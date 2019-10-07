Warming Up To Entertainment, Travel, And Leisure Stocks

The reasons for investing your October money in "free time" stocks

Summer is over. Time to go back to school and work. This could also mean more time spent in front of TV, listening to the radio on your daily commute or planning already the next holiday escapade. I am not arguing that investing in entertainment, travel, and leisure is a better choice than stocks from other industries. However, as we are seeing earnings reported from the Summertime sales, and because entertainment, travel, and leisure relate to the use of free time and holidays, I found it an interesting intellectual exercise to combine them in one article.

For this purpose, I am using two separate screeners. One is dedicated specifically to the entertainment stocks, while the other only to travel and leisure stocks. The premise behind both screeners is to find the best months in the year when buying companies with the highest EPS or revenues growth rates would bring the biggest compound return with a 1-year holding period (or a multiple of 1 year, if the recommendation was repeated in the time of re-balancing). The backtests for these two industries indicated that October is a very propitious month to begin a position. As for entertainment stocks, under the condition of buying every October 4 or 5 top stocks, the 10-year backtest indicates the performance of 460% vs. the return of 246% for S&P 500 index.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

The best position was Sinclair Broadcast Group, which increased by 209% from October 2012 to October 2013. The worst position was Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) which lost 28% between October 2009 and October 2011.

As for travel and leisure stocks, the superiority above S&P 500 is not always there because the performance of the screener seems more volatile. The return is still higher than the index, though: 284% vs. 246%, respectively.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

The best position was Multimedia Games Holding, which increased by 122% from October 2012 to October 2013. The worst position was MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) which lost 46% between October 2014 and October 2015.

The picks for October 2019

I am describing only a number from all stocks which have been returned by these two screeners. The selection for the article was completely whimsical and personal. I am presenting the stocks which have stricken me with something interesting, either due to their latest events or possible mispricing.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) - this developer and producer of television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events is expected, according to data on Finviz.com, to achieve this year the EPS growth of 100%, and next year - one of nearly 200%. Such rates place it among the top 3 fastest-growing companies in the peer group. This position does not come as a surprise, given that for the last 5 years, WWE has had the highest growth in the whole group, 94% of a compounded annual growth rate. However, the stock does not come cheap with a trailing Price to Earnings of 82 and Price to Forward Earnings of nearly 64, according to Morningstar.com. Seems like the market is pricing dearly a company which gives an impression of printing money: their free cash flow per share nearly tripled from 2017 to 2018. However, it has decreased significantly in the last three quarters. Still, it is expected that WWE will be able to maintain high revenues thanks to the monetization of the content worldwide after the company entered into content distribution deals with BT Sport in the U.K., Fox Sports in Latin America, and PP Sports in China.

For the last 5 years, the WWE stock has crushed S&P 500. It returned 425% vs. 67%, respectively.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) is a hospitality group with operations spread across the United States and the smallest market capitalization in the lodging industry, with nearly $200 million. Perhaps it is this tiny size that allows them to shine among the competitors, thanks to a stellar EPS growth rate Year over Year of 300% and the highest expected growth for the next 5 years, 30% annually. They were able to gradually decrease the Debt to Equity ratio (always below 1) in the last years, but it has ticked up recently, which could be attributed to the investments in an industry-first AI Virtual Agent for Central Reservations to support all 1,400 hotels in the system.

The volatility of this small-cap is clearly evident when looking at its performance compared to the S&P 500. It has had its ups and downs. For the last 5 years, it has returned 23%, much less than 67% of the index.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) is a radio broadcasting company on its rising path after emerging in June 2018 from bankruptcy. They filed for Chapter 11 in November 2017. They entered into a restructuring agreement with some of its lenders to reduce more than $1 billion in debt. Having achieved the debt reduction with cash from divestments and operations, they have been recently able to prepay some of senior secured loans. Low valuations following the restructuring attracted institutional investors like Eaton Vance and BlackRock, as well as funds like Franklin.

Since emerging from bankruptcy in June 2018, Cumulus has returned below a half percent. The chart indicates the uncertainty felt by investors after the restructuring.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

Carnival Corporation & PLC (CCL) is, according to their website, "the world's largest leisure travel company". Ten cruise line brands in their portfolio exploit the fleet of 102 ships visiting more than 700 ports around the world and attract nearly 11.5 million guests annually. Although the company does not stand out among its peers with anything special with regards to valuation ratios, growth rates or margins, it is the biggest player in the space. Their revenues, net income, and EPS have been growing steadily. To be specific, their revenues have grown for the last 10 years at CAGR of 2.6%, however, the growth has accelerated in the last 3 years to reach the rate of 6.3%. On the EPS side, respectively, growth rates are 4.4% (10 years average) and 25% (3 years average). They are Free Cash Flow positive and since 2010, they have been able to multiply FCF per Share by a factor of nearly 10x, while keeping a reasonable dividend payout ratio of 42%. It seems to be a stable and well-run business that not only does have a decent and steady growth but also a satisfying dividend yield of 4.8%.

However, when it comes to stock performance, clearly 2019 has not been good for the shareholders of Carnival. For the last 5 years, the return is a meager 6.6%. Would the recent growth of revenues and yearly increases of dividend pass unnoticed by the market?

Source: EquitiesLab.com

Conclusions

If to believe the backtests, World Wrestling Entertainment should be the favorite of this list because it belongs to a more successful screener and has beaten the market. However, the stories of Carnival and Cumulus are carrying enough uncertainty to also expect an abnormal return when the market notices their potential. It could be that the shakeouts which started last Summer made investors a little bit more demanding and cautious. Still, I am interested in your thoughts about these picks and investing in these two industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.