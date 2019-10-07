Taking Profits In Discovery Inc.

For those who are unconvinced and are bullish, I provide a short put option as an alternative to buying the shares outright. In my view, this approach reduces risk.

Since publishing my bullish piece about Discovery Inc. (DISCA) (formerly “Discovery Communications Inc”.) way back in January of 2018, the shares have risen ~22% versus an 8% return for the S&P 500, so I’d say the trade has worked out well enough. I thought I’d check in on the name to see if it still makes sense to hold or whether we should take profits and move on. I think it’s time to take profits on this name and move on. I’ll go through my reasoning below by reviewing the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. For people who remain compelled by the dirt cheap valuation and remain unconvinced, I strongly recommend doing so via short put options. These offer premiums today for the obligation to buy at a much more attractive price in the future. I'll make a specific recommendation in this regard.

Background

Discovery Inc. is a global media company that provides content across a host of platforms, including both pay television and so-called "free to air." The company also provides a number of content licensing agreements. In addition, the company operates a production studio and operates a portfolio of digital direct to consumer products. When the company acquired Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. on March 6, 2018, it changed its name from "Discovery Communications Inc." to "Discovery Inc.."

The company reports on three segments, consisting of the following: U.S. Networks, which consists of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks consists of international television networks and digital content services and finally, there is Education and Other, consisting of production studio.

The following describes the relative importance of the above three segments:

Financial History

Since I first wrote about Discovery, the company has obviously released new financial statements. In my view, the results haven’t been spectacular. Specifically, there’s an emerging disconnect between revenue and net income. Net income is lower now than it was in 2012, in spite of the fact that revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~13% over the same time period. As I’ve said when looking at other businesses, if rising sales doesn’t lead to consistently rising profits, what does? In fact, I ran a regression on the top and bottom lines here and found a relatively weak negative correlation (r=-.26) between the top and bottom lines.

Further, the capital structure has deteriorated massively since I last wrote about the company, with long-term debt up 11% in only two years. As troubling to me is the fact that 47.4% of this debt is due before 2024. Although the company has reduced the overall debt picture in the first half of 2019, it should be said that interest expense has ballooned at a CAGR of ~16.5% since 2012. This will obviously impact net income going forward.

Finally, it should be said that management has not treated shareholders particularly well since 2018 in my view. Specifically, we’ve witnessed a great deal of dilution, with share count up ~24% in the past 18 months. To my mind, that’s troublesome for reasons that are so obvious they (almost) don’t need to be expressed. Ceteris Paribus, a shareholder’s claim on a unit of net income is much lower now than it was at the beginning of 2018. In my view, the share price should reflect that.

The Stock

In my view, the stock, and its valuation is at least as important to look at as the underlying business. I’ll come right to the point. I’m looking for companies that generate decent cash flows that are trading at prices that are objectively and relatively inexpensive. I judge whether a company is inexpensive or not based on the price of shares relative to some amount of cash or earnings power. I’d admit that on that basis, Discovery is obviously inexpensive, per the chart below.

Source: Gurufocus

I also look at the optimism embedded in the shares to see if the market is too sanguine about the future prospects of a given company. If the market assumes a future that is too bright, the combination of competition, economic downturns, human error, etc., will eventually dash those hopes and send the shares down. The way I quantify the level of optimism embedded in the shares at a given time is to employ the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.”

This methodology involves isolating the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the future. At the moment, the market seems to be quite pessimistic about Discovery Inc.’s future, forecasting negative growth of ~7% from these levels. Normally, I’d consider this to be a wonderfully pessimistic forecast. In the absence of financial performance, though, I can’t get too excited.

Options As Alternative

For those who are unconvinced, and want to participate here, I would strongly suggest selling put options, rather than buy the shares. The advantage of this approach is that it creates a “win-win” trade in my estimation. If the shares rally from these levels, the investor will keep the premium, which is a fairly good outcome in my view. If the shares drop from these levels, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a much lower price.

My favorite put option on Discovery Inc. at the moment is the April 2020 put with a strike of $22.5, which is currently bid-asked at $.85-$1.05, having last traded hands at $1.15. If an investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they will buy this already inexpensive stock at a price ~20% below the current level. If the shares rally, the investor puts some premium in their pocket.

Conclusion

When I first bought shares in Discovery Inc. back in January of 2018, I did so because revenue and net income were both generally rising, share count was falling, and the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of ~8 times. While the shares are even more inexpensive on a price to free cash basis, the business has changed over the past few years. Revenue and net income have become untethered and this always raises a red flag for me.

Additionally, debt and dilution have become twin problems here. For those people who are impressed by the valuation and the underlying business, I think a much lower risk way of “playing” this name is to employ short put options. In my view, this company presents an interesting reminder. We should never fall in love with a stock, and if the business changes fundamentally from the time we purchased, we must be willing to let it go.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long, but will be selling shares this week.