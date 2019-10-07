Q3 Portfolio Review: Beating The Market And Growing Income

More important to us, our income has grown by leaps and bounds in just a few short years.

Only four of our 43 positions were down for the year, with many names showing at least a 20% return for the year.

The March to Freedom Fund has not topped the S&P 500's return through the end of September.

With the third quarter closing last week, it is time to examine how our portfolio performed. The March to Freedom Fund was just barely behind the total return of the S&P 500 the last time I looked at our portfolio. The goal is for the March to Freedom Fund to produce enough in dividends that my wife and I can retire in the next 15 to 20 years.

As we have done for much of the time that I have tracked our portfolio on Seeking Alpha, we managed to overtake the S&P 500 index by the conclusion of the third quarter. The March to Freedom Fund had a total return of 23.3% through the end of September. As always, this consists of capital gains and dividends received, but not contributions. The S&P 500 had a total return of 19.94% during this period of time according to Morningstar.

This would be the best annual return we have ever had if the current gains hold through the end of the year.

As with previous updates, this article will examine the stocks providing these gains, those stocks that underperformed this year and our dividend income results.

Top and Bottom Performers

Before diving into our best and worst performing stocks, I should note that I consider core holdings to be full when they reach $6,000. Supporting positions are considered to be full when they reach $4,000

Target (TGT) takes the top spot through the first three quarters of the year, returning more than 64%. The company reported second quarter results on 8/21/2019. Revenue improved 3.6% while adjusted earnings-per-share increased 24%. Both results were above consensus estimates and adjusted earnings-per-share were a new company record.

Same store sales improved 3.4%, due in large part to a 2.4% increase in traffic. Also adding to growth was a 34% improvement in comparable digital channel sales. Same-day ordering services contributed 1.5% of overall comparable sales growth. It wasn’t long ago that Target was behind competitors in the terms of digital and same-day ordering services. These results show that the company has improved its positioning in these areas.

We last added to our position in the company on 3/8/2019 at a price of $75.36. Target is now our fourth largest position. I consider this position to be full.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is one of two leftovers from our last update’s top performers. The stock remains our second-best performing position, having returned 51% since the start of 2019. The world’s largest defense contractor reported second quarter results on 7/23/2019. The company’s revenue grew 7.7% while earnings-per-share were higher by 23.5%.

All four segments of the company had higher net sales and operating profits. Missile & Fire Control were especially impressive, producing a 16% increase in sales and a 17% improvement in operating profit. The Aeronautics division benefited from higher production volumes for the F-35 program. Lockheed Martin raised guidance for the year following strong second quarter results.

Lockheed Martin continues to be one of my favorite companies as it has a size and scale that others can’t match. The company continues to raise its guidance and gave shareholders a 9.2% dividend increase for its December payment. This will mark 17 consecutive years of dividend growth. Out of the 43 position we hold, Lockheed Martin is our fifteenth largest holding. Despite the strong year-to-date return, I still think shares of Lockheed Martin are reasonably valued and I would like to add to our position before the end of the year.

Dollar General (DG), a name we have only owned since June of last year, has a year-to-date return of more than 49%. The company released second quarter earnings results on 8/2/2019.

Net sales for the company improved 8.4% while same-store sales were higher by 4%. Average transaction and customer traffic were both higher during the quarter. Gains were made in several product categories, such as consumables, seasonal and home categories. Apparel was the lone category to decline from the previous year.

While several big box companies are announcing store closures, Dollar General plans to open 975 new stores in 2019 while remodeling another 1,000. Dollar General also has improved same-store sales growth of 29 straight years, something few other retailers can say. I consider the stock to be a play on the next recession, given the price point of products that the company sells. When the economy weakens, consumers will likely find Dollar General an attractive place to shop.

We’ve bought Dollar General three times over the last two years, so it’ll likely be some time before we add to the position again. The position is one purchase below full status.

Our fourth best performer so far this year is Mastercard (MA). Mastercard has consistently been one of our strongest positions over the past few years and has been a mainstay on our top performers list. The stock is higher by 46% in 2019. The company released earnings results on 7/30/2019. Mastercard managed to beat both top and bottom line expectations during the quarter. Revenue was higher by 14% and earnings-per-share improved 11%.

