IPO Update: Innate Pharma Readies Plan For U.S. IPO

IPHA has extensive commercial collaborations, large resources, and a reasonable IPO valuation at $7.50 per share.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of cancer treatments and is commercializing a recently-approved drug in the U.S.

Innate Pharma S.A. has filed proposed terms for its $80 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Innate Pharma (IPHA) intends to raise $80 million from the sale of ADSs representing ordinary shares, per an F-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for various cancers.

IPHA has developed major collaborations, has one US FDA-approved treatment, significant resources, and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

For life science investors with a hold timeframe through at least the end of 2020, the IPO may be worth considering.

Company & Technologies

Marseille, France-based Innate Pharma was founded in 1999 to develop treatments based on antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications with unmet medical need.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mondher Mahjoubi, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously SVP Therapeutic Area Head-Oncology at MedImmune (AZN).

Innate Pharma is targeting checkpoints expressed on Natural Killer [NK] cells and myeloid cells, rather than solely T-cells, to increase the pool of anti-tumor effector cells and potentially mount a larger anti-tumor response.

The firm also focuses on tumor antigen targeting antibodies in the form of antibody-drug conjugates [ADCs], antibody-dependant cellular cytotoxicity [ADCCs] inducing antibodies, as well as antibody-based multi-specific NK-cell engagers [NKCEs].

The company is also developing drugs targeting suppressive pathways of the tumor microenvironment [TME] in order to relieve the immunosuppression of the innate and adaptive systems.

The firm’s lead drug candidate, monalizumab, is a dual-targeting checkpoint inhibitor that is currently in development in collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck [SCCHN], Colorectal Cancer [CRC], as well as other solid tumors.

Innate Pharma also has a FDA-approved therapeutic named Lumoxiti for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia [HCL] that was approved in September 2018 under priority review based on positive data in a Phase III clinical trial, in which 75% of patients achieved an overall response, 30% had a complete response, while 34% achieved a complete durable response with a negative minimal residual disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Innate Pharma include AstraZeneca, QVT Financial, Redmile Group, Ardian, ACE Management, NIF SMBC Ventures, Novo Nordisk, Akka Venture, Sofinnova Partners, and Gimv among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Hairy Cell Leukemia market, while accounting for only about 2% of all leukemia cases, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the rise in geriatric population as well as an increase in diagnosis rate of the disease during the past two to three decades.

The disease can be treated if caught early, although there is a lack of awareness of symptoms due to insignificant research which limits the diagnosis of the diseases.

The North American region dominated the market in 2017 due to a high incidence of HCL, rise in aging population as well as advancements in treatment options.

According to another 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global head and neck cancer [HNC] market is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2026.

HNC is the sixth most-common cancer worldwide and includes malignancies that originate in the oral cavity, salivary glands, sinuses, and throat.

Cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption, as well as other environmental factors greatly increase the risk of developing HNC.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments for HCL include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Astellas Pharma (TYO:4503)

BioGenomics

Roche (SWX:ROG)

Other major competitors that provide or are developing treatments for HNC include:

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Merck (MRK)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Taiho Oncology

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

Innate’s recent financial results are atypical of biopharma firms going public in that the company has earned significant revenues to offset its R&D and G&A costs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 65,070,500 157.2% 2018 $ 103,347,200 113.4% 2017 $ 48,436,300 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 10,401,600 16.0% 2018 $ 5,660,600 5.5% 2017 $ (43,981,300) -90.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 14,564,000 2018 $ 3,353,900 2017 $ (53,223,500)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $181.4 million in cash and $188.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

IPHA intends to sell 10.66 million ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares at a reference price of $7.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $80 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds together with its existing cash on hand as follows:

Approximately $30.0 million to advance the clinical development of our lead product candidate, monalizumab, in collaboration with AstraZeneca, which is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with R/M SCCHN and in patients with advanced solid tumors, including CRC, to the end of the current Phase II program; Approximately $55.0 million to advance the Phase II clinical development of IPH4102 through the first activity data for patients with Sézary syndrome, MF and PTCL; Approximately $40.0 million to advance the Phase I/II clinical development of IPH5401 through the detection of activity signals in patients with solid tumors, including NSCLC, HCC and potentially other tumor types, as well as potentially in patients with inflammation disorders; Approximately $30.0 million to build our commercial capabilities for Lumoxiti in the United States and, if approved, in the European Union; and Approximately $55.0 million to expand and advance our preclinical pipeline, including transitioning IPH5301 into clinical development.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, SVB Leerink, and Evercore ISI.

Commentary

IPHA is seeking $80 million from its U.S. offering as part of a global offering to provide further funding to advance its ambitious pipeline of treatment candidates.

Additionally, the proceeds will be used to fund commercialization efforts for its US FDA-approved Lumoxiti treatment for Hairy Cell Leukemia.

The firm’s lead candidate in development for the treatment of SCCHN (Squamus Cell Cancer of the Head and Neck) and other cancers, is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) which is also an investor in the company.

IPHA also has an early stage candidate in development with Sanofi (SNY), indicating strong collaboration validation of the firm’s pipeline from multiple big pharma firms.

For life science investors with a hold time-frame through at least the end of 2020, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 16, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.