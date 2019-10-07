Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/3/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/3/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);

Sunrun (RUN);

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A); and

At Home (HOME).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Roadrunner Trans (RRTS);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and

Slack Technologies (WORK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

PURE Bioscience (PURE);

Mexico Fund (MXF);

Milestone Pharm (MIST);

Wynn Resorts (WYNN);

Switch (SWCH);

Roku (ROKU);

Q2 (QTWO);

MongoDB (MDB);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);

CarGurus (CARG); and

Apple (AAPL).

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Rachesky Mark DIR, BO Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.A JB* $22,052,058 2 Berkshire Partners BO Advanced Drainage Systems WMS AB $7,320,506 3 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $6,392,573 4 Sosin Clifford BO At Home HOME B $4,508,751 5 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $3,422,573 6 Lee Tom Y DIR PURE Bioscience PURE JB* $290,000 7 Okuno Dale DIR PURE Bioscience PURE JB* $250,000 8 Rtw Inv BO Milestone Pharm MIST B $144,979 9 Osorio Alberto CEO, DIR Mexico Fund MXF B $90,421 10 Elliott Intl BO Roadrunner Trans RRTS B $76,478

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Balelo William Gonsalves BO Switch SWCH JS* $37,705,500 2 Seale R H DIR Q2 QTWO AS $14,902,286 3 Williams Jeffrey E COO Apple AAPL AS $14,797,004 4 Jones Mark Evan CEO, BO, DIR Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $5,584,842 5 Wood Anthony J CEO, CB, BO Roku ROKU AS $3,602,774 6 Ittycheria Dev CEO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,417,762 7 Horowitz Eliot CTO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,111,312 8 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $3,096,544 9 Maddox Matt CEO, DIR Wynn Resorts WYNN AS $2,756,116 10 Butterfield Stewart CEO, DIR Slack Technologies WORK AS $2,749,030

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