Gross dollar volumes increased 10% in the U.S. and 14% in international markets. Cross border volumes were up 16% in constant currency. Cards in use grew 6% while credit card volumes were up more than 10% and debit volumes increased almost 16%.

I have felt that Mastercard was expensive for as long as I have followed the company, but the stock continues to be an excellent investment. The stock is our seventh largest holding and I consider the position to be full.

Our fifth best performer through the end of the third quarter is Apple (AAPL), which has increased 44.6% this year. The company released results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on 7/30/2019. Revenue was up just 1%. Earnings-per-share dropped nearly 7%. Both results actually topped expectations.

This quarter was Apple’s best third quarter ever even as iPhone sales declined from the previous year. This decline was less than the second quarter of fiscal 2019, showing that weakness for the product could be decelerating. Apple’s revenue outside of iPhones actually improved 17% for the quarter. Services grew 13% to an all-time high and wearables were up 50%.

Apple was the first U.S. company to reach a trillion-dollar valuation. And though I prefer Microsoft (MSFT) among technology companies with a valuation of nearly a trillion dollars, I am a fan of Apple’s ability to generate cash flow. Apple has free cash flow of ~$60 billion over the past four quarters, which have generously been used to repurchase stock and grow dividends. Apple is our seventeenth largest holding and I feel we have it appropriately sized for our portfolio.

As with last our last quarterly update, we only have four positions that are currently showing a loss for the year. And they are the same four stocks as our second quarter update: AbbVie (ABBV), Altria (MO), 3M (MMM) and CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

Not much has changed with these companies since our last update so I’ll skip rehashing those names as many of the issues that plagued these companies continues today.

The only one of these names that seems to be rightsized itself is CVS Health Corporation. The company reported second quarter results on 8/7/2019. Revenue was up 36%, mostly due to the acquisition of Aetna, and earnings-per-share improved 12%. Pharmacy Services revenues increased more than 4% and the Retail/LTC segment was up 3.7%. We added to CVS Health Corporation at the end of August. The company also raised guidance for the remainder of the year. With expectations so low for the company, the stock spiked higher following the earnings release.

While the company has paused its dividend growth in order to pay down debt, I find what CVS Health Corporation business appealing. Consumers will need to fill more prescriptions as they age, which should benefit the company. We own enough of CVS Health Corporation at the moment so will likely focus our investing dollars elsewhere going forward.

Purchases and Current Holdings

Following third quarter purchases, we have now added to 25 positions so far in 2019. This has been a very busy year in terms of trading for us. You can review our most recent purchases here.

3M, Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AbbVie, Aflac (AFL), Altria, Amgen (AMGN), Apple, AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Chevron (CVX), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), Cummins (CMI), CVS Health Corporation, Dollar General, Dominion Energy (D), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Mills (GIS), Honeywell International (HON), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lockheed Martin, MasterCard, McCormick & Company (MKC), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), Microsoft, NextEra Energy (NEE), Nike (NKE), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Philip Morris International (PM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Realty Income (O), Southern Company (SO), Starbucks (SBUX), Stryker (SYK), Target, Ventas (VTR), Verizon (VZ), V. F. Corp (VFC), Visa (V) and The Walt-Disney Company (DIS).

Dividend Income Review

Beating the S&P 500 is always nice, but dividends have always been the primary concern as my wife and I will live off this income when we are fully retired from work.

And as impressive as our portfolio are this year, the increases in dividend income are even more so.

Just a reminder, we currently have dividend reinvestment turned off in most positions so that we can more quickly add to stocks that we find undervalued.

Month / Year Month-Over-Month Increase Year to Date Year-to-Date Increase July 2014 208.9% 2014 329.8% July 2015 122.9% 2015 193.1% July 2016 109.9% 2016 135.0% July 2017 60.6% 2017 68.7% July 2018 20.6% 2018 30.1%

For those that don’t know, 2014 was the first year that I started tracking our dividend income religiously. We have seen income grow every month except for ones since this time. Our income for this past July is up more than 200% since 2014 while dividends received have more than doubled since July 2015 and July 2016. This growth in income has happened in just a few short years.

Much of this improvement is due to reinvested dividends and dividend growth from the stocks we owned during this time. Dividend paying companies for the month of July are a combination of higher yielding stocks, like Altria and Philip Morris, and lower yielding names, like McCormick & Company and Disney.

