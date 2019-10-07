Bitauto's Non-Binding Proposal Offers A Possible Arbitrage

On September 13, Bitauto Holding Limited (NYSE: BITA) received a non-binding proposal from Tencent Holding Limited and Hammer Capital (together, "Buyer Consortium" or "Consortium") offering to purchase all outstanding shares not currently owned in exchange for $16 per American Depositary Share. That makes for a 6.5 percent arbitrage based on BITA's current market price.

The possibility that the parties reach an agreement is promising. With that said, there are Chinese-originated going-private offers that sit stalled for years with little explanation. Therefore, cautious optimism is necessary when considering a position in this budding arbitrage opportunity. Below is a discussion of the opportunity.

Shareholder approval

The Buyer Consortium has already obtained a spate of support from existing shareholders, making future shareholder approval of the agreement-to-be less risky for the arbitrageur. As part of the non-binding proposal, the Consortium enlisted shareholders owning more than 48.5 percent of the voting power of BITA to support the go-private proposal. The shareholders supporting the deal are: 1) Bin Li, BITA's Chairman of the Board, who controls 11 percent of the voting class; 2) JD.com, BITA's largest outside shareholder with 25.1 percent; and 3) Cox Automotive with 12.8 percent. See BITA's 2018 20-F and Schedule 13D/A for more information. With a strong showing of support already locked-up, obtaining the necessary shareholder approval will likely by a piece of cake for the Buyer Consortium.

Financing

The Buyer Consortium will not have an issue funding the $16 per ADS buyout. BITA currently has 70.17 millions shares issued and outstanding, inclusive of its ADSs, implying a transaction value of approximately $1.12b. With that said, JD.com and Bin Li agreed to rollover a portion of their respective shares, subject to a rollover cap negotiated with the Consortium, in the newly formed private company. See JD.com and Bin Li Support Agreements for more information. Assuming each rollover shareholder rolls all their shares, up to their own respective cap, into the new company, cash consideration will total approximately $842.0m for the remaining shares outstanding.

As it stands, the Buyer Consortium can easily pay the estimated transaction consideration with cash-on-hand and does not anticipate debt financing to consummate the transaction. For example, Tencent, one of the parties to the consortium, had over $17.2b in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June, dwarfing the estimated total consideration necessary to consummate the proposed acquisition. See Tencent's 2019 Q2 financial statements.

The Consortium's cash pile also alleviates any additional concern regarding the potential financing required to fulfill an obligation under the Hong Kong Takeover Code as a result of its purchase of BITA. Under Hong Kong law, Yixin (HKEX: 2858), a company currently owned in-part by BITA and in-part by Tencent, 43.8 and 20.6 percent respectively, will undergo a change of control as a result of the BITA transaction under the current non-binding proposal. Therefore, Tencent "will be required to make an unconditional mandatory general offer to all the shareholders and other securities holders of Yixin for all the issued Shares and other securities of Yixin". (The unconditional mandatory general offer presents another potential arbitrage opportunity for investors participating in foreign markets. More information about this possible arbitrage play can be found here ).

Accordingly, financing is not expected to be a hindrance in the event the non-binding proposal becomes a definitive agreement.

Timeline

At this time, the main concern associated with this potential arbitrage, aside from the apparent risk that the parties do not reach an agreement, is that the timeline for to completion is highly uncertain. There have been many Chinese going-private transactions announced over the last few years where the company receives a non-binding proposal to take the company private and then the proposal sits unresolved by the company for, in some instances, years.

Two examples that come to mind are Highpower International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HPJ) and Gridsum Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GSUM). The former received a non-binding proposal in June 2018 but did not execute a definitive merger agreement until over a year later. That deal is expected to close in less than a month (See the previous Seeking Alpha article for analysis regarding the HPJ going-private transaction). The latter received a non-binding proposal to take GSUM private in May 2018 from one of its largest shareholders, and then in July 2019 the company announced it received another non-binding proposal from the firm's management at a much lower price than the May 2018 non-binding proposal. What is dubious about the GSUM situation is that the company never updated shareholders with regard to the May 2018 non-binding proposal despite forming a special committee to review the May 2018 proposal. Subsequently, GSUM formed a special committee to oversee negotiations regarding the July 2019 non-binding proposal. See GSUM SEC filings from May 15, 2018 until present for more information.

Now, these two aforementioned examples may not be indicative of what should be expected with the BITA deal, but then again, they very well may be. The BITA proposal was announced on September 13 and the board has since formed a special committee to review and negotiate the transaction. Filings have also been made regarding the mandatory offer for Yixin shareholders. Based on the progress to-date, it is anticipated that a deal will mostly likely happen, but there are no assurances about the timeline. Therefore, this aspect of the play poses the most risk to the arbitrageur.

Potential Return

The arbitrage spread currently sits at approximately 6.5 percent. This spread has the potential to shrink in a very short period of time considering the minimal perceived risks associated with closing the deal upon entering a definitive merger agreement. Moreover, there is a possibility that the special committee could negotiate a higher price per ADS. However, given that the $16 per ADS represents a 16.4, 23.4, and 41.5 percent premium over the 1 day, 1 week, and 1 month trading price before the proposal's announcement, respectively, it is doubtful that a much higher ADS price is negotiable.

Overall, BITA's current situation represents an opportunity to make a generous return in what could be a very short period of time. However, the timeline is by far the riskiest component of this situation. Therefore, approach this arbitrage with caution when deciding to size a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.