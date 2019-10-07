German Factory Orders Continue To Fall - There's Not A Great Deal The ECB Can Do About This

In the absence of a significant fiscal policy change in Germany, it is likely that we'll just have to accept a recession there.

There's not a great deal that the European Central Bank can do about this, meaning monetary policy is impotent.

German factory orders

We've the numbers for August factory orders in Germany. Not good news; they're now down 6.7% year on year vs. a decline of only 5% the previous month.

We can also look at these numbers on a monthly basis and see that they're down 0.6% when the expectation was only for a 0.3% decline.

It would be reasonable to suggest that the German manufacturing economy is in recession now. The big question then becomes, well, what can anyone do about it?

This is a continuation of trend

We've been worrying about the vitality of the German economy for some time now. Manufacturing numbers have been falling for many months now:

We have to remember that manufacturing is much more important to the German economy than it is to any other rich nation bar Switzerland. The manufacturing share of GDP is around double that of the UK, US or France for example, up in the 20 to 25% range. Thus manufacturing matters in Germany in a manner that it doesn't elsewhere. A year on year fall of 8.6% in factory orders is thus a real thing, something to take note of.

OK, now we have these newer figures, and at least the collapse is slower, but that's a cold comfort.

As we can see, the manufacturing number is sufficiently contractionary that it's dragging the entire economy into lower output levels. We should recall here that the manufacturing sector in Germany is about twice the size, as a portion of the economy, than it is in near all other rich countries. It therefore has a greater influence.

There are those saying this isn't too bad

For example, in among the details some wisps of hope:

Or:

(German factory orders from Christophe Barraud)

This is the 15th month of decline and the largest monthly drop in that time period.

So, a German recession then?

That's what it looks like, yes. That German manufacturing is in a recession seems obvious, and that this is now sufficiently large enough to put the entire economy into such also appears to be true.

The question, of course, is what does anyone do about this?

ECB's possibilities

Monetary policy doesn't really have a great deal of room to be more expansionary. Rates are about as negative as they can go without becoming counterproductive. It has already restarted asset purchases.

The other solution is an expansionary fiscal policy within Germany itself, but given the politics of the place, this seems unlikely.

My view

There, I would expect there to be a German recession. That obviously makes an investment into that economy contraindicated. But other than just avoiding the place, is there anything else that can be done?

This is where we can be a little clever within the constraints of the eurozone's structure. As I've mentioned interminably by definition, we have to have one monetary policy for the entire zone. And Germany is by far the largest economy, thus that policy will be heavily influenced by conditions there.

But it isn't true that all of the peripheral countries are also in a recession. They're going to be getting that same ultra-expansionary monetary policy all the same. This means a significant increase in asset prices in that periphery.

We've seen this before back in the early 2000s. Euro interest rates were low to benefit Germany's economy and this led to property booms in Ireland and Spain which at the time really needed tighter monetary conditions.

History doesn't repeat, but it does rhyme. So, we'd expect something similar again.

The investor view

The ECB will be keeping monetary policy loose to aid that German economy. This also perhaps means too loose policies in other eurozone countries. Thus, an asset investment - specifically real estate - in that periphery should and will do well.

My own suggestion would be Portugal. Partly because I know the place well and partly because it both missed the excesses of the last boom and also has strong rising property prices already. Mortgage rates with good credit can be as low as 1% currently.

Precisely because Germany is into a recession, monetary policy is going to remain loose. Thus we can look for asset value increases in those peripheral countries.

