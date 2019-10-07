The Hershey Company: Investing Now Is Like Getting A Toothbrush For Halloween

Analyzing Hershey through its balance sheet and cash flow to get a glimpse at the strength of the business model.

Upon selling his Lancaster Caramel Company to fund The Hershey Company (HSY), Milton Hershey was questioned why he would do so. His reply

Caramels are just a fad, but chocolate is a permanent thing.

That proved be a very prescient statement from the founder of The Hershey Company considering that it's now the largest domestic confectioner in the United States. Hershey's brands include the namesake Hershey's, Symphony, Reese's, Almond Joy, Mounds, Whoppers, York Peppermint Patties and many others.

As recession worries have started increasing, consumer staples such as Hershey have seen their share prices and valuations expand. This is great for existing owners, but makes the investment decision dividend for prospective investors. It's been a year since I last examined Hershey, so it was time to check in on the business and update my valuation.

Dividend History

The bulk of my investments follow along the dividend growth investing strategy. The strategy is pretty straight-forward: focus on investing in high quality companies that have a history of paying and growing their dividend and which you believe will continue to do so in the future. The reason that dividend growth investing appealed to me is the focus on the fundamentals of the business while taking attention off of the much more volatile share price.

Image by author; data source Hershey Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Hershey is a Dividend Contender with 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. The streak would be much longer; however, Hershey held its dividend flat in 2009. Considering the financial world as we knew it was coming to an end, that's excusable at least in my book. Especially since dividend growth returned in 2010.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1993 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1993 $0.29 1994 $0.31 9.68% 1995 $0.34 9.60% 1996 $0.38 10.92% 10.06% 1997 $0.42 10.53% 10.35% 1998 $0.46 9.52% 10.32% 10.05% 1999 $0.50 8.70% 9.58% 9.85% 2000 $0.54 8.00% 8.74% 9.53% 2001 $0.58 7.89% 8.19% 8.92% 2002 $0.63 8.17% 8.02% 8.45% 2003 $0.72 14.66% 10.20% 9.45% 9.75% 2004 $0.84 15.55% 12.75% 10.80% 10.32% 2005 $0.93 11.38% 13.85% 11.49% 10.50% 2006 $1.03 10.75% 12.54% 12.07% 10.49% 2007 $1.14 10.19% 10.77% 12.49% 10.45% 2008 $1.19 4.85% 8.56% 10.49% 9.97% 2009 $1.19 0.00% 4.93% 7.34% 9.06% 2010 $1.28 7.56% 4.09% 6.60% 9.01% 2011 $1.38 7.81% 5.06% 6.03% 9.01% 2012 $1.56 13.04% 9.44% 6.57% 9.49% 2013 $1.81 16.03% 12.24% 8.75% 9.62% 2014 $2.04 12.71% 13.92% 11.38% 9.34% 2015 $2.24 9.61% 12.75% 11.80% 9.17% 2016 $2.40 7.42% 9.89% 11.72% 8.84% 2017 $2.55 6.08% 7.69% 10.31% 8.42% 2018 $2.76 8.16% 7.22% 8.77% 8.76% 2019 $2.99 8.49% 7.57% 7.95% 9.65%

Table and calculations by author; data source Hershey Investor Relations

*2019's dividend assumes a payment of $0.773 in 4Q.

**An interactive version of this information can be found here.

Historically, Hershey has been a very strong dividend grower. Of the 26 1-year periods starting in 1993, annual dividend growth has ranged from 0.0% to 16.0% with an average of 9.5% and a median of 9.6%.

Expanding the time frames out further speaks to the power of the Hershey brand and its ability to continue to grow and improve. Of the 22 rolling 5-year periods, annualized dividend growth has range from 6.0% to 12.5% with an average of 9.6% and a median of 9.7%.

Of the 17 10-year periods Hershey has managed a remarkably consistent record. Annualized dividend growth has ranged from 8.4% to 10.5% with an average of 9.5% and a median of 9.5%.

