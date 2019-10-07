Alibaba Group: Complex Valuation Update

Alibaba is clearly undervalued relative to the main blue chips on Nasdaq.

1. Technical parameters

Starting from 2015, Alibaba's (BABA) stock price has been following, with varied success, its long-term exponential trend that acts as a smart average:

Since September 2018, Alibaba's actual stock price has almost constantly been deviating from this trend by more than one standard deviation. Most alarming is the fact that there is no sign of gradual synchronization of the dynamics of BABA's stock price and its exponential trend:

What is it? Is it a chronic underestimation of Alibaba's price or a sign of the slowing growth of the company’s capitalization?

Throughout the year, the rolling annual total price return of Alibaba's stocks has been fluctuating below or near zero. It is also a negative sign.

2. Growth drivers

Before starting this block, I would like to draw attention to the deceleration demonstrated by almost all key segments of the company's revenue in the recent quarters. To visualize this, I added the revenue trendlines before and after the last four quarterly results to each of the following graphs.

The one exception is the "cloud computing and Internet infrastructure" segment:

But this segment is accountable for only 7% of the company's total revenue:

Moving on. The long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Alibaba's capitalization has been describing the company's capitalization as undervalued for a year now:

But a much more important point is that this relationship is not linear, but logarithmic. As you can see, in the course of time, there is a decrease in the coefficients with which Alibaba's capitalization reacts to the revenue growth. This is an analogue of multiple compression which reflects investors' doubts as to the stability of a company's future growth rates. However, perhaps this phenomenon is only temporary.

By the way, in the case of Alibaba, there is also the long-term relationship between the FCF TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization. And this relationship is linear and describes Alibaba's current capitalization as undervalued:

So, in terms of the established patterns, Alibaba remains undervalued. But the observed slowdown in the growth of Alibaba’s revenue reduces the extent of this undervaluation.

3. Comparable valuation

I think that the comparison based on the forward-priced multiples gives the most qualitative fundamental valuation. In this case, I mean the P/S and P/E multiples calculated on the basis of expected revenue and earnings and adjusted for the expected revenue and earnings growth rates.

Judging by the P/S to growth (forward) multiple, Alibaba's stock price is 67% below the balanced level:

It is worth noting that Alibaba's expected annual revenue growth rate is the highest among the companies in my sample.

Based on the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Alibaba is even more undervalued by the market:

4. Risk Parameters

Currently, Alibaba's Beta is around one and there is a tendency to decrease. It's a good sign because Beta is an indicator of speculative interest which tends to affect the volatility.

But even more interesting, that starting from 2018, Alibaba's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is stably lower than the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

Bottom line

From a technical point of view, Alibaba is greatly undervalued but looks weak. I proceed from the assumption that no trade agreement will be concluded between China and the United States in the near future. This fact will continue to negatively affect the growth rate of the company's dollar revenue. And this in turn will restrain the growth of the company's capitalization. Alibaba is clearly undervalued relative to the main blue chips on Nasdaq. Alibaba's stock is more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline.

