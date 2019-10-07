Alibaba: Don't Fear The Delisting Chatter

For long-term investors it is these times that present perfect opportunities to benefit from irrational market actions. Investors shouldn't fear a delisting of Chinese stocks at U.S. exchanges since that would hit the US as hard as China.

Trump is known for quick and imprudent statements but the confrontation with China is necessary in order to lay out the rules for the next decades.

Negative sentiment has already depressed Alibaba's stock price with investors ignoring the tremendous long-term potential of Alibaba following the rise of China's middle class.

Just when Alibaba's stock (BABA) seemed to have bottomed in the mid $170s news broke that the Trump administration is considering ways to "limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China".

A rapid market sell-off in Chinese stocks listed at U.S. exchanges was the result with Alibaba dropping almost 5%. The markets are reacting like scared chicken these days when even a rumor with no credible source is sufficient to lead to such a quick sell-off. For long-term investors, however, it is these times that present perfect opportunities to benefit from irrational market actions. Investors shouldn't fear a delisting of Chinese stocks at U.S. exchanges since that would hit the US as hard as China. Let's find out why.

What is going on at Alibaba?

Alibaba has been on a roll this year before a sudden verbal and physical escalation in the trade war diminished YTD returns to around 24% from over 40%. This performance is solely driven by anxiety surrounding US-China trade negotiations as Alibaba's fundamentals keep their strong momentum.

Alibaba's latest earnings are just the logical consequence of its long-term growth path. Organic revenue growth amounted to 42% Y/Y with EPS coming in at $1.83, both metrics easily beating consensus by quite a distance.

Alibaba's core commerce segment continues its fast double-digit growth, recording 44% Y/Y growth in revenue to $14.1B and being responsible for 87% of Alibaba's overall sales. Profit grew even faster at a 52% Y/Y clip and hit $5B.

This growth is fueled by a massive customer base in China's retail landscape. Mobile MAUs hit 755M and annul active consumers (AAC) hit 674M, both setting new all-time records and continuing to show solid single-digit growth despite the already massive scale reached so far.

Despite having already gained a massive customer base, almost twice as big as the entire U.S. population, there is a lot more further growth in store. Alibaba itself is aiming to serve more than 1B AAC by the end of FY2024 representing a mind.blowing increase of almost 40% over the next 4 years. This is the main take-away of Alibaba's recent Investor's Day where the company revealed this ambitious five-year goal for its dominant China consumer business.

Alibaba currently already has 730M AAC fro mits China consumer business, 130M AAC in its cross-border and global retail commerce business and 900M annual active Alipay users in China. With that monstrous amount of customers already you may wonder how much growth is left and the answer to that question is a lot!

While 85% of Chinese in developed areas have tapped into Alibaba’s China retail marketplaces, the penetration rate is only 40% in less-developed areas, offering a tremendous opportunity to reach underserved consumers there and improve their lives.

And long term is what really counts for Alibaba. Management itself shared a very interesting perspective in the context of the Chinese economy:

"The size of the Chinese economy is US$13 Trillion. In the future, obsessing on the rate of growth is not meaningful, because of the law of large numbers. The reality is the absolute dollar amount of new wealth creation in the Chinese economy will be well over US$800 billion each year. We have conviction that e-commerce and digitization of retail will continue to grow at a faster rate than the overall economy. While the overall economy grew in single digits, e-commerce sector GMV grew at 20% to 30% over the last several years."

In my view, the Chinese e-commerce market is the best secular growth market for a company to be operating in. Alibaba itself thinks that the law of large numbers paired with high growth rates needs no further arguments for long-term investors.

Alibaba's core market - the Chinese e-commerce market - is forecast to almost double by 2022, reaching a size of $1.8T, according to a report, "E-commerce in China: Trends and Outlook for the Largest e-commerce Market in the world," by research firm Forrester. To put that into perspective, this means that the Chinese online retail market will be more than double the size of the US market three years from now.

The two mega trends fueling this development is the ongoing transformation of China's economy from manufacturing to services and the accompanying growth in disposable income, as well as a stronger and growing domestic consumption economy.