Image by author; data source: Hershey SEC filings

Hershey's payout ratio appears to be quite volatile, although that doesn't truly represent the underlying earnings power of Hershey. The average payout ratio based on net income for the last 10 years is 59%, and for the last 5 years, it's 66%. The payout ratio based on free cash flow has averaged 58% and 62%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

The key to successful long-term investment is finding high quality companies and letting them work for you. To identify companies that fit that mold I like to use a combination of quantitative factors to determine whether the business meets my qualitative standards.

Image by author; data source: Hershey SEC filings

Hershey has managed to grow its sales from $5.3 B in FY 2009 to $7.8 B in FY 2018. That's 47% growth in total or 4.4% per year. Over that same time, operating income grew from $0.9 B to $1.7 B, which is good for 104% total growth or 8.3% annualized.

Operating cash flow didn't see the same improvement as operating income; however, it did grow from $1.1 B to $1.6 B over the last decade. That's a 50% total improvement or 4.6% annualized.

Free cash flow growth was still strong, but didn't keep pace with revenue and operating cash flow growth. Free cash flow was $0.9 B in FY 2009, and in FY 2018, it was $1.3 B. That's only 35% growth over the last decade or 3.4% annualized. Much of that lag was due to capital expenditures rising faster which led to lower free cash flow conversion.

Image by author; data source: Hershey SEC filings

Hershey's cash flow margins have been strong over the last decade, although they have declined from 17.5% in FY 2009 to 16.3% in FY 2018. Over the last decade, Hershey has averaged an 11.8% free cash flow margin, and for the most recent five years, the average is 11.6%.

My preference is to find companies that have free cash flow margins of 10% or greater, although that is very industry dependent. Hershey has managed >10% free cash flow margins in all but two years over the last decade.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that the business generates based on the capital invested in the business. Investing in businesses that have the ability to re-invest capital at high returns generally rewards investors over the long term. I also calculate the FCF ROIC Net which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. At a minimum, I want to see an FCF ROIC of 10%.

Image by author; data source: Hershey SEC filings

Hershey really shines here with an FCF ROIC well above 10% and regularly in the mid-20%. That speaks to the strength of the Hershey brand. Hershey has averaged a 23.4% FCF ROIC over the last decade and 21.1% over the most recent 5 years.

I want the businesses that I own to allocate capital in a way that I believe I would do so if I was running the business. That means if there's cash generated by the business I would first re-invest cash back into the business to maintain and grow the business. Next, if there's remaining cash generated by the business, I would return some of it to owners via dividend since it's their claim on the business. Third, if there's still remaining cash left over, I would use the cash for strategic acquisitions, expand into new business lines, strengthen the balance sheet or buyback shares, with the caveat that the market if valuing shares of the business at fair value or lower.

To understand how Hershey uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB, FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, a business would usually generate positive FCFaDB. For any given year, it's not a concern if the business runs negative because the business/economic climate changes, and sometimes, opportunities are fleeting. That being said I am concerned with the longer term trend because I believe it gives some insight into management's priorities. If a business has a negative FCFaDB, that shortfall must be made up by cash on the balance sheet, asset sales or taking on debt.

Image by author; data source: Hershey SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Hershey has managed positive FCF every year over the last decade. Cumulatively, Hershey's FCF totaled $8.0 B which has allowed them to pay out a dividend with cash generated by the business.

Hershey has paid out a total of $4.1 B in dividends over the same period which puts the FCFaD for the last decade at $3.9 B. In FY 2011, Hershey's FCF didn't fully support the dividend payment, but generally FCF has been more than adequate.

The positive $3.9 B in FCFaD has allowed management to grow the dividend payment each year as well as repurchase $3.7 B worth of shares over the last decade. The total FCFaDB for the last decade sits at $0.2 B. Hershey has had 5 years with negative FCFaDB, but the other 5 years made up for the shortfall.

Image by author; data source: Hershey SEC filings

Due to the buybacks, Hershey's share count declined from 229 M in FY 2009 to 211 M in FY 2018. That's a 7.9% decline or ~0.9% per year.

As I mentioned above, my preference is to see a management that first reinvests in the business, then pay and grow the dividend and only if there's remaining cash move to share repurchases, under the condition that shares are undervalued in the market.

