Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/3/19

Includes: HOME, LGF.A, PPR, RRTS, RUN, WMS, WORK
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/3/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);
  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A); and
  • At Home (HOME).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Roadrunner Trans (RRTS);
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and
  • Slack Technologies (WORK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Rachesky Mark

DIR, BO

Lions Gate Entertainment

LGF.A

JB*

$22,052,058

2

Berkshire Partners

BO

Advanced Drainage Systems

WMS

AB

$7,320,506

3

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$6,392,573

4

Sosin Clifford

BO

At Home

HOME

B

$4,508,751

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$3,422,573

6

Lee Tom Y

DIR

PURE Bioscience

PURE

JB*

$290,000

7

Okuno Dale

DIR

PURE Bioscience

PURE

JB*

$250,000

8

Rtw Inv

BO

Milestone Pharm

MIST

B

$144,979

9

Osorio Alberto

CEO, DIR

Mexico Fund

MXF

B

$90,421

10

Elliott Intl

BO

Roadrunner Trans

RRTS

B

$76,478

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Balelo William Gonsalves

BO

Switch

SWCH

JS*

$37,705,500

2

Seale R H

DIR

Q2

QTWO

AS

$14,902,286

3

Williams Jeffrey E

COO

Apple

AAPL

AS

$14,797,004

4

Jones Mark Evan

CEO, BO, DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$5,584,842

5

Wood Anthony J

CEO, CB, BO

Roku

ROKU

AS

$3,602,774

6

Ittycheria Dev

CEO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,417,762

7

Horowitz Eliot

CTO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,111,312

8

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,096,544

9

Maddox Matt

CEO, DIR

Wynn Resorts

WYNN

AS

$2,756,116

10

Butterfield Stewart

CEO, DIR

Slack Technologies

WORK

AS

$2,749,030

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK, RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.