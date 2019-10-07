HTD: Well Run Mixed-Allocation Fund Trading Near All-Time High Premium To NAV (Deservedly So?)

The fund uses leverage, but the upside vs. downside profiles demonstrate that - at least until now - DHT has benefitted from this approach.

Liquidity is healthy, and the AUM is close to $1B. Fees are in-line for closed-end funds, and the shares trade at a historically rich premium to NAV.

HTD looks for strong after-tax returns from income-generating assets in the stock and fixed income markets.

HTD Fund Focus

The main goal of the Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) is to seek out sources of strong after-tax yield. The Fund allocates at least 80% of assets under management to dividend-generating securities, typically those with a favorable long-term cap gains profile.

Leadership

The Fund takes a team approach to managing HTD's assets: there are six managers, five of whom are CFA charter holders, with well over 100 years of aggregate professional experience.

Volume & AUM

SA Essential

Share volume can move around a good bit, but does not appear problematic for those looking to do typical retail-sized investments. Keep an eye on bid-asks, and consider feathering in larger trades over several sessions.

CEF Connect

We'll see below that the shares trade at about a 5% premium to NAV. So the market value of shares is currently around $1B.

In my view, DTH qualifies as a large closed-end fund with sufficient liquidity for any but very large-scale investors.

Yield & Distributions

CEFConnect

Above is a table of the current monthly distribution on the shares: $.138/mo, which equates to a 5.86% dividend on a share price of Friday's closing price (shares are down quite a bit today, and so that yield is currently closer to 5.97%). These are the steady dividends that have very consistently flowed to shareholders.

Data by YCharts

By contrast, Y-charts reports that the distribution amounts to 7.42% - which itself is down considerably from a year ago.

The difference lies in the special distribution that was paid out for $.4051/share on December 11th of 2018. Special distributions were also paid in December 2017 ($.5265) and December 2016 ($.1639).

SA Essential

Special distributions should not be counted on, and indeed the Fund has not always paid them. But it could serve as an extra form of distribution yield over the short term, particularly as so many of the Fund's holdings have done quite well in 2019 (see below).

Portfolio Characteristics

The HTD is a mix of equity and debt. About 60% of the holdings are allocated to US (SPY) and foreign (EFA) equity, and the debt holdings are a mixed bag of credit with a short position to the government sector and a 45% long position in corporate credit.

Morningstar.com

DHT's equity is concentrated at the value end of the spectrum, with a mix of mid-to-mega cap holdings.

Morningstar

The Fund is well diversified, with only 11% of holdings comprising the Top 10.

As you can see, the largest fund holdings have had an exceptionally strong year thus far. Virtually all of the equity allocation resides in utilities (71%), energy (18%), communications (4.5%), and financials (4%).

Run-ups and the Discount

FinanceYahoo!

DHT has had an extremely strong run over the last 52 weeks - currently trading more than 50% above its 52-week low from late last year (on a total-return market basis). Investors have most certainly been rewarded over the past year (and on a multi-year basis for that matter).

Somewhat concerning is the degree to which this past year's blockbuster run-up has occurred on the back of a vanishing discount, now breaching into the highest premium since fund inception.

This has been a pretty common phenomenon across some of the larger, well-run closed-end funds (e.g. DNP, KIO). It shouldn't necessarily call off one's intention to buy, but the drastic elimination of the discount should at least give one pause before acquiring the shares.

Fees and Leverage

CEFConnect

The fees on DHT, while not what one would call attractive, are more or less in-line for closed-end funds that have managed to gather substantial assets.

As of the end of April, HTD employed about 32% leverage in generating returns. This has obviously inured to the benefit of shareholders over the last year. It bears mention, however, that leverage acts as a magnifying glass - improving strong returns, while worsening poor performance.

FinanceYahoo!

While it is true that leverage comes with a downside, we can see from the drawdown visual above that the management team has been able to keep negative returns from getting too far out of hand. These reductions in value are roughly on par with the performance of the S&P 500, while the Fund has proven an ability to outperform during upswings for risk assets.

Conclusion

HTD hosts around $1B in AUM and offers good liquidity for those who want to transact in the shares. The distribution yield - somewhere depending on 6-7.5% depending on how you look at it - is strong relative to the downside shocks investors have periodically been forced to endure.

The Fund uses leverage, but seems to do so rather effectively given its track record of keeping drawdowns under control. That said, HTD features equity-like and not bond-like volatility.

Non-interest fees are at 1.21%. Certainly there are a host of passive ETFs that charge less, but the management team has constructed a rather unique portfolio that is likely difficult for retail investors to replicate and monitor.

Finally, the Fund currently trades at the largest premium to NAV since shortly after its inception.

I'm always interested in what readers think about the funds that I cover. What is it that attracts (or repels) you to (from) HTD? Is there a share price you're looking for before pulling the buy or sell trigger? Please do share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.