The following chart shows the breakdown of dividends and buybacks and whether they were supported by free cash flow or if other sources (debt, assets sales, cash on the balance sheet) were needed. While there's quite a bit of red on the chart, suggesting that Hershey couldn't support the share buybacks through free cash flow, I'm not too concerned since the cumulative FCFaDB for the last decade is still in the black.

Image by author; data source: Hershey SEC filings

Total debt has increased $2.9 B over the last decade, although the debt to capitalization ratio has been relatively consistent. For the last 10 years, Hershey's debt to capitalization ratio has ranged from 55% to 78% with an average of 68%.

Hershey's balance sheet isn't pristine, but that's largely due to my preference for less debt than more. That being said, given the consistency in Hershey's business and the fact that it's recession resistant, leveraging up the balance sheet makes sense.

Image by author; data source: Hershey SEC filings

The debt that Hershey carries on the balance sheet is very manageable owed in large part to the strength of Hershey's business and recession-resistant business model. Based on FY 2018's financials, Hershey's FCF interest coverage ratio was 8.7x. The net debt load could be paid off with 3.0 years of FY 2018's FCF and 5.5 years of FY 2018's FCFaD.

Valuation

One method that I use to determine if a stock is attractive is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, assign and expected multiple on those earnings and, last but not least, have some margin of safety factored in. If the expected return is higher than your hurdle rate then you can invest; if not then you wait for the price:value relationship to change.

Analysts expect Hershey to report FY 2019 EPS of $5.71 and FY 2020 EPS of $6.14. They also expect Hershey to manage 8.7% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years and would be able to have 5% annual earnings growth over the following 5 years. I assumed that the dividend would target a 50% payout ratio.

Historically, Hershey has traded between a 16x - 35x TTM P/E ratio. Currently, Hershey's TTM P/E ratio sits at 27.3x. According to Morningstar, Hershey's 5-year average P/E ratio is 30.1x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 15x to 30x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return than an investment in Hershey could provide, given that the assumptions above are relatively close to how things happen in the future. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price near $157.50, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

Alternatively, I calculate the price targets that would generate the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use are 10%, my typical minimum investment threshold, and 11%. The 11% is derived from the ~6.8% estimated earnings growth, plus the 2.0% current dividend yield, plus 2.3% for 25% undervaluation normalizing over 10 years.

Another valuation method that I use is dividend yield theory. Dividend yield theory is based on reversion to the mean and assumes that the 5-year average dividend yield is a proxy for the fair value of established companies with a history of paying dividends.

Image by author; data source Yahoo Finance and Hershey Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Shares of Hershey currently offer a dividend yield of 1.96% with a 5-year average of 2.44%. Dividend yield theory suggests a fair price for Hershey's shares would be $127 in order for the current yield to be in line with the 5-year average.

Conclusion

Hershey is a very high quality business with strong cash flow generation, free cash flow margins >10%, and incredibly high free cash flow returns on invested capital. Both of which speak to the strong power of the Hershey brand and its ability to charge a premium for their products. Hershey's balance sheet is more leveraged than I'd like; however, I'm not concerned about it at all.

On top of the strong fundamentals, Hershey is also recession resistant growing revenues leading up to, through, and coming out of the "Great Recession". Unfortunately, high quality businesses, especially those that are less exposed the ups and downs of the economy, typically trade at a premium in the market place.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $115 and $141, implying that shares are overvalued by 10-26%. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $115-144.

Unfortunately, I didn't take my own advice to add shares of Hershey a year ago with the share price around $105. I know this is short term thinking, but Hershey's share price is up 50% in that time which was an obvious blunder on my part. The decision was largely due to not having much capital ready to invest, which always seems to be the case.

The quality of the Hershey business isn't in question; however, the attractiveness of an investment is. With a current price at $157.50, I'll be waiting for at least an 8.5% correction to ~$144 before adding to my position which would take the share price to the top end of my fair value range. My intention would be to hold out for a share price in the low $130s.

Even at that level, I believe I'd be paying a premium for a high quality business, but until market conditions change the likelihood of finding Hershey at a discounted valuation are slim. At this time, I consider Hershey a hold and will gladly collect my dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.