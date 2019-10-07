Facebook: Back On The Offensive

The main benefit is a reduction in the escalating operating expenses growth with an initial target of only 25% growth in 2020.

In a few short days last week, Facebook (FB) went on the offensive against both politicians and key competitor Snap (SNAP). The news signals that the social media giant is ready to go back into growth mode; the potential for the company to retreat from aggressive spending on content monitoring. My bullish investment thesis is very positive on the stock at $180 with an improved opportunity to earn in excess of $10 per share in 2020.

Image Source: Facebook website

Political Blowback

Considering Senator Warren is a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination for President to oppose Trump, investors should be encouraged that the Facebook CEO has decided to fight back against government overreach. The social media company has already accepted a $5 billion FTC fine over privacy issues and an SEC settlement that the company misled investors on risks.

The problem facing Facebook is that these resolutions haven't stopped the calls for the government to breakup the company and other tech giants. In response, CEO Zuckerberg apparently told the employee base the only solution was to fight back against government agencies enthralled to restrict the future activities of the company.

The Verge reported on leaked audio of internal meetings with employees where Zuckerberg vowed to fight back. The news elicited the following response from Warren.

If that wasn't enough, Facebook has returned to aggressively copying Snap products and buying companies that didn't appear possible as the company went through the privacy scandals and regulatory scrutiny last year. The company has apparently learned that no solution is enough to appease certain government officials intent on using Facebook and other tech giants as platforms to getting elected.

On Thursday, Facebook launched the Threads app for Instagram that focuses on sending videos and photos via private messages that disappear. In the past, Facebook hasn't been successful in releasing new apps to compete with Snapchat when the best solution has actually been updates to the Instagram app such as Stories.

Instagram has over 500 million daily active users (DAUs) in comparison to only 203 million DAUs for Snapchat, providing a strong advantage. The key to success could very well be a tight integration, with Instagram having the user advantage over Snapchat versus the past failures.

In addition, Facebook announced the purchase of CTRL-labs for up to $1 billion. The brain-computing startup recently raised $28 million and has been working on human-computer interfaces since 2016. The company is apparently being positioned with the virtual reality segment of Facebook Reality Labs and could potentially link up with Oculus.

The key here is that Facebook isn't going to sit back anymore and allow the government to take free shots at the company while limiting their growth via capping acquisitions and investment in the future.

Limited Expense Escalation

My investment thesis going on a year now has bet on the theory that the tech giant wouldn't spend as aggressively on operating expenses as forecast. The prediction based partially on the company shifting content moderation costs away from hiring humans to AI and machine learning technology.

Clearly, Facebook has to keep on top of data privacy protections and effectively moderate offensive content on the platform, but the company doesn't have to employ costly and ineffective human moderators despite the promises to hire thousands of people for those functions.

In the Q2 earnings call, the company guided to 2019 expense growth of 37% to 45%. Facebook only grew expenses by 39% in the quarter and the employee base only grew 31%. Both are strong indications that the social media giant won't meet the lower end of their estimates. My base case is for the annual operating expenses in 2019 to only grow 35%. In such a base case, my EPS target is $8.53 compared to analysts still down at $8.10 per share.

Data by YCharts

Considering the intent of Facebook to fight back on regulatory overstep, my prediction is for the company to continue a trend of cutting cost growth implemented in a large way during 2018 and the start of 2019. Investors should watch for expense growth to moderate towards revenue growth during the next year.

My financial model update for 2020 is based on utilizing the 21% revenue growth rate of analysts along with 25% expense growth:

Revenues: 2019 revenues of $70.21 billion @ 21% growth = $85.5 billion

Total Expenses: 2019 expenses of $41.7 billion @ 25% growth = $52.13 billion

Operating income = $33.37 billion

Other income = $0.45 billion

Income before taxes = $33.82 billion

Effective tax rate = 16% or taxes of $5.41 billion

Net income = $28.41 billion

EPS with 2.8 billion shares = $10.15

My updated model has the 2020 EPS reaching $10.15. The number relies on Facebook cutting expense growth to 25% while revenues are only growing at 21%. Eventually, Facebook is likely to cut expense growth to below revenue growth to return to generating leverage. The company might do this during next year so upside potential to these estimates exist, though slowing the ship that fast might not be possible.

The other question is whether the company can cut the share count by more than 75 million shares during the next year. Facebook ended the June quarter with a cash balance of $48.6 billion and generated over $10.5 billion in free cash flow during the 1H'19. With a market cap sitting just above $500 billion now, Facebook would need to spend at least $13.5 billion on share repurchases during the year to hit my diluted share count of 2.8 billion shares outstanding from the Q2 average count of 2.875 billion.

The stock is already cheap in comparison to other tech giants like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). If Facebook can hit my 2020 EPS targets, the stock only trades at 17.7x estimates.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Facebook is a cheap stock getting back to running the business for profits. The analyst EPS targets have substantial upside from the social media company reducing operating expenses more in line with revenue growth. The stock is exceptionally cheap on the upside potential via both EPS growth and multiple expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.