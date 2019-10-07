Printing Likely Will Keep A Lid On HP Inc. Stock

But the broader problems hold: this is a business likely to decline and management doesn't have an answer as to how to fix its key profit center.

If there was a time to buy shares of HP Inc. (HPQ), now would probably be it. HPQ stock touched a 31-month low on Friday, falling almost 10% after the company's Securities Analyst Meeting on Thursday afternoon. After the decline, HPQ trades at 7.6x the midpoint of the FY19 (ending October) EPS outlook of $2.18-$2.22 - and 7.3x the midpoint of initial fiscal 2020 guidance, given on Friday.

Fundamentally, that does look too cheap. Earnings have held up. Indeed, as the multiples suggest, FY20 guidance projects a year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS next year. That guidance (at least at the midpoint) was better than consensus, which in turn raises the question of why HPQ sold off so sharply on what looks like a positive headline.

But Friday's event - and Q3 earnings, which drove a 6% decline - highlight the risks lurking beneath a seemingly attractive fundamental case. As I wrote earlier this year, HPQ is not a PC story, but a printing story - and, more importantly, a supplies story.

HP still can't get that supplies business fixed - and investors (and, apparently a few analysts) saw the cost-cutting and strategy changed announced Friday as a "capitulation" on that front. The lower price helps - and along with an attractive yield admittedly makes HPQ somewhat intriguing - but until HP can create confidence that earnings declines aren't just around the corner, HPQ stock is going to struggle.

The Supplies Problem

About two-thirds of HP's operating profit comes from its Printing business, with the remainder coming from Personal Systems (notebooks, desktops, and workstations). Two-thirds of Printing revenue comes from supplies (ink and toner). HP doesn't break out intrasegment margins, but it seems almost certain that supplies are more profitable than hardware: this is a "razor and blades" model, after all. Thus, supplies likely drive at least half of HP Inc.'s total earnings.

And that business is under pressure - the key reason why HPQ has been under pressure. The stock was at $24 heading into the fiscal Q1 report in February. But a revenue miss - driven by supplies weakness - sent the stock down 17%. The further declines since similarly can be attributed to that side of the business. Indeed, the consolidated news has been reasonably good. FY19 EPS guidance has been raised. The FY20 outlook is pretty much in line with where the Street was this summer.

The issues in supplies have negated all of that - and with good reason. Again, the category likely drives over 50% of earnings. Revenue declined 7% in Q3 on a constant-currency basis; in Europe, where the problems have been most acute, the figure was down "in the mid-teens", per the Q3 conference call. That was below HP's cited expectations, another in a series of misses that raises questions as to when, exactly, management will get its handle on the category. Guidance now is for a 4-5% decline this year - while HP guided on the Q3 call for another decline next year.

At the analyst day, HP announced a plan to change its go-to-market model in response to third-party (and sometimes counterfeit) competition in supplies. It's going to offer either cheap hardware with HP-only ink, or higher-priced offerings that can use third-party products. Quite obviously, investors aren't sold on that plan - perhaps with good reason. It's not as if HP has the market to itself. More broadly, investors just don't trust HP to react quickly - or adeptly. And the aggressive cost-cutting seems an admission by HP that revenue isn't going to stabilize - rather, expenses have to come down. That can't last forever, and raises concerns that earnings are near, or perhaps at, a peak. As long as those concerns persist, HPQ is not going to receive much of an earnings multiple.

Hope Elsewhere?

The response to supplies concerns is twofold. First, as noted, overall earnings are holding up reasonably well. Next year's EPS will receive a modest benefit from share repurchases, but at the SAM day management said the operating business still would drive 0-2% growth in FY20.

The driver is the Personal Systems business - which has had an impressive performance YTD. Segment earnings have increased 30.8% through the first nine months. Lower memory costs have been a tailwind, but the growth this year comes on top of a nearly 17% increase in fiscal 2018.

Second, HP is making an effort to expand its printing reach. The company's A3 business, acquired from Samsung in late 2017, reached 10% market share per the Q3 call. Those higher-dollar commercial offerings limit some of the exposure to the struggling supplies-driven model in smaller printers. 3D printing efforts continue, with a new "center of excellence" recently opened in Barcelona.

But there are reasons to be skeptical of both potential offsets to supplies weakness. In PCs, the Windows 10 refresh has provided a boost to commercial revenue, which has risen 6.6% YTD according to the 10-Q. That tailwind will fade - while consumer sales are down 6% so far this year, even with higher ASPs. It's tough to see the PC business as growing all that much post-FY20 - and at just one-third of profits, it takes significant growth to offset any weakness in Printing.

As far as 3D printing, there's an interesting opportunity there. But the business so far essentially is immaterial to revenue and profits. It's a hugely competitive space, and HP still has a market capitalization above $27 billion. It's tough - at least at the moment - for the 3D opportunity to move the needle in terms of valuation. HP has taken share in A3, meanwhile - but Commercial Hardware revenues are up just 3.5% YTD with those gains and profits have declined. There's some potential help, but here, too, it's not necessarily material, at least not yet.

Valuation

Again, I do see HPQ as somewhat intriguing from a fundamental perspective. Earnings may see pressure - but a sub-8x P/E multiple certainly incorporates that pressure. It's tempting to compare HP to the likes of Xerox (XRX) and Canon (CAJ), but HPQ now is in line with XRX and trades at a discount to CAJ even on an EV/EBITDA basis (and trades much lower in terms of P/E).

Meanwhile, the $1 billion in cost cuts suggests, based on current tax rates, a $0.56 benefit to EPS. Even with some organic declines, HPQ still can get to ~$2.50 in adjusted EPS come fiscal 2022, suggesting a multiple at current prices that now is dropping below 7x.

Shareholder returns should be solid: HP guided for $3 billion-plus in FY20 free cash flow (though that figure appears to be below consensus), with 75%+ to be returned to shareholders. That suggests at least $1 billion in stock repurchases - probably in the range of 4% of shares outstanding - and HP plans to increase its dividend by 10%. That suggests a ~4.2% dividend yield, which some investors (and perhaps some bottom-timers this week) may find attractive.

But I can't help but come back to the simple fact here: half of earnings are in decline - and likely for good. Indeed, HP management itself seems to think so. And so the bull case here is that the company can muddle through and, if so, that the stock is too cheap.

That's not a bad bull case at the moment. But it's hardly compelling even at a reasonable valuation. And it's worth noting that investors have made similar cases for XRX, CAJ, and other tech hardware plays. Few of those cases have played out.

More broadly, the issue at the moment is that even if the bull case is right, it's going to take quite a bit of time for HP and new CEO Enrique Lores to prove it. It's clear from recent trading that investors are ignoring the headline figures and focusing on the worries in supplies. From here, that focus makes sense - and even if it's too short-sighted, it could well be sometime before it changes.

