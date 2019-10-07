Table Trac: A Long Growth Runway

Introduction

Table Trac develops and sells Casino Management Systems (NYSE:CMS) and technical support to casinos in the U.S., Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1995 and filed for a patent for its Casino Management System software in the same year. In 2000, U.S. patent # 5,957,776 was approved. In the early days, Table Trac claimed to have been one of the only companies with such systems. Originally Table Trac only made an information system for individual casino tables, but the company’s offering has since evolved into a comprehensive suite of casino management software that they now call “Casino Trac”.

CMS Landscape

In the “Competition” section of the company’s original security registration filing they said this:

“The Company is unaware of any competitor actively pursuing its target market; however, many of the Company's likely competitor have substantially greater resources and experience than the Company.”

They were correct. Today, there are four major players in the CMS space, and a handful of smaller players, including Table Trac. The four majors are Aristocrat Leisure (OTCPK:ARLUF), Scientific Games (SGMS), IGT (IGT), and Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY). All of these companies have more diversified gaming operations than Table Trac, but they all sell CMS to casinos. For more information on these four companies and their CMS offerings, readers should check out Casino Journal’s 2018 profile on casino management software.

However, given Table Trac’s size, they do not compete as much directly with the big four. They have carved out a niche by serving the smaller casinos that have been sprouting up across the country in the last two decades. Many of their larger customers are Native American casino groups.

In speaking with a few people in the industry, I have gathered that Table Trac has a very competitive offering (by some accounts, superior) compared to the larger players. And they are able to compete on price. This is why they have had success in signing smaller, lower budget casinos. Another selling point for Table Trac is that they do not charge for system upgrades, although this is common practice among some of their larger competitors.

In the original Table Trac filing in 2000, they cited just one customer. By 2004 (the first year Table Trac turned a profit) they had systems in eight casinos. Now, as of 3/31/2019, they have contracts with 96 casino operators worldwide, and have systems installed in 155 casinos.

2017 was arguably the most important year in Table Trac’s history, as they finally received a license to sell their systems in Nevada, the state with the most casinos. As a result, the company’s casino count jumped from 77 to 130 by year end.

Source: Company Filings.

Recently passed legislation in Illinois sent casino software providers stocks’ higher, while seemingly hurting the prospects of casino operators based in Nevada, because the bill is likely to create increased competition. Table Trac does not yet have a license to operate in Illinois, although the state already has a handful of riverboat casinos.

Recent license approvals in states like Maryland have also boosted Table Trac’s growth in recent years. It is difficult to estimate the total addressable market for Table Trac’s product because some of its customers are very small. For example, Table Trac announced in May that it signed a deal with A & A Gaming to install its systems in the Abner’s Crab Shack in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland (just 35 miles east of D.C.). Abner’s is a restaurant with a small game room with slot machines. These types of establishments are becoming increasingly popular, and aren’t counted on lists of casinos in the United States.

There are casinos in 40 of the 50 U.S. states, but Table Trac only has customers in 13 states, so there is a still a lot of ground they have not yet covered.

One database of casinos in the U.S. (found on unitedstatescasinos.org) estimates that there are 1,955 casinos nationwide, although they note that this does not include game rooms, which are part of Table Trac’s market.

The AGA’s State of the States report lists the “total electronic gaming device locations” at 16,628 as of December 31st, 2018. I believe this is the best representation of Table Trac’s total addressable market. Meaning at year end, Table Trac had systems installed at less than 1% of all electronic gaming locations in the U.S. Of course I don’t expect Table Trac to capture any significant percentage of their total addressable market, but the point is that there is plenty of room for them to expand.

The AGA also lists the total number of tribal casinos at 514 at year end, up slightly from 508 a year ago. The tribal casino market is Table Trac’s bread and butter, but there is significant opportunity to grow there, too.

Investors reacted favorably to the Table Trac’s announcement on July 8th that it would be partnering with a Japanese software company to bring a version of its offering to Japan, where the gaming market is large. TBTC shares rose 30% in the five trading days following the announcement.

Durability

Table Trac’s customer retention is extremely high. You can gather this from their reporting as well, in that the total number of casinos served goes up almost every single quarter without fail. I have talked to people in the industry who have confirmed that they almost never lose a customer.