"What is happening is the lower-tier cities are urbanizing very fast, with a projected 300 million people that will move from rural areas into these cities in the next 10 years. The economy of these smaller cities will grow faster than the major metropolitan areas. We’ve seen projections that retail consumption from the lower-tier cities and townships will triple from $2.3 trillion today to nearly $7 trillion by the year 2030. That is a compounded annual growth of more than 10% over a long period of time."

How about the delisting chatter?

Investors got spooked when delisting chatter started at the end of the quarter and despite the relatively quick statement from Monica Crowley that "the administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time", doubts remained and stocks have only partially recouped their losses.

There are valid concerns about Chinese stocks, such as that they only go public as a VIE (variable interest entity) on a U.S. exchange meaning that investors actually don't own a stake in the Chinese company like Alibaba but just a "virtual asset" which allows them to participate in the growth of the company. Also problematic is the fact that despite being listed on U.S. exchanges no U.S. auditors are allowed to conduct audits of these companies. There have been various cases where companies filed fake reports and investors sank a lot of money in these stocks as they got delisted.

Back in the aughts, hundreds of Chinese companies got instant U.S. listings by merging into a public, but moribund, U.S. company and then ringing the market’s opening bell. The fad saw some $50 billion worth of these deals launch before investors learned that many of the China reverse-takeover firms were frauds. Their factories fake. Their books cooked.

Back then, as the headline claims, "Chinese stock fraud was rampant" but this is in no way comparable to the giant listing of Chinese mega-caps Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) or Alibaba (BABA).

American investment funds and other institutional shareholders have invested billions of dollars into Chinese companies with for instance the Vanguard International Growth Fund having Alibaba and Tencent in their top 3 holdings. Delisting those stocks would lead to a massive fallout in the funds and hurt retail and institutional investors across the U.S.

Similarly negative would be the impact of such investment curbs on the international reputation of U.S. capital markets according to Ningh Zhu, professor of finance at Tsinghua University in Beijing:

Finance is unlike military or export orders, or trade. Finance is much more difficult to trace

On top of that such policies would also prevent U.S. investors benefiting from one of the world's biggest long-term growth stories with China's economy expected to become the world's leading economy and China's middle-class rapidly outgrowing the size of the entire U.S. population.

If Chinese companies were suddenly banned from U.S. exchanges they would likely flock to Hong Kong (Alibaba is already planning a second listing there and also multinational companies like AB Inbev (BUD) have went public at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). This would hurt the U.S. in the same way as it would hurt China with the former losing lucrative listing and long-term investment potential and the latter losing access to lots of foreign capital:

Since Chinese stocks have several alternative listing options, ranging from London to Hong Kong to the ever burgeoning on-shore market, losing access to the US would be negative but not devastating.

Investor Take-Away

Trump is known for quick and imprudent statements and although trade wars are not easy to win the confrontation with China is necessary in order to lay out the rules for the next decades. However, investors should not fear that Chinese stocks will get delisted as also the U.S would have a lot to lose and such a policy would easily intoxicate the investment climate in the States for years as well. In fact, this rumor which was quickly rebuffed later is probably just another small chapter in the endless tactics of negotiation with China.

It is correct that financials of Chinese stocks do not enjoy similar levels of transparency and governance as U.S. stocks but this does not mean that giants like Alibaba and Tencent should be compared to the earlier rush of Chinese stock fraud.

Instead, with China expected to surpass the U.S. economy in the 2020s and the Chinese middle-class expanding further and further, any decline in Alibaba should generally be viewed as long-term buying opportunity.

Alibaba is simply so large and diversified that it will always benefit from the growth in this secular growth market and with all of its business segments rapidly expanding, shareholders will eventually be rewarded as well. For instance, its Cloud Computing segment is currently only contributing 6.6% of total revenue but growing at very high double-digit pace Y/Y and presents just one huge market opportunity for Alibaba.

The business is firing on all cylinders, and with the long-term growth trajectory fully intact, it is a generational buy, especially at current prices.

