put side of the ledger (about 9,000 as of 10:51 AM Monday morning) as opposed to the call side (about 2,000). Trading volume on EWH options has definitely picked up a lot over the last couple months, but I'd still view these options as insurance instruments rather than a place that you want to do shorter-term trading.

Wrap-Up