Part of the reason for this is switching costs. Installations lead to casino downtime, which lead to days of revenue sacrifice for the casino. By building a sticky customer base, Table Trac should see some pricing power over time.

Ownership

Chad Hoehne is the founder, CEO and chairman of the Table Trac board, and he is also the company’s largest shareholder, owning nearly 26% of the outstanding shares as of December 31st, 2018. The board as a whole owns 33.8% of shares. And Zeff Capital LP, managed by Daniel Zeff, owns 9.9% of shares.

Large institutional shareholders are not new to Table Trac. Beginning in 2007, Doucet Asset Management first filed a form 13D indicating that they owned more than 5% of Table Trac’s outstanding shares. Doucet continued to file 13Ds for the next few years, but took on a more active role in 2010, by nominating and electing a board member.

In 2011, drama ensued as Doucet became frustrated with Table Trac’s performance, and called for the company to put itself up for sale. Eventually Doucet’s board nominee resigned, and Table Trac continued to operate with its existing management in place.

Doucet continued to file as a 13D shareholder until 2015, when it appears they began to sell. However, in August of 2015, Zeff Capital first filed a 13D, indicating that they now owned more than 5% of shares. So it seems that as Doucet was selling, Zeff was buying.

By year-end 2017, Zeff had acquired its full 9.9% stake in Table Trac, which it still maintains today. The majority of Zeff’s shares seem to have been acquired in 2015 and 2016. During those years, shares began trading at $0.96 and finished at $1.40, and traded as low as $0.70 in mid-2015 as Doucet was presumably unloading their position.

Zeff Capital is a microcap hedge fund based in New York that has been known to take activist positions in companies, and has had some success in electing board members. The fund has posted excellent returns since its inception.

Source: zeffcapital.com

Valuation

Table Trac is not “cheap” by most measures of valuation. It currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20x and a price/earnings multiple of 25x. Aristocrat, IGT, Scientific Games, and Konami trade at an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x. The problem with comparing Table Trac with this peer group is that all of the above-mentioned companies are much larger, have much greater financial leverage, and produce games and other offerings in addition to casino management systems.

Using the below assumptions, I have created a very simple discounted cash flow model for Table Trac for the next five years.

The first assumption is that Table Trac will add five new casinos in the back half of 2019. I believe they will easily add more than this (based on recent press releases), but I’m being conservative. Table Trac’s casino count has grown at a 20% CAGR from 2009 – 2018. I expect growth to continue but at a slower pace. Revenue per casino has averaged just under $75,000 for the last five years. 2017 was a bit higher since they gained access to Nevada that year and installations spiked. Profit margin was 7.6% in the last twelve months. I will use 10% as a standard discount rate, and a terminal P/E of 15x.

These assumptions will lead to the following income stream in the base case.

Source: Author’s Work, Company Filings.

And here are the expected net present values of the bear, base and bull cases based on the assumptions above.

The base case shows that Table Trac is more-or-less fairly priced at $3.00 per share. The bear and bull cases imply more upside than downside. I consider the assumptions I’ve used to be fairly conservative in each case.

Risk

The size of Table Trac is its biggest risk in my opinion. If they can’t hire and retain a good sales force, they may fail to capitalize on the large growth opportunities staring them in the face. Every one of their competitors is much larger and has greater financial resources.

Summary

Table Trac checks most of the boxes laid out in Christopher Mayer’s book 100 Baggers. Here are a few of the main criteria Mayers observes of companies that eventually produced 100x returns which also apply to TBTC.

Small starting size. TBTC has a market cap of $14 million, about as small as publicly traded companies get. Strong industry tailwinds. I’m not sure of anyone who thinks there will be fewer sites for legal gambling in the U.S. ten years from now compared with today. Founder owned and operated. As mentioned earlier, Chad Hoehne founded the company, owns the majority of shares, and serves as the company’s CEO. Economic moat. TableTrac’s moat is the switching costs of its customers, and thus, high customer retention.

I am not suggesting that Table Trac will return 100x. In fact, it almost certainly won’t. But it is interesting to note that it shares a lot of the characteristics of successful long-term investments in years past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.