New Iran Nuclear Deal May 'Immediately' Allow Iran To Resume Full Oil Sales

Oil prices would likely collapse and Trump gets low gas prices and a new nuclear deal going into the 2020 presidential election.

Other OPEC producers would need to cut production further to make room for Iran.

Presidents Macron and Rouhani. Source: Reuters.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and President Trump agreed to a four-point document brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, which states:

Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon” and will “fully comply with its nuclear obligations and commitments and will accept a negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear activities.” It would also “refrain from any aggression and will seek genuine peace and respect in the region through negotiations." The US would in return lift sanctions on Iran.”

Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting that was broadcast live that the French plan to end the rift between Iran and the United States was “broadly acceptable” to Iran. Rouhani said some wording needs to be changed and it would “immediately” allow Iran to resume oil sales.

HOPE

In his speech at the UN, Rouhani invited countries in the region to join what he called the security coalition of HOPE - an acronym for the Hormuz Peace Endeavor. Iran could help secure the Persian Gulf region and guarantee the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz

Separately, Col. Frederick Coleman, commander of the 609th Air and Space Operations Center had said, “Frankly, as the war against ISIS winds down and as we continue to work through a potential peace process in Afghanistan, the region is calming down and potentially more stable than it has been in decades,” he said. “Except for Iran.”

With Iran agreeing to refrain from aggression, the Middle East could become more peaceful and stable than it has been in decades.

Oil Flow

It has been reported that Iran has shipped oil to China to store in “bonded storage” and is pre-positioned for sale into the key Asian market. In addition, it has been reported that 46 of Iran’s 54 tankers serve as floating storage near the coast of Iran. The lifting of sanctions would allow those barrels to immediately enter the world oil market.

According to estimates published by the Energy Information Administration, Iran’s production dropped from about 3.7 million barrels per day prior to May 2018 to about 2.1 million in August 2019. Therefore, about 1.6 million barrels per day would be sold into the market once Iran ramps its production back-up. Iran may have been smuggling some oil out and so the full impact may be slightly less.

Such a development would require immediate action by OPEC+ if it wants to prevent an oil price collapse. The additional volume would come while the demand for OPEC oil is falling. OPEC itself predicts demand for its oil to drop to 28.87 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2020 and to average 29.4 million for all of 2020.

The question is which countries would decrease output on top of the 1.8 million barrel per day cut which has been extended through March 2020? Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE are about the only candidates. But such a cut would immediately interfere with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to list an IPO on an international stock exchange.

Conclusions

The French plan appears to be acceptable to both the U.S. and Iran. Assuming President Trump gives the go-ahead, the diplomats from both sides and Europe will get to work drafting the exact wording of the new nuclear agreement.

OPEC will have to call an "emergency meeting" to figure out how they are going to deal with preventing an even worse glut than they had to confront in 2016. Saudi Arabia would probably have to reduce its production to about 8 million barrels per day and keep it down at that level.

More than likely, oil prices will collapse as traders doubt OPEC’s ability to prevent a glut. And so U.S. gasoline prices will drop sharply as the 2020 U.S. presidential election gets into high gear, providing Trump with the outcome he has wanted, lower gasoline prices and a new and improved nuclear deal that goes much further to securing peace in the Middle East.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.