All of these companies outside of Dollar General have at least nine straight years of dividend growth. Some companies have multiple decades of dividend growth, led by Coca-Cola which has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Stocks with lengthy dividend growth track records have managed to increase their dividends through the various phases of the economic cycle. These are the companies we are depending on to provide for our retirement.

Companies that paid dividends in the month of July include: Altria, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola, Dollar General, JPMorgan, McCormick & Company, Nike, Philip Morris International, Realty Income, Stryker, Ventas and The Walt-Disney Company.

Month / Year Month-Over-Month Increase Year to Date Year-to-Date Increase August 2014 317.4% 2014 328.4% August 2015 137.1% 2015 185.7% August 2016 125.5% 2016 133.9% August 2017 63.8% 2017 68.1% August 2018 8.1% 2018 27.2%

August’s income also showed solid improvements over the previous years. The month-over-month increase since 2014 is one of our best for the non-March/June/September/December months. You’ll notice the comparison to last year’s August is very low, but this is due in part because we’ve turned off the automatic dividend reinvestment in most of our portfolio prior to this month. In addition, of the 11 companies that pay us dividends this month, we only added to AT&T in time to receive an August dividend.

Companies that paid dividends in the month of August include: AT&T, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Apple, CVS Health Corporation, General Mills, MasterCard, Procter& Gamble, Realty Income, Starbucks and Verizon.

Month / Year Month-Over-Month Increase Year to Date Year-to-Date Increase September 2014 549.3% 2014 349.% September 2015 282.1% 2015 195.5% September 2016 143.1% 2016 133.7% September 2017 69.0% 2017 67.1% September 2018 35.6% 2018 27.6%

And now we get to the month where the gains in income really show up. Income for September was up almost 550% compared to September of 2014. Much of this growth is due to the number of companies we own that pay dividends during this month. 23 of our 43 positions distributed cash during this time. Only seven companies, some of which we don’t even own anymore, paid a dividend in September of 2014.

Most of the names that we owned were also in the portfolio in 2015 and 2016, showing how important dividend growth and dividend reinvestment can be.

Companies that paid dividends during the month of September include: 3M, Aflac, Amgen, Boeing, Chevron, Costco, Cummins, Dominion Energy, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, McDonald’s, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, Nike, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Realty Income, Southern Company, Target, V.F. Corp and Visa.

The majority of the companies we own have announced dividend increases for 2019. I project that our income for this year will be up more than 24% from last year. Compared to 2014, our income for the year is projected to improve 328%.

I look forward to 10 years down the road when I compare our monthly income results to previous years.

The March to Freedom Fund yields 2.4% currently or 2.6% when excluding workplace retirement accounts that do not allow for individual stock purchasing. Based on the number of positions, the average dividend increase for 2019 is 6.5%. This improves to 7.4% when using position weight.

Final Thoughts

As I say in every portfolio update article, I don’t put these figures out there to boast about our performance. I use this exercise to illustrate how ordinary investors can build a cash producing portfolio simply by focusing on quality companies with long histories of dividend growth.

If you’re willing to put in the time and effort to research companies and disciplined enough to follow your investing rules then you don’t need a financial advisor to manage your money. We are proof that you can be successful at investing on your own.

We finally caught up to the market by the end of the third quarter. Only four of our positions were under water for the year, with the rest of the portfolio performing quite well.

While our year-to-date returns are strong, the improvements in dividends received are what I am most excited about. Our portfolio is right where we want it to be in terms of producing income. While nothing is certain when it comes to investing, I am confident that we will eventually get to a place where we no longer have to work as we will receive enough in dividends to cover expenses. Owning shares of companies with long histories of dividend growth will help us reach our goals.

How has your portfolio performed through the first three quarters of the year? What have you been buying or selling during this time? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,AFL,CMI,COST,CVX,D,DG,GIS,HON,JPM,KO,XOM,LMT,MA,MMM,MO,MSFT,PG,PM,T,TGT,V,VFC,VTR,AMGN,NEE,MCD,PFE,AAPL, ABT,BA,CSCO,CVS,DIS,JNJ,MKC,NKE,O,PEP,SBUX,SO,SYK,VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.