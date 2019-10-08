Ultra Petroleum's Production Provides Cash Flow To Support Equity-Like 50% Yields On Second Lien Bonds

I recommend buying Ultra Resources 9% 2nd Lien bonds (9% cash/2% PIK) (CUSIP:90400GAE1) at 15% of Par with a current cash yield of over 50%. Investors are buying into Ultra at less than 3.5x pro forma EBITDA, assuming that Ultra is able to fully recover the $240 million that it is owed as result of the favorable 5th Circuit judgment relating to the make-whole litigation, at multi-year lows on natural gas prices while earning a current yield of more than 50%. Even assuming that Ultra is unable to fully recover the $240 million from the make-whole litigation and is unable to refinance its 2022 maturities, 2nd Lien bonds should still be able to receive at least 5 coupon payments providing an approximate 33% cash return.

Ultra Petroleum’s recent credit facility amendment and announcement to suspend drilling in its Pinedale field should enable Ultra, through this reduction in capital expenditures and its substantial production profile coupled with low cost structure, to generate significant free cash flow to continue to reduce debt and meet its financial obligations before it needs to address any debt maturities in 2022. Additionally, the credit facility amendment removes any maintenance covenants under the credit facility and allows for Ultra to repurchase its discounted debt in the secondary market further reducing its outstanding debt. Moreover, Ultra is expected to have fully repaid its Revolving Credit Facility as of February 2020, leaving availability of $120 million under the Credit Facility and expected proceeds of up to $240 million from make-whole litigation relating to its 2016 bankruptcy proceedings that could provide up to $360 million in additional liquidity to address any 2022 maturities. Even if Ultra is unsuccessful at recovering the remaining balance of make-whole payments, Ultra’s decision to suspend drilling, should allow the Company to generate significant free cash flow to repurchase discounted debt and continue to make coupon payments before needing to address any remaining 2022 debt maturities.

Company Background

Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company” or “Ultra”) is an independent exploration and production company focused on developing and producing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah fields of the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming. The Company currently generates its revenue, earnings and cash flow from the production and sales of natural gas and crude oil and condensate from its Pinedale field. Ultra is predominantly natural gas focused with most recent production in the 2ndquarter of 2019 of 62.5 bcfe.

Restructuring Transactions

Ultra filed for bankruptcy in April 2016 due to low natural gas prices and an over-leveraged balance sheet with nearly $4 billion in debt. Ultra emerged from bankruptcy in April 2017, raising $500 million through an equity rights offering and reducing debt to approximately $2.4 billion.

In connection with the confirmation and consummation of Ultra’s bankruptcy plan or reorganization, the bankruptcy court ordered that Ultra pay approximately $400 million in make-whole claims and post-petition interest to its former creditors. On appeal, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the bankruptcy court’s order regarding the creditors’ entitlement to make-whole payments and post-petition interest at the contract rate. At the time of the decision, Ultra estimated that approximately $260 million of unsettled amounts were subject to recoupment under the 5th Circuit’s opinion. To date, Ultra has settled $20 million of these claims for approximately $13.5 million leaving approximately $240mm subject to the make-whole recovery.

Despite Ultra’s long-life, low-decline and low cost asset base, continued low natural gas prices coupled with Ultra_Rockies Basis and Ultra’s still significant debt load continued to put financial pressure on Ultra. Beginning in December 2018, Ultra entered into a number of exchange transactions to reduce long-term debt and extend debt maturities. (see Ultra_Balance_Sheet_Improvements). However, continued decline in the prices of Ultra’s debt and equity securities caused further attempts at debt exchanges to be unsuccessful.

To proactively address its liquidity, on September 16, 2019, Ultra entered into an amendment for its revolving credit facility that, among other things, removes any further financial maintenance covenants and allows for the reduction of capital expenditures from a $260 million run rate to a $20 million run rate. The amendment establishes the borrowing base at $1.175 billion, including $200 million allocated to the revolving credit facility, and reduces the commitment to $120 million in February 2020 when the revolving credit facility is expected to be fully repaid. Furthermore, the amendment allows for Ultra, subject to certain conditions, to repurchase its debt in the secondary market.

Conclusion

After suspending its Pinedale drilling program, Ultra is guiding to a 2020 production range of 180 bcfe-195 bcfe from proved developed producing wells. Ultra’s most recent cost guidance estimated cash operating costs of approximately $1/mcfe. Using the Henry Hub 12-month natural gas strip pricing and average 12-month Rockies basis, results in an unhedged realized natural gas price of approximately $2.15, or a $1.15 margin. Assuming a 187.5 bcfe midpoint production range, Ultra should generate approximately $215 million in EBITDAX. After accounting for approximately $144 million in cash interest expense and pro forma capex of $20 million, Ultra should generate approximately $50 million in free cash, which should be more than sufficient for Ultra to meet its liquidity needs over the next 2.5 years before $150 million in unsecured notes mature. Assuming that Ultra is successful in obtaining the remaining $240 million of proceeds from the make-whole litigation, at 15% of par you are buying into Ultra at approximately 3.8x pro forma EBITDA while earning a current yield of over 50%. Even assuming Ultra is unsuccessful in obtaining the remaining make-whole proceeds, Ultra’s ability to generate free cash flow and the absence of any financial maintenance covenants should allow Ultra to make at least the next 5 coupon payments for a more than 33% cash return.

In addition to the free cash flow generation that should provide sufficient liquidity to support the 2ndLien bonds, Ultra’s long-life, low-decline asset base should provide asset coverage to the 2nd Lien bonds as well. At 15% of Par for the $578 million of 2nd Lien bonds you are creating an investment in Ultra at a less than $1.1 billion valuation after accounting for $973 million in bank debt as compared to total current debt of approximately $1.9 billion, including $375 million of debt that is subordinated to the 2ndLien bonds.

