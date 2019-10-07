Tesla: EV Benefit Cliff Coming

Last week, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) announced its quarterly delivery number of 97,000 vehicles for Q3, falling short of the 100,000 mark CEO Elon Musk stated the company had a chance to achieve. As a result of this sales level, the company needs almost 105,000 deliveries in the final quarter of the year to meet the low end of its guidance. With some meaningful tailwinds set to help, that number could be easily achievable, but it's what comes after that is the problem. Over the next 15 months, Tesla (and in some cases other EV manufacturers) are set to lose some key benefits that are likely to provide a significant headwind to sales.

United States:

In order to help the adoption of electric vehicles, the Federal EV tax credit allowed consumers to save on the purchase of these new vehicles. The full value of the credit was $7,500 until the manufacturer hit 200,000 sales, after which the value came down over time. Tesla saw its credit halve to $3,750 at the start of 2019 and halve again to $1,875 on July 1st. The credit will disappear completely for all Tesla models on January 1, 2020, unless there is a dramatic shift in government policy in the next couple of months.

In this case, the credit varies by vehicle manufacturer, so this is a Tesla specific cliff that is approaching. When Model 3 competitors start to show up in much larger numbers, many of those vehicles will have partial to full access to the EV credit, providing a decent headwind to Tesla. Higher pricing after credits here also could be a potential limitation to Model Y sales for which Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks will be well over one million units a year.

Despite numerous price cuts this year as well as the launch of a Model 3 leasing program, Tesla is already seeing some demand issues with the Model 3 in the United States. After last week's Q3 delivery report came out, InsideEVs reduced their Q3 US sales estimate for the Model 3 to 44,000 units. That would be a decline of more than 10,000 units year over year, nearly 19%. As we have seen after prior EV credit cutoff dates, Tesla may again need to cut Model 3 prices in the US next year.

The Netherlands:

One of the brightest spots for Tesla in Q3 was the Model 3 in the Netherlands, where over 7,500 vehicles were registered. This number was almost 1,500 vehicles more than the Q1 and Q2 combined total, and based on current data, September in the country was the highest monthly sales period for Tesla in any country in Europe for the Model 3 so far.

It would not surprise me to see another strong quarter for Model 3 sales in this country in Q4. That's because the country has an electric vehicle benefit program that is winding down over a series of years. The benefit in kind tax on electric cars, referred to as the "BIK" tax, is going to rise quite a bit from the base level seen in 2018. Here are just the near-term impacts based on the cost of the vehicle specified in euros below:

2018: 4%

2019: 4% up to a maximum of €50,000 (22% for the amount above)

2020: 8% up to a maximum of €45,000 (22% for the amount above)

2021: 12% up to a maximum of €40,000 (22% for the amount above)

2022: 16% up to a maximum of €40,000 (22% for the amount above)

As a point of reference, the Model 3 SR Plus currently goes for €48,980, the LR for €58,980, and the Performance version for €64,980. Over a period of a few years, this will add quite a bit of cost to the Model 3, and means that the Model Y will also start as a much greater disadvantage as compared to the Model 3. This will impact all EVs, so that helps Tesla a little in that respect, but it makes a significant pool of ICE vehicles more competitive.

I'm very curious to see not only what happens in Q4 in the Netherlands but also what happens once the tax rate increases next year. We already have data on the impact seen to the Model S/X when the maximum for the 4% rate changed to €50,000 this year, and the chart below shows the ugly picture. Some of these lost sales may have gone to competitors like the i-Pace and e-Tron. Through September, S/X registrations were just 405, down more than 92% compared to the first three quarters of 2018.

(Source: TMC Europe registration data, seen here)

I doubt we'll see that great of an impact on the Model 3, but every headwind starts to add up. Will Tesla reduce Model 3 prices in the Netherlands next year to help offset some of this tax? That remains to be seen. The other issue to think about is the strength in the US dollar, which could actually cause Tesla to raise prices over time, further hurting sales. When the Model 3 first hit Europe in meaningful numbers this February, the euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.136, and it now is 1.097.

Norway:

It would not surprise me if Tesla's most important European country to date becomes a big sales area again in 2020. That's because after next year, one of the biggest parts of the EV benefit, the 25% exemption from VAT tax, goes away, followed by more perks disappearing the year after. With the cheapest version of the Model 3 going for more than $42,000 at today's exchange rate, that would add more than $10,000 to the purchase price of the Model 3. The math is even greater for the premium versions, all Model S and X, as well as the Model Y when it comes to market.

Like the Netherlands, Norway also faces the currency issue, but to an even greater extent. Since the start of Model 3 deliveries, the US dollar has strengthened quite a bit, going from 8.66 krone to 9.09 krone as seen in the chart below. While Tesla has raised Model 3 prices a little to offset that impact recently, the changes only happened on the two cheapest versions of the Model 3. The Performance version has stayed at its current price of 499,900 krone, or about $55,000.

(Source: cnbc.com)

If Tesla has a similar Q4 as compared to Q3, Norway will represent about 17,000 Model 3 units for all of 2019. If you raise prices from current levels by 25% or even more to take into account the strength in the dollar, it's likely that Tesla could lose quite a bit of those sales. Perhaps by the time 2021 comes around, that could be equal to a week of Fremont production or perhaps even more if the sales falloff is even greater.

The impact of the Shanghai gigafactory:

If Tesla does see some demand headwinds in regards to the Model 3, it will be interesting to see what it does with Model 3 production in Fremont, California. The new Shanghai, China gigafactory is expected to start production in the coming weeks, with an initial plan to ramp up to 3,000 units per week, or about 150,000 annually assuming two weeks of maintenance.

With Fremont currently producing around 6,000 Model 3 units a week, what will the long-term plan be? While the factory was originally planned to be at 10,000 units per week at the end of 2018, plans have since changed. You have to wonder if Shanghai absorbs come capacity and demand falls off for the Model 3 a bit, or perhaps another factory comes online in Europe in the coming years, can Tesla get to its 25% long-term margin goal if it is only producing say 4,000 units a week in Fremont?

Final thoughts:

With some key EV incentives for Tesla expiring at the end of the year, Q4 has some demand tailwinds that likely will help the company meet the bottom end of its guidance, especially if the Shanghai factory produces any meaningful volumes. However, things get tougher for all EVs in the Netherlands each year moving forward, and in Norway in 2021, while Tesla loses the manufacturer-specific EV credit in the US at the end of this year. That hurts the Model 3 as well as the Model Y's long-term potential, especially as competitors come online and still have access to US credits. Tesla shares did not do well after record production was announced for Q3 since the numbers missed Elon Musk's leaked 100k goal, so I'm sure the CEO and management will look to rally the investor base and company in the coming weeks